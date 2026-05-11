NIMS Doctors Rebuild Esophagus Of 13-Year-Old Boy After Acid Consumption, Save Life Through Rare Surgery
Doctors successfully performed a rare and highly complex 'Colon Interposition' surgery in which a portion of intestine was used to reconstruct the severely damaged esophagus.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), here, have given a new lease on life to a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy who suffered severe internal injuries after accidentally consuming a bathroom-cleaning chemical.
The corrosive substance caused extensive burns to the boy's esophagus, leaving him unable to swallow even water. Despite undergoing treatment at multiple stages, his condition gradually worsened, and doctors have to insert a feeding tube through his abdomen to provide nutrition. The boy was later referred to the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at NIMS on July 31 31, 2025, for advanced treatment.
After a detailed medical evaluation and preparation, doctors successfully performed a rare and highly complex ''Colon Interposition'' surgery on April 17 this year. In the procedure, a portion of the intestine was used to reconstruct the severely damaged esophagus.
Doctors said the surgery was successful, and the boy is now able to consume soft food orally, significantly improving his quality of life. According to hospital authorities, such advanced reconstructive surgeries generally cost nearly ₹5 lakh at private hospitals. However, the entire treatment at NIMS was provided free of cost under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.
NIMS Director Dr Beerappa said the institute receives around 20 to 30 corrosive injury cases every year. "So far, more than 600 such patients have been treated at the institute, and over 300 reconstructive surgeries have been performed successfully," he said.
Doctors warned that accidental acid consumption cases are common because bathroom-cleaning chemicals are often stored in soft drink or water bottles at home. In some instances, people also consume corrosive substances impulsively during emotional distress.
Medical experts explained that even if victims survive the initial poisoning, the chemicals can permanently damage the food pipe and make normal eating impossible. Doctors advised the public never to store cleaning acids or chemicals in beverage containers. They also cautioned that vomiting should never be induced after accidental consumption of corrosive substances, and patients must instead be rushed immediately to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment.
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