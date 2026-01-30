Nipah Virus Infections In India Coincide With Palm Date Sap Collection Times: NCDC
One monoclonal antibody, m102.4, has completed phase 1 clinical trials and has been used on a compassionate use basis for the Nipah virus.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the majority of the Nipah virus infections in India and Bangladesh coincide with palm date sap collection times.
"In Bangladesh and India, the majority of the infections coincide with palm date sap collection times. These palm date sap collection sites are contaminated by fruit bat saliva or urine. These contaminated saps are consumed without any processing, causing Nipah virus (NiV) infection. In addition, human-to-human transmission of NiV is also documented, and there is a risk of spread of nosocomial infection in hospital settings," the NCD said in its latest CD alert.
The CD Alert is a technical monthly bulletin published by the NCDC under the Directorate General of Health Services. The NCDC, formerly the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), is a leading public health institution in India. Established in 2009, NCDC serves as the primary agency for the surveillance, prevention, and control of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.
Date Palm Sap Collection
Date palm sap, known for making nolen gur (date palm jaggery), is primarily collected during the winter season, especially between November and February in West Bengal and Tripura. Similar practices are found among tribal communities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. While sap is mostly collected from Bengal, date palm farming also takes place in several places of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
Nipah Virus In India
The two latest cases of Nipah virus were detected in West Bengal in December 2025. "Initial NiV outbreaks in humans in India were reported from West Bengal in 2001 and 2007. Last outbreak occurred in Palakkad & Malappuram districts of Kerala in July 2025, during which 3 cases and 2 deaths were reported," the NCDC alert said.
Referring to the latest incident of Nipah virus in West Bengal, a health ministry spokesperson told ETV Bharat that of the two patients who tested positive in the second week of January, one is in the general ward and the second is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Historical Background Of NiV
Nipah virus was named after one of the affected Malaysian villages, Kampung Sungai Nipah. It mainly affects pigs and humans. When it first appeared in 1998 in Malaysia, it caused significant damage to the local swine industry as well as the loss of over 100 human lives. It was subsequently imported to Singapore via live pigs during March 1999 and led to 11 cases, with 1 death among abattoir workers.
Dr Chua Kaw Bing from the University of Malaya, Malaysia, discovered the new virus on March 18, 1999. Since its discovery in 1999, the outbreaks of NiV have been reported from five countries, including India.
Environmental Survival
According to the NCDC alert, NiV can survive from 3-7 days in fruit juices or simulated date palm sap at 22 °C under laboratory conditions. In fruit bat urine, it has a half-life of 18. It can be completely inactivated by heating at 100° for more than 15 minutes. NiV is also sensitive to soaps, detergents, formalin and sodium hypochlorite.
Host of Nipah virus
"The natural host of the virus is believed to be Pteropid fruit bats (flying foxes). Affected hosts like pigs, humans and possibly dogs have been reported with clinical illness caused by the Nipah virus," the NCDC alert stated.
Serologic evidence of Henipavirus has been found in several common farm animal cattle, goat, horse, etc. and in various bat species. Human infections with NiV are rare, which suggests that the shedding of transmissible virus by bats is also a rare spillover event or occurs too infrequently to cause human infection, the alert noted.
Source identification
According to the NCDC alert, an intermediate animal host was not identified in outbreaks reported in India, suggesting bat-to-human and human-to-human transmissions.
"Efforts for source identification are important to understand the epidemiology of disease," it said.
NiV infection is generally accepted to be caused through the oral or nasal route in humans after exposure to infected food, body fluids, or tissues. NiV is frequently present in the tracheal and nasopharyngeal secretions and urine of the infected individuals during early phases of illness. This indicates that these mucosal sites are primary sites of NiV replication. The literature, however, is sparse.
"Secondary sites of NiV infection are generally found as lesions spread throughout the vasculature, lung, and brain. This indicates that NiV infection spreads by hematogenous route followed by inflammation of blood vessels," the NCDC alert highlighted.
Nipah virus cases in India:
|Year
|Cases
|Deaths
|State
|2001
|66
|45
|West Bengal (Siliguri) Possible epidemiological linkages in 43 cases; person-to-person transmission.
|2007
|5
|5
|West Bengal (Nadia)
|2018
|19
|17
|Kerala (Kozhikode and Malappuram)
|2019
|1
|0
|Kerala (Ernakulam)
|2021
|1
|1
|Kerala (Kozhikode)
|2023
|6
|2
|Kerala (Kozhikode)
|2025
|4
|2
|Kerala (Palakkad & Malappuram)
|2025
|2
|0
|West Bengal (North 24 Pargana District): Both the victims are healthcare workers.
Nipah Virus Diagnosis in Animals
According to the NCDC alert, the local veterinarian or animal husbandry departments should be alerted following suspected Nipah virus activity in humans or animals.
"Necropsies should be conducted on recently dead and euthanised acutely diseased pigs and should always be conducted with all biosafety precautions in a suitable containment facility," it said.
Stating that currently there is no known treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals, the alert highlighted that treatment is limited to intensive supportive care, including rest, hydration, and treatment of symptoms as they occur.
"Ribavirin, an antiviral, may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah virus disease, but its efficacy is unclear. Immunotherapeutic treatments (monoclonal antibody therapies) are currently under development and evaluation for the treatment of NiV infections. One such monoclonal antibody, m102.4, has completed phase 1 clinical trials and has been used on a compassionate use basis," the NCDC said.
Nipah As A Biological Weapon
According to the NCDC alert, the Nipah virus is important as a potential biological weapon (targeted to animals, humans, or both) as even a small outbreak in pigs could result in mass culling of affected herds, thereby causing substantial economic loss to the industry or to the national economy.
Although the Nipah virus is a zoonotic spillover, it is a rare isolated event.
"However, when person-to-person transmission is high, viruses have a chance to find the right combination of mutations to become more transmissible, which could propel them into the realm of potential to be used as a deadly weapon. Nipah virus can infect humans, and the case-fatality rate may be as high as 75 per cent," the NCDC alert stated.
Stating that CDC identifies NIV as a category C bioterrorism agent, the NCDC said, "Category C agents are emerging pathogens that could be engineered for mass dissemination in the future because of availability; ease of production and dissemination; potential for high morbidity and mortality rates and major health impacts."
CDA Closely Monitoring Outbreak Of Nipah Virus Infection In West Bengal
The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is closely monitoring the outbreak of Nipah virus infection (NiV) in West Bengal and highlighted that this is the seventh Nipah virus outbreak in India since 2001.
"The outbreak in West Bengal, however, is reportedly between humans, with two cases so far. Human-to-human transmission is rare but does occur. In the current outbreak, transmission was reported to be within hospitals, between individuals who were in close contact, possibly including contact with bodily fluids. It remains localised to West Bengal, with no sustained community transmission currently reported," the CDC said in its latest report.
The Communicable Diseases Agency, established in April 2025, is a statutory board under the Ministry of Health. CDA is Singapore’s public health authority for communicable diseases, with a mission to protect Singapore from infectious diseases through excellence in public health expertise and capabilities.
WHO Keeping Constant Monitoring
Following confirmation of these two cases, the Government of India, in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
"Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases. The situation is under constant monitoring," the global health watchdog said.
Read More