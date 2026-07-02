ETV Bharat / health

Nine-Year-Old Girl Born Without Left Eye Gets Artificial Implant At Thoothukudi Medical College

Thoothukudi: Doctors at Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi have successfully performed a surgical procedure to implant an artificial eye in a nine-year-old girl who was born without a left eye. The eye socket was covered with skin right from her birth.

This daughter of a couple from Aralvaimozhi area of ​​Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district, was carrying out her daily tasks with the only her right eye.

Her parents admitted her to the hospital, where a team of doctors led by Dr Rita Hepsi Rani, Vice President (in-charge) of the Ophthalmology Department, along with plastic surgeon Dr Aruna Devi, anesthesiologists Dr Sriram and Dr Ajay Santosh, as well as Dr David, Dr Jayanthi Vinsa and Dr Divya, along with nurses Surekha and Ratna, successfully performed the orbital reconstruction surgery on the girl. This was followed by a successful plastic eye implant surgery.

The surgery has helped the girl regain her natural appearance, eliminating the clumsy appearance on her face. Although the eye implant is purely cosmetic — it doesn't restore vision — it will help her interact with others without any inferiority complex.