NIMS Performs 111 Incision-Free Heart Procedures In A Year, Offers New Hope To Cardiac Patients

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth from Hyderabad had been suffering from continuous heart palpitations and severe fatigue for nearly a year. Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Punjagutta conducted an electrophysiology (EP) study and identified a defect near the right pulmonary valve of his heart.

Due to reduced heart efficiency, blood circulation to the body organs and flow to the lungs had slowed down. Doctors warned that if left untreated, the condition could lead to cardiac arrest. Using radiofrequency ablation, doctors controlled the abnormal electrical signals in the heart without any incision, providing a permanent solution to the disorder.

This is not an isolated case. Doctors at NIMS are offering new hope to many patients suffering from heart failure and complex cardiac rhythm disorders. Using advanced technology, the cardiology team is treating rare and complicated heart problems without surgical incisions.

In the last year alone, NIMS doctors have successfully treated 111 patients with severe heart conditions. Most of these patients received treatment free of cost under the Arogyasri scheme, bringing major relief to economically weaker families.