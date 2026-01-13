For Newborns, The First Winter Is Uniquely Challenging. An Expert Shares Tips To Keep Your Newborn Safe This Winter
Caring for newborns during their first winter is a challenging task. Dr Ranjana Roy, an MBBS doctor, explains how to make this difficult task easier.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
By Shreya Sharma
Shimla: Winter is here. We've already brought out our heavy woolen clothes from wardrobes, put blankets and quilts out in the sun, and begun changing our dietary habits. These preparations are sufficient for us adults.
But did you know that the demands are completely different for newborns? For an infant, the 'first winter' is nothing short of a major challenge.
The dropping temperatures can be quite difficult for the delicate body of the newborn to adjust. They cannot express their discomfort verbally, nor can they cover themselves with a blanket to protect themselves from the cold. In such a situation, a mother's vigilance provides a sense of security, while a small lapse in care can severely affect their health. The first few months after birth are crucial for the baby to adapt to the external environment. Their skin is delicate, and their immunity is practically non-existent. Therefore, special precautions are essential during the 'first winter'.
Why is winter so challenging for newborns?
Dr Ranjana Roy (MBBS, DCH) says, "Babies have 'brown fat', which helps keep the body warm. But the outer layer of a newborn's skin is so thin that cold air directly affects the nerves. Even a little mucus buildup can cause severe breathing difficulties. Up to 80 per cent of neonatal cases seen in the OPD during winters are due to 'over-care' or 'under-care'. The mother needs to be a vigilant 'observer'. The temperature of the baby's soles and stomach is the thermometer of their health."
Common Mistakes Mothers Make During Winters
Dr Roy explained that often, we rely on traditional remedies or make mistakes due to excessive anxiety, which makes the child fall ill. Over-bundling, which means covering an infant with too many heavy clothes — all woolen — during winter, can cause the child's body to overheat. Sealing the room to prevent cold air from entering is also harmful. An airtight room prevents ventilation, leading to an increase in carbon dioxide and a higher risk of infection.
She said: "Never bathe a baby immediately after a massage. Massage warms the body, and applying water soon afterwards can cause a sudden drop in body temperature, potentially sending the baby into shock. Avoid touching the baby with cold hands. Mothers often handle kitchen chores or wash their hands with cold water, and then immediately pick up the baby. This too can shock the baby's nervous system.
The Science Of Proper Layering In Winter
According to Dr Roy, instead of dressing a child in one heavy jacket, or many woolen clothes, it's better to dress them in different layers, and let the air trapped in between act as insulation. The first layer should be a soft cotton vest or onesie. This is closest to the skin, so it absorbs sweat and protects the baby's delicate skin from chafing or itching.
The second layer should be a full-sleeved cotton shirt or t-shirt. This prevents the body's natural heat from escaping (heat locking).
The third layer should be a light flannel or woolen garment. This provides the main warmth and helps maintain a stable body temperature.
The fourth layer should be a sweater, cardigan, or jacket, which acts as a protective shield, preventing cold air and chilly drafts from reaching the body.
Along with this, the child should be dressed in a hat, socks, and mittens. Most of a newborn's body heat is lost through the head and the soles of the feet, so keeping these covered at all times is crucial. "Pay special attention to diet and feeding position," said Dr Roy.
She explained that babies urinate frequently in winter, which increases the risk of dehydration. Breastfeeding is the only solution, and the correct feeding position is crucial.
"While breastfeeding, ensure that the baby's nose is not obstructed," said the doctor, adding that a baby's nose may already be congested in winter, so make sure the breast doesn't press against the nose during feeding. Also, the baby's head should be slightly elevated against the mother's elbow, so that the milk doesn't enter the Eustachian tube and cause ear infections.
"Moreover, babies tend to swallow more air in winter, So burp the baby for 15-20 minutes after feeding, by holding it against your shoulder to prevent gas," said Dr Roy.
Maintain Hygiene To Prevent Infection In Winter
Dr Roy said RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is very active in winter, for which, some strict rules need to be followed. For example, adopt a "No Kiss Policy". Do not allow anyone to kiss the baby's face or hands, as germs from saliva can directly enter the baby's bloodstream. Limit visitors, and for those who come, make them wait at least 20 minutes after washing their hands before they can hold the baby.
Sunlight is very important for newborns. The mild sunlight between 10 am and 12 pm provides the baby with Vitamin D and reduces the risk of jaundice.
About the ideal home environment needed, the pediatrician explained, "Running a heater dries the air in the room. In such a case, keep a bowl of water in the room or use a humidifier, so that the baby's nose doesn't dry out. Massage with olive or almond oil. Mustard oil can be very strong, so use it cautiously."
Golden Rules for Mothers
Check the baby's diaper every 2-3 hours; wetness increases the cold and causes discomfort for the baby. Eat warm foods yourself (such as carom seeds and fenugreek ladoos) so that the baby receives nourishment through breast milk. Provide Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) with prolonged skin-to-skin contact by keeping the baby close to your chest. This is better than any heater. Use a baby sleeping bag instead of a heavy blanket at night.
A newborn's first winter is a test of patience and vigilance for the mother. Your baby is very delicate, but nature has also given it the strength to fight. All that is needed is a little extra vigilance from you. If the baby cries unusually, stops feeding, or develops a fever, seek expert advice immediately, instead of relying on home remedies.
