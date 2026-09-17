ETV Bharat / health

Nine Month Pregnant Woman Suffers Brain Stroke, Saved By KIMS Doctors In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Seethammadhara successfully treated a nine-month pregnant woman who suffered a life-threatening ischemic stroke, performing an emergency mechanical thrombectomy to restore blood flow to her brain. The woman later underwent a Caesarean section and delivered a healthy baby boy.

The details of the case were shared by Dr Venkatesh Pothula, Chief Consultant, Neuro and Vascular Intervention; Dr Pavani Manikya Palepu, Consultant Gynaecologist; and Dr Raja Kumar P, Consultant Neurologist, who were part of the team that treated the patient.

The woman from the Visakhapatnam region was brought to KIMS Seethammadhara with sudden-onset weakness on the right side of the body and loss of speech. Medical investigations revealed severe blockages in the major blood vessels on the left side of the brain, indicating an acute ischemic stroke requiring immediate intervention.

As the woman was in the final stage of pregnancy, the treatment involved additional challenges. The medical team had to restore blood flow to her brain as quickly as possible while also ensuring the safety of the unborn baby. The doctors carefully reviewed the choice and dosage of medicines, blood-thinning medication, blood pressure and circulation, the woman’s neurological condition, and the baby’s condition throughout the treatment.

Led by Dr Venkatesh Pothula, the Neuro and Vascular Intervention team performed an emergency mechanical thrombectomy to remove the blood clot blocking the brain artery. Special precautions were taken during the procedure to minimise radiation exposure to the foetus. The clot was successfully removed, and complete restoration of blood flow was achieved. The restoration was classified as TICI-3 reperfusion.

During the procedure and recovery, the obstetrics team led by senior gynaecologist Dr Pavani Manikya Palepu closely monitored both the mother and the foetus. Once blood flow to the brain was restored and the woman’s neurological condition stabilised, the medical team planned the timing and mode of delivery. A Caesarean section was subsequently performed, and she delivered a healthy baby boy.