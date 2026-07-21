ETV Bharat / health

NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Neem Oil-Based Biodegradable Film To Replace Medical Plastics

Rourkela : Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) have got the patent for a biodegradable and antimicrobial bio-composite film that could potentially replace petroleum-based plastics used in wound care and other healthcare products.

The patent, titled “Biodegradable and Antimicrobial Bio-composite Film and Process for Preparing Thereof,” has been granted to Angana Sarkar, Associate Professor, and research graduate Pritam Bajirao of the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering. The innovation has been registered under Patent No. 594073 and Application No. 202531060261.

NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Neem Oil-Based Biodegradable Film To Replace Medical Plastics (ETV Bharat)

The development seeks to address the environmental problems associated with the disposal of non-biodegradable plastics used in products like wound dressings and bandages. While bioplastics, including polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), have emerged as potential alternatives, their wider adoption has been constrained by limitations such as brittleness and slow degradation.

The NIT Rourkela researchers developed the new material using a natural bioplastic produced by bacteria grown on sugarcane molasses. Neem oil, extracted from a natural source, was incorporated into the composite to improve its mechanical strength and flexibility.