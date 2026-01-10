ETV Bharat / health

Can Yoga Help People Quit Opioids Faster? A Study From NIMHANS And Harvard Medical School Says Yes

Recovery works best when we treat both the body and the nervous system ( Getty Images )

Opioid addiction is not a distant Western problem. It’s here, and it’s far more complicated than just “lack of willpower.” Now, a new study has thrown up a surprising and hopeful idea: yoga can dramatically speed up recovery from opioid withdrawal.

According to a landmark study published in JAMA Psychiatry on January 7, 2026, adding yoga to standard medical treatment nearly halved the recovery time for people going through opioid withdrawal from nine days to just five.

Where the Study Comes From

The study was conducted at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, making it one of the first controlled clinical trials to rigorously test yoga as an add-on treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). In medical terms, yoga was used as an adjunct therapy alongside buprenorphine, a commonly prescribed medication for opioid withdrawal.

When it comes to addiction treatment, speed and stability matter a lot. The longer withdrawal lasts, the higher the risk of relapse.

Why Opioid Withdrawal Is Hard

Opioid withdrawal isn’t just about craving drugs. It’s a full-body rebellion. When someone stops opioids, the body’s stress system goes into overdrive. The sympathetic nervous system (the “fight or flight” mode) is stuck on high alert, while the calming parasympathetic system barely shows up.

That’s why people experience:

Severe anxiety

Restlessness

Sleep problems

Body pain

Racing heart

Standard medicines help, but they don’t always fix this autonomic imbalance, which is one big reason people relapse. This is where yoga steps in.

What the Researchers Wanted to Test