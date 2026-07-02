Nine-Year-Old Girl Born Without Left Eye Gets Artificial Implant At Thoothukudi Medical College
Her left eye socket was covered by skin, and she performed every task requiring vision with the help of only her right eye.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Doctors at Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi have successfully performed a surgical procedure to implant an artificial eye in a nine-year-old girl who was born without a left eye. The eye socket was covered with skin right from her birth.
This daughter of a couple from Aralvaimozhi area of Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district, was carrying out her daily tasks with the only her right eye.
Her parents admitted her to the hospital, where a team of doctors led by Dr Rita Hepsi Rani, Vice President (in-charge) of the Ophthalmology Department, along with plastic surgeon Dr Aruna Devi, anesthesiologists Dr Sriram and Dr Ajay Santosh, as well as Dr David, Dr Jayanthi Vinsa and Dr Divya, along with nurses Surekha and Ratna, successfully performed the orbital reconstruction surgery on the girl. This was followed by a successful plastic eye implant surgery.
The surgery has helped the girl regain her natural appearance, eliminating the clumsy appearance on her face. Although the eye implant is purely cosmetic — it doesn't restore vision — it will help her interact with others without any inferiority complex.
Medical College Principal Ebenezer Joel Kumar, Deputy Principal Padmanabhan, and Hospital Superintendent Sailesh Jayamani have congratulated the team that performed this surgery.
The girl's mother thanked the doctors and the Tamil Nadu government saying, “If the surgery had been performed at a private hospital, it would have cost a lot of money. I am very happy that it was done at a government hospital without any expenses.”
This once again highlights the need for a strong public health infrastructure across the country so that affordable healthcare can be availed by the poor people who cannot afford treatment in private hospitals.
More than 200 cataract surgeries are performed every month in the Ophthalmology Department of the Medical College Hospital. Treatment of intraocular pressure, cataract surgery, iris transplant surgery and orbital surgery are also carried out here.
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