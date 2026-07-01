NIT Rourkela Researchers Create Smart Wound Dressing That Reduces Pain And Prevents Infection
Researchers at NIT Rourkela have developed a low-cost smart cotton gauze dressing that prevents infection, reduces pain during dressing changes, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have come up with an advanced smart cotton gauze dressing that can prevent wound infections, reduce pain during dressing changes and accelerate the healing process.
The research team estimates that the smart dressing will cost between Rs 50 and Rs 60 when produced commercially, which means the cost rise will be marginal in comparison to the conventional cotton gauze though the clinical benefits will be significantly more.
Although conventional cotton gauze effectively absorbs blood and wound exudates, it offers little protection against infections. It also tends to adhere to the wound surface, often damaging newly formed tissue and causing considerable pain when removed during dressing changes.
To beat these challenges, researchers from the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at NIT Rourkela developed the innovative dressing, combining antimicrobial protection with painless removal and enhanced wound healing.
Frequent dressing puts patients under repeated trauma and discomfort. The newly developed smart dressing has been designed to address these long-standing issues.
The innovation, developed under the leadership of Assistant Professor Prasoon Kumar, integrates chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer.
Chitosan, a naturally derived biopolymer known for its antimicrobial properties, helps prevent bacterial infection. The nanofibrous layer, positioned between the wound and the gauze, minimizes direct contact between the dressing and the wound, thus reducing tissue damage during removal.
The dressing also incorporates curcumin-loaded nanofibres, which gradually release the therapeutic compound onto the wound, ensuring sustained drug delivery. This continuous release reduces the need for frequent dressing changes and additional medication while maintaining a clean, infection-resistant wound environment.
According to Professor Kumar, laboratory studies demonstrated that the smart dressing substantially reduces wound adhesion compared to conventional cotton gauze. “The sustained release from the nanofibrous layer provides continuous antibacterial protection. At the same time, the nanofibrous structure supports cell growth and tissue regeneration,” he said.
Key Features
- Less painful removal during repeated dressing changes.
- Reduced damage to newly formed tissue.
- Sustained antibacterial protection through controlled drug release.
- Supports cell proliferation and tissue regeneration.
- Maintains a clean, infection-resistant wound environment.
- Simple, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing process.
Affordable Alternative
Professor Kumar said a conventional 10 cm × 4 metre cotton gauze roll costs about Rs 30, while the smart dressing of the same size is expected to cost Rs 50-60 after commercial-scale production.
The research findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Emergent Materials.
The paper was co-authored by Prof. Prasoon Kumar, Associate Professor Devendra Verma, Assistant Professor Iru Banoth, and researchers Swagatika Barik, Rika Rani Pradhan, Shikha Tripathi and Samadrita Roy, all from the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at NIT Rourkela.
As the next step, the research team plans to file a patent for the technology and explore industrial collaborations to facilitate clinical trials and eventual commercialization.
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