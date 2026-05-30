Sharp Spike In Obesity, High Blood Sugar Levels Among Adults In India: Health Ministry Survey
The survey covered more than 7.1 lakh women and over one lakh men across the country. Findings indicate growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in India.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, has found that obesity and blood sugar levels are rising among adults in India, with the proportion of overweight women being higher than that of men.
The findings of the survey indicate the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the country, as they also showed a substantial rise in elevated blood sugar levels.
The NFHS-6, which was conducted during 2023-24 by MoHFW with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, revealed that 30.7 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were overweight or obese, up from 24 per cent in NFHS-5, which was conducted in 2019-21.
In the same age group, the proportion of men found to be overweight or obese increased from 22.9 per cent to 27.3 per cent. About blood sugar levels, the survey found that among women aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medicines to control blood sugar, rose from 13.5 per cent in NFHS-5 to 17.8 per cent in NFHS-6.
Among women aged 15-49 years, the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity was recorded in Puducherry at 46.3 per cent, followed by Chandigarh at 44 per cent, Delhi at 41.4 per cent, Punjab at 40.8 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 40.5 per cent and Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 38.1 per cent.
#HealthForAll— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 29, 2026
Union Health Ministry Releases National Family Health Survey – 6
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Any… pic.twitter.com/9aSHU2RYua
In comparison, states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Assam recorded comparatively lower obesity prevalence among women.
Among men aged 15-49 years, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity at around 38 per cent, followed by Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Goa, all of which reported obesity prevalence of more than one-third among men.
For men, the corresponding figure increased from 15.6 per cent to 20.9 per cent.
Obesity and high blood sugar levels are major risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments and stroke.
The NFHS-6 covered more than 7.1 lakh women and over one lakh men across the country.
The national survey also noted that coverage of health insurance/financing schemes has expanded significantly from 41.0 per cent to 60.2 per cent at the household level, reflecting the success of government-led initiatives aimed at strengthening financial protection in healthcare.
Flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) have played a pivotal role in increasing access to affordable healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations. This expansion marks a critical step towards universal health coverage and equitable access to quality healthcare services across the country.
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