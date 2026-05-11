ETV Bharat / health

NIMS Doctors Rebuild Esophagus Of 13-Year-Old Boy After Acid Consumption, Save Life Through Rare Surgery

Hyderabad: Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), here, have given a new lease on life to a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy who suffered severe internal injuries after accidentally consuming a bathroom-cleaning chemical.

The corrosive substance caused extensive burns to the boy's esophagus, leaving him unable to swallow even water. Despite undergoing treatment at multiple stages, his condition gradually worsened, and doctors have to insert a feeding tube through his abdomen to provide nutrition. The boy was later referred to the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at NIMS on July 31 31, 2025, for advanced treatment.

After a detailed medical evaluation and preparation, doctors successfully performed a rare and highly complex ''Colon Interposition'' surgery on April 17 this year. In the procedure, a portion of the intestine was used to reconstruct the severely damaged esophagus.

Doctors said the surgery was successful, and the boy is now able to consume soft food orally, significantly improving his quality of life. According to hospital authorities, such advanced reconstructive surgeries generally cost nearly ₹5 lakh at private hospitals. However, the entire treatment at NIMS was provided free of cost under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.