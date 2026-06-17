ETV Bharat / health

Active Lifestyle And Fat Loss Lowered Risk Of Chronic Conditions In People With Prediabetes In NIH-Funded Clinical Trial

The program targeted reduced calories and fat and at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week in adults with prediabetes ( Getty Images )

A clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that adults with prediabetes assigned to a lifestyle intervention had a significantly lower risk of developing multiple chronic health conditions (known as multimorbidity) over time than those assigned to a placebo. This study, which followed participants for over two decades, also found that participants assigned to receive metformin did not experience a statistically significant reduction in multimorbidity risk. The findings, published in JAMA, highlight the lasting benefits of lifestyle programs that may lower risk of the development of chronic conditions.

“Multimorbidity is a common issue, and few interventions have been found to prevent or delay developing multiple chronic conditions,” said Marcel Salive, M.D., first author of the study, from NIH’s National Institute on Aging (NIA). “Our work showing that healthy lifestyle intervention can significantly lower the burden of multimorbidity is a step forward in addressing this growing problem.”

Previous research has shown that both metformin and lifestyle interventions have been successful in preventing or delaying diabetes and metabolic syndrome, but the researchers in this study wanted to determine whether these interventions could prevent or delay multimorbidity in addition to diabetes. The clinical trial was conducted in 27 sites in the US and followed 1,173 participants who were at high risk of diabetes, were enrolled in Medicare, and consented to the linkage of their Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) claims.

Prediabetes levels (ETV Bharat)

How Was The Trial Conducted?

In the first part of the study, the NIH Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), from 1996 to 1999, participants were randomly assigned to an intensive lifestyle intervention, metformin (a drug commonly used in the management of Type 2 diabetes), or placebo. They were then enrolled in the DPP Outcomes Study (DPPOS) and followed through 2021.