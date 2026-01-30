ETV Bharat / health

Nipah Virus Infections In India Coincide With Palm Date Sap Collection Times: NCDC

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the majority of the Nipah virus infections in India and Bangladesh coincide with palm date sap collection times.

"In Bangladesh and India, the majority of the infections coincide with palm date sap collection times. These palm date sap collection sites are contaminated by fruit bat saliva or urine. These contaminated saps are consumed without any processing, causing Nipah virus (NiV) infection. In addition, human-to-human transmission of NiV is also documented, and there is a risk of spread of nosocomial infection in hospital settings," the NCD said in its latest CD alert.

The CD Alert is a technical monthly bulletin published by the NCDC under the Directorate General of Health Services. The NCDC, formerly the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), is a leading public health institution in India. Established in 2009, NCDC serves as the primary agency for the surveillance, prevention, and control of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Date Palm Sap Collection

Date palm sap, known for making nolen gur (date palm jaggery), is primarily collected during the winter season, especially between November and February in West Bengal and Tripura. Similar practices are found among tribal communities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. While sap is mostly collected from Bengal, date palm farming also takes place in several places of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Nipah Virus In India

The two latest cases of Nipah virus were detected in West Bengal in December 2025. "Initial NiV outbreaks in humans in India were reported from West Bengal in 2001 and 2007. Last outbreak occurred in Palakkad & Malappuram districts of Kerala in July 2025, during which 3 cases and 2 deaths were reported," the NCDC alert said.

Referring to the latest incident of Nipah virus in West Bengal, a health ministry spokesperson told ETV Bharat that of the two patients who tested positive in the second week of January, one is in the general ward and the second is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Historical Background Of NiV

Nipah virus was named after one of the affected Malaysian villages, Kampung Sungai Nipah. It mainly affects pigs and humans. When it first appeared in 1998 in Malaysia, it caused significant damage to the local swine industry as well as the loss of over 100 human lives. It was subsequently imported to Singapore via live pigs during March 1999 and led to 11 cases, with 1 death among abattoir workers.

Dr Chua Kaw Bing from the University of Malaya, Malaysia, discovered the new virus on March 18, 1999. Since its discovery in 1999, the outbreaks of NiV have been reported from five countries, including India.

Environmental Survival

According to the NCDC alert, NiV can survive from 3-7 days in fruit juices or simulated date palm sap at 22 °C under laboratory conditions. In fruit bat urine, it has a half-life of 18. It can be completely inactivated by heating at 100° for more than 15 minutes. NiV is also sensitive to soaps, detergents, formalin and sodium hypochlorite.

Host of Nipah virus

"The natural host of the virus is believed to be Pteropid fruit bats (flying foxes). Affected hosts like pigs, humans and possibly dogs have been reported with clinical illness caused by the Nipah virus," the NCDC alert stated.

Serologic evidence of Henipavirus has been found in several common farm animal cattle, goat, horse, etc. and in various bat species. Human infections with NiV are rare, which suggests that the shedding of transmissible virus by bats is also a rare spillover event or occurs too infrequently to cause human infection, the alert noted.

Source identification

According to the NCDC alert, an intermediate animal host was not identified in outbreaks reported in India, suggesting bat-to-human and human-to-human transmissions.

"Efforts for source identification are important to understand the epidemiology of disease," it said.

NiV infection is generally accepted to be caused through the oral or nasal route in humans after exposure to infected food, body fluids, or tissues. NiV is frequently present in the tracheal and nasopharyngeal secretions and urine of the infected individuals during early phases of illness. This indicates that these mucosal sites are primary sites of NiV replication. The literature, however, is sparse.