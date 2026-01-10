Can Yoga Help People Quit Opioids Faster? A Study From NIMHANS And Harvard Medical School Says Yes
The study is one of the first controlled clinical trials to rigorously test yoga as an add-on treatment for opioid use disorder
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Opioid addiction is not a distant Western problem. It’s here, and it’s far more complicated than just “lack of willpower.” Now, a new study has thrown up a surprising and hopeful idea: yoga can dramatically speed up recovery from opioid withdrawal.
According to a landmark study published in JAMA Psychiatry on January 7, 2026, adding yoga to standard medical treatment nearly halved the recovery time for people going through opioid withdrawal from nine days to just five.
Where the Study Comes From
The study was conducted at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, making it one of the first controlled clinical trials to rigorously test yoga as an add-on treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). In medical terms, yoga was used as an adjunct therapy alongside buprenorphine, a commonly prescribed medication for opioid withdrawal.
When it comes to addiction treatment, speed and stability matter a lot. The longer withdrawal lasts, the higher the risk of relapse.
Why Opioid Withdrawal Is Hard
Opioid withdrawal isn’t just about craving drugs. It’s a full-body rebellion. When someone stops opioids, the body’s stress system goes into overdrive. The sympathetic nervous system (the “fight or flight” mode) is stuck on high alert, while the calming parasympathetic system barely shows up.
That’s why people experience:
- Severe anxiety
- Restlessness
- Sleep problems
- Body pain
- Racing heart
Standard medicines help, but they don’t always fix this autonomic imbalance, which is one big reason people relapse. This is where yoga steps in.
What the Researchers Wanted to Test
The researchers wanted to see if yoga could:
- Calm the stress response during withdrawal
- Improve heart rate variability (HRV)—a key marker of how well the body handles stress
- Reduce anxiety, pain, and sleep disturbances
- Speed up overall recovery
Instead of replacing medicine, yoga was used to support what medicine alone couldn’t fully address.
Who Took Part in the Study?
The trial included 59 men aged 18 to 50 diagnosed with opioid use disorder. To keep results clean and reliable, participants:
- Had mild to moderate withdrawal symptoms
- Were admitted to the inpatient ward at NIMHANS
- Had no severe psychiatric or neurological conditions
- Were not using opioids for medical pain management
- Had not recently practiced yoga or similar mind-body therapies
In short, it was tightly controlled and clinically serious.
The Results
The findings were striking. Participants who received yoga along with buprenorphine stabilised from withdrawal in a median of 5 days compared to 9 days for those on medication alone. That’s a 4.4-times faster recovery. But speed wasn’t the only benefit. Those practicing yoga also showed:
- Better sleep
- Lower anxiety levels
- Reduced pain
- Improved heart rate variability, indicating better stress regulation
Why Yoga Works Here
Opioid use disorder is a global public health crisis. In 2022, around 60 million people worldwide used opioids non-medically. Yet only 1 in 11 people with drug use disorders actually received treatment. India is not immune. A 2019 national survey showed 2.1% opioid use prevalence, with especially high rates in the northeastern states. While South India historically had lower opioid use, recent years have seen a sharp rise in synthetic and pharmaceutical opioid misuse, particularly tramadol and tapentadol. This means treatment systems are under pressure and relapse rates remain high.
Yoga helps regulate breathing, calm the nervous system, and bring the body out of constant alarm mode. During opioid withdrawal (when stress hormones are running wild) that calming effect becomes therapeutic. It doesn’t “cure” addiction. But it creates the mental and physiological conditions where recovery is more likely to stick. And importantly, it doesn’t come with the side effects or dependency risks of additional medications. This study doesn’t say yoga should replace medical treatment. It says something far more sensible: Recovery works best when we treat both the body and the nervous system. For decades, addiction treatment has focused heavily on chemistry. This research reminds us that biology, psychology, and regulation of stress are connected.
