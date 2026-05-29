ETV Bharat / health

NIMS Hyderabad Introduces Next Gen Sequencing For Cancer Treatment

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) now offers modern cancer treatment and has recently made Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) available to patients.

The experimental tests conducted for several years have been successful and will be fully launched from Friday. In the first phase, samples of hundreds of patients were successfully tested as part of the NGS mission. All of them will be provided with modern cancer treatment. This is the first time in the state that the state-of-the-art genetic testing has been started in a government hospital. The test, which costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 in corporate hospitals, will be done free of cost for the poor under Arogyasri scheme.

No more one medicine for all

Till now, people with the same type of cancer were given the same type of medicine. For some, the medicines did not work and the disease progressed. The reason for this is that the genetic defects are different in patients. For example, if two people get lung cancer, the EGFR gene may be mutated in one, while the ALK gene may be mutated in the other.