No Early Symptoms, No Established Causes: Urologist Explains Why Kidney Cancer Is A Double-Edged Sword For Patients
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Kidney cancer, an abnormal growth of kidney cells, is dangerous in two ways; first that the disease does not readily show symptoms in the early stages and second that there are no clear causes of the deadly disease which often takes the patient by surprise.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Tanveer Iqbal, leading urologist and kidney transplant surgeon said that the uncontrolled growth of cells in the kidney forms malignant tumors, which damage nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body, a process called metastasis.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, a US research body, renal kidney cancer, which originates in the tiny filtering units inside the kidney, called tubules, is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. While kidney cancer is commonly found in only one kidney, it can affect both in rare cases.
The NKF lists the following as various types of kidney cancers:
- Renal cell carcinoma (RCC): Most common type in adults, which starts in the tiny filters inside the kidney (tubules).
- Transitional cell carcinoma: This type of kidney starts in the area where the kidney meets the bladder, called the renal pelvis. It acts more like bladder cancer than kidney cancer.
- Wilms tumor: This is a rare type of kidney cancer that mostly affects children, usually younger than age 5.
- Other rare forms: These include cancers like kidney sarcomas, which start in the kidney’s blood vessels or connective tissue.
No Early Symptoms
Dr Tanveer said that patients usually do not get early signs of kidney cancer. “Symptoms may appear as the cancer grows in size, and most patients' symptoms are noticed incidentally. The patient undergoes an ultrasound for another disease or routine check-up, which shockingly reveals a kidney tumour”.
Common symptoms, as the kidney cancer grows, include:
- Fever that lasts for weeks and that is not due to a cold or other infection
- Blood in the urine
- Loss of appetite
- A lump in the side or abdomen
- Unexplained weight loss that occurs without any known reason
- Anemia
- Extreme fatigue
- Swelling in the ankles or legs
No Established Causes
What makes kidney cancer more dangerous is that there are no causal agents for the disease. According to Dr Tanveer, many patients do not have any history of tobacco or smoking, chemical or any radiation, nor do they have any family history of cancer. Still, smoking is considered one of the main causes of kidney cancer with smokers at twice the risk of kidney cancer compared to non-smokers.
Incidence
Dr Tanveer Iqbal said that kidney cancer patients are seen in Jammu and Kashmir in the same proportion as they are in the rest of the states or UTs of India. An estimated 13,000 people are affected by the disease in a year across the country with men more affected than women.
Quoting a study, Dr Tanveer said that kidney cancer is reported four times more in men than in women in India which is more than in Western countries. Age-wise, people aged 40 or younger are more affected by the disease.
While other cancers are directly or indirectly related to our changing lifestyle and diet, in case of kidney cancer there is no established association with lifestyle or diet, Dr Tanveer said.
Treatment
According to Dr Tanveer, advancements in medical science have helped in the survival rate of patients. “In the past, due to poor diagnostic facilities, patients used to die without treatment, which is not true today. Surgery is the recommended treatment for most stages of kidney cancer, while chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted drugs also prove effective”.
