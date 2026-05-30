ETV Bharat / health

Sharp Spike In Obesity, High Blood Sugar Levels Among Adults In India: Health Ministry Survey

New Delhi: The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, has found that obesity and blood sugar levels are rising among adults in India, with the proportion of overweight women being higher than that of men.

The findings of the survey indicate the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the country, as they also showed a substantial rise in elevated blood sugar levels.

The NFHS-6, which was conducted during 2023-24 by MoHFW with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, revealed that 30.7 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were overweight or obese, up from 24 per cent in NFHS-5, which was conducted in 2019-21.

People performing Yoga | File photo (ANI)

In the same age group, the proportion of men found to be overweight or obese increased from 22.9 per cent to 27.3 per cent. About blood sugar levels, the survey found that among women aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medicines to control blood sugar, rose from 13.5 per cent in NFHS-5 to 17.8 per cent in NFHS-6.

Among women aged 15-49 years, the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity was recorded in Puducherry at 46.3 per cent, followed by Chandigarh at 44 per cent, Delhi at 41.4 per cent, Punjab at 40.8 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 40.5 per cent and Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 38.1 per cent.