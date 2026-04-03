NIMS Study Shows Prostate Cancer Cases Rise In Men Due To Lifestyle Changes
Risk factors for prostate cancer identified as high-fat, processed diet, lack of vegetables, obesity, smoking and diabetes, finds a NIMS study.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A recent study carried out by Hyderabad-based Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Prostate Cancer has shown that it is increasing in men. The NIMS study found that Prostate cancer accounts for 6.9% of all cancers in men. Cancer cases reported to government and private hospitals since 2015 were analysed.
NIMS experts say that changes in diet and lifestyle, high-fat and ultra-processed food intake, not eating enough fruits, greens and vegetables, obesity, diabetes, smoking and alcohol consumption are the causes.
The study further indicated that if a close relative has prostate cancer, the chances of this cancer also appearing in their children are high. It is suggested to take precautions regarding the prostate after the age of 40-45. It is recommended to get a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test once a year.
Here are some of the highlights of the study calculation:
- 9 out of 100,000 people have a chance of getting prostate cancer
- Advanced cases among those coming to city hospitals: 30-40 per cent
- Number of cases in the initial stage: 60-70 per cent
Main symptoms:
- Blood in urine and semen
- Urine being pink or red in colour
- Frequent urination at night
- Inability to urinate properly
- Pain in the abdomen
- Feeling that urine is still coming even after going to the toilet
The NIMS is operated by the Telangana government and hundreds of people come there for treatment.