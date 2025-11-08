ETV Bharat / health

No Early Symptoms, No Established Causes: Urologist Explains Why Kidney Cancer Is A Double-Edged Sword For Patients

According to the National Kidney Foundation, a US research body, renal kidney cancer, which originates in the tiny filtering units inside the kidney, called tubules, is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. While kidney cancer is commonly found in only one kidney, it can affect both in rare cases.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Tanveer Iqbal, leading urologist and kidney transplant surgeon said that the uncontrolled growth of cells in the kidney forms malignant tumors, which damage nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body, a process called metastasis.

Srinagar: Kidney cancer, an abnormal growth of kidney cells, is dangerous in two ways; first that the disease does not readily show symptoms in the early stages and second that there are no clear causes of the deadly disease which often takes the patient by surprise.

Dr Tanveer said that patients usually do not get early signs of kidney cancer. “Symptoms may appear as the cancer grows in size, and most patients' symptoms are noticed incidentally. The patient undergoes an ultrasound for another disease or routine check-up, which shockingly reveals a kidney tumour”.

Common symptoms, as the kidney cancer grows, include:

Fever that lasts for weeks and that is not due to a cold or other infection

Blood in the urine

Loss of appetite

A lump in the side or abdomen

Unexplained weight loss that occurs without any known reason

Anemia

Extreme fatigue

Swelling in the ankles or legs

No Established Causes

What makes kidney cancer more dangerous is that there are no causal agents for the disease. According to Dr Tanveer, many patients do not have any history of tobacco or smoking, chemical or any radiation, nor do they have any family history of cancer. Still, smoking is considered one of the main causes of kidney cancer with smokers at twice the risk of kidney cancer compared to non-smokers.

Incidence

Dr Tanveer Iqbal said that kidney cancer patients are seen in Jammu and Kashmir in the same proportion as they are in the rest of the states or UTs of India. An estimated 13,000 people are affected by the disease in a year across the country with men more affected than women.

Quoting a study, Dr Tanveer said that kidney cancer is reported four times more in men than in women in India which is more than in Western countries. Age-wise, people aged 40 or younger are more affected by the disease.

While other cancers are directly or indirectly related to our changing lifestyle and diet, in case of kidney cancer there is no established association with lifestyle or diet, Dr Tanveer said.

Treatment

According to Dr Tanveer, advancements in medical science have helped in the survival rate of patients. “In the past, due to poor diagnostic facilities, patients used to die without treatment, which is not true today. Surgery is the recommended treatment for most stages of kidney cancer, while chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted drugs also prove effective”.