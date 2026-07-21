NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Neem Oil-Based Biodegradable Film To Replace Medical Plastics
NIT Rourkela researchers patented a low-cost biodegradable antimicrobial film made from bacteria-derived bioplastic and neem oil for sustainable wound care and medical products.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Rourkela : Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) have got the patent for a biodegradable and antimicrobial bio-composite film that could potentially replace petroleum-based plastics used in wound care and other healthcare products.
The patent, titled “Biodegradable and Antimicrobial Bio-composite Film and Process for Preparing Thereof,” has been granted to Angana Sarkar, Associate Professor, and research graduate Pritam Bajirao of the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering. The innovation has been registered under Patent No. 594073 and Application No. 202531060261.
The development seeks to address the environmental problems associated with the disposal of non-biodegradable plastics used in products like wound dressings and bandages. While bioplastics, including polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), have emerged as potential alternatives, their wider adoption has been constrained by limitations such as brittleness and slow degradation.
The NIT Rourkela researchers developed the new material using a natural bioplastic produced by bacteria grown on sugarcane molasses. Neem oil, extracted from a natural source, was incorporated into the composite to improve its mechanical strength and flexibility.
Highlighting the potential of the innovation, Angana said, “The developed material is completely biodegradable and environmentally sustainable. During in-lab testing, it showed an improved mechanical strength, flexibility and an increase in thermal stability and hydrophobicity which all point to the fact that it can be an excellent alternative to conventionally used biomedical films.”
According to the institute, the developed material could be used in antimicrobial films, coatings and other sustainable healthcare products, including plastic-free bandages and wound dressings.
The composite film also demonstrated wound-care potential, with neem oil contributing antimicrobial properties. “Our innovation combines antimicrobial activity with wound care property. The neem oil present in the developed film prevents bacteria growth and provides a supportive environment for wound healing,” Sarkar said.
The estimated production cost of the bio-composite film is Rs. 14.33 for approximately 44.18 square centimetres, indicating potential for economical scale-up.
The innovation is aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and National BioE3 Policy initiatives. By offering a biodegradable alternative to petroleum-based medical plastics, the technology could help reduce healthcare-related plastic waste while incorporating natural antimicrobial functionality into wound-care materials.
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