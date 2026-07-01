ETV Bharat / health

NIT Rourkela Researchers Create Smart Wound Dressing That Reduces Pain And Prevents Infection

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have come up with an advanced smart cotton gauze dressing that can prevent wound infections, reduce pain during dressing changes and accelerate the healing process.

The research team estimates that the smart dressing will cost between Rs 50 and Rs 60 when produced commercially, which means the cost rise will be marginal in comparison to the conventional cotton gauze though the clinical benefits will be significantly more.

NIT Rourkela Researchers Create Smart Wound Dressing That Reduces Pain And Prevents Infection (ETV Bharat)

Although conventional cotton gauze effectively absorbs blood and wound exudates, it offers little protection against infections. It also tends to adhere to the wound surface, often damaging newly formed tissue and causing considerable pain when removed during dressing changes.

To beat these challenges, researchers from the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at NIT Rourkela developed the innovative dressing, combining antimicrobial protection with painless removal and enhanced wound healing.

Frequent dressing puts patients under repeated trauma and discomfort. The newly developed smart dressing has been designed to address these long-standing issues.

The innovation, developed under the leadership of Assistant Professor Prasoon Kumar, integrates chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer.

Chitosan, a naturally derived biopolymer known for its antimicrobial properties, helps prevent bacterial infection. The nanofibrous layer, positioned between the wound and the gauze, minimizes direct contact between the dressing and the wound, thus reducing tissue damage during removal.