For Newborns, The First Winter Is Uniquely Challenging. An Expert Shares Tips To Keep Your Newborn Safe This Winter

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: Winter is here. We've already brought out our heavy woolen clothes from wardrobes, put blankets and quilts out in the sun, and begun changing our dietary habits. These preparations are sufficient for us adults.

But did you know that the demands are completely different for newborns? For an infant, the 'first winter' is nothing short of a major challenge.

The dropping temperatures can be quite difficult for the delicate body of the newborn to adjust. They cannot express their discomfort verbally, nor can they cover themselves with a blanket to protect themselves from the cold. In such a situation, a mother's vigilance provides a sense of security, while a small lapse in care can severely affect their health. The first few months after birth are crucial for the baby to adapt to the external environment. Their skin is delicate, and their immunity is practically non-existent. Therefore, special precautions are essential during the 'first winter'.

Why is winter so challenging for newborns?

Dr Ranjana Roy (MBBS, DCH) says, "Babies have 'brown fat', which helps keep the body warm. But the outer layer of a newborn's skin is so thin that cold air directly affects the nerves. Even a little mucus buildup can cause severe breathing difficulties. Up to 80 per cent of neonatal cases seen in the OPD during winters are due to 'over-care' or 'under-care'. The mother needs to be a vigilant 'observer'. The temperature of the baby's soles and stomach is the thermometer of their health."

Common Mistakes Mothers Make During Winters

Dr Roy explained that often, we rely on traditional remedies or make mistakes due to excessive anxiety, which makes the child fall ill. Over-bundling, which means covering an infant with too many heavy clothes — all woolen — during winter, can cause the child's body to overheat. Sealing the room to prevent cold air from entering is also harmful. An airtight room prevents ventilation, leading to an increase in carbon dioxide and a higher risk of infection.

She said: "Never bathe a baby immediately after a massage. Massage warms the body, and applying water soon afterwards can cause a sudden drop in body temperature, potentially sending the baby into shock. Avoid touching the baby with cold hands. Mothers often handle kitchen chores or wash their hands with cold water, and then immediately pick up the baby. This too can shock the baby's nervous system.

The Science Of Proper Layering In Winter

According to Dr Roy, instead of dressing a child in one heavy jacket, or many woolen clothes, it's better to dress them in different layers, and let the air trapped in between act as insulation. The first layer should be a soft cotton vest or onesie. This is closest to the skin, so it absorbs sweat and protects the baby's delicate skin from chafing or itching.

The second layer should be a full-sleeved cotton shirt or t-shirt. This prevents the body's natural heat from escaping (heat locking).