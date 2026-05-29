NIMS Hyderabad Introduces Next Gen Sequencing For Cancer Treatment
The experimental tests conducted for several years have been successful and will be fully launched from Friday.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) now offers modern cancer treatment and has recently made Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) available to patients.
The experimental tests conducted for several years have been successful and will be fully launched from Friday. In the first phase, samples of hundreds of patients were successfully tested as part of the NGS mission. All of them will be provided with modern cancer treatment. This is the first time in the state that the state-of-the-art genetic testing has been started in a government hospital. The test, which costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 in corporate hospitals, will be done free of cost for the poor under Arogyasri scheme.
No more one medicine for all
Till now, people with the same type of cancer were given the same type of medicine. For some, the medicines did not work and the disease progressed. The reason for this is that the genetic defects are different in patients. For example, if two people get lung cancer, the EGFR gene may be mutated in one, while the ALK gene may be mutated in the other.
The difference can be detected with an NGS test. It can be accurately determined which gene is damaged by cancer and which is more mutated and causes cancer. With this, doctors can recommend targeted therapy and personalized drugs that directly attack the gene. Doctors said it will be more useful especially for stage-4 lung, colon, breast, ovarian cancers, and those who have failed chemotherapy.
Path to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is currently a big ray of hope in stage-4 cancers. The drugs work to control cancer by stimulating the body's immune system (T-cells). If the drugs worth lakhs of rupees are recommended blindly without knowing whether they work or not, the patient may be harmed. NGS testing is crucial in such situations.
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