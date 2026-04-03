ETV Bharat / health

NIMS Study Shows Prostate Cancer Cases Rise In Men Due To Lifestyle Changes

Hyderabad: A recent study carried out by Hyderabad-based Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Prostate Cancer has shown that it is increasing in men. The NIMS study found that Prostate cancer accounts for 6.9% of all cancers in men. Cancer cases reported to government and private hospitals since 2015 were analysed.

NIMS experts say that changes in diet and lifestyle, high-fat and ultra-processed food intake, not eating enough fruits, greens and vegetables, obesity, diabetes, smoking and alcohol consumption are the causes.

The study further indicated that if a close relative has prostate cancer, the chances of this cancer also appearing in their children are high. It is suggested to take precautions regarding the prostate after the age of 40-45. It is recommended to get a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test once a year.