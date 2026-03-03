NIMS Performs 111 Incision-Free Heart Procedures In A Year, Offers New Hope To Cardiac Patients
Using advanced 2D and 3D mapping technology, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences has successfully treated over 2,500 complex heart rhythm cases without single surgical incision.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth from Hyderabad had been suffering from continuous heart palpitations and severe fatigue for nearly a year. Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Punjagutta conducted an electrophysiology (EP) study and identified a defect near the right pulmonary valve of his heart.
Due to reduced heart efficiency, blood circulation to the body organs and flow to the lungs had slowed down. Doctors warned that if left untreated, the condition could lead to cardiac arrest. Using radiofrequency ablation, doctors controlled the abnormal electrical signals in the heart without any incision, providing a permanent solution to the disorder.
This is not an isolated case. Doctors at NIMS are offering new hope to many patients suffering from heart failure and complex cardiac rhythm disorders. Using advanced technology, the cardiology team is treating rare and complicated heart problems without surgical incisions.
In the last year alone, NIMS doctors have successfully treated 111 patients with severe heart conditions. Most of these patients received treatment free of cost under the Arogyasri scheme, bringing major relief to economically weaker families.
In another case, a 31-year-old woman from the city had been suffering from heart palpitations for several years. She had visited many hospitals but none could give her a solution. However, when she visited NIMS, her ECG tests showed abnormal heartbeats. Tragically, the condition had earlier caused her to lose a child during pregnancy.
A 24-hour heart monitoring revealed 48,455 abnormal ventricular beats. Through an EP study of the left aorta, doctors detected abnormal electrical energy generation. Using 3D mapping technology with thin wires inserted through the neck and thighs, the problem area was clearly identified. After radiofrequency ablation, her heart rhythm returned to normal.
Explaining the achievement, Professor Sai Satish from the Department of Cardiology, NIMS, said, “We are performing even the most complex heart treatments using advanced technology. So far, we have successfully treated more than 2,500 patients using 2D and 3D mapping techniques, all without surgical incisions.”
Also Read: