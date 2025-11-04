ETV Bharat / health

New CT Calcium Scoring Facility Launched in Chennai for Early Heart Attack Detection

Chennai: The Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty High-Specialty Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has introduced a facility for early detection of heart attacks through CT Calcium Scoring, which measures the amount of calcium deposited in the heart's blood vessels.

This facility, costing Rs 500, measures calcium in the heart's blood vessels to assess the risk of a heart attack. Mani, Director of Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, said, "The occurrence of a heart attack can be predicted in advance by the level of calcium deposited in the blood vessels. The CT calcium scoring scan will show the calcium deposited in the blood vessels. It will also give an assessment based on the level of calcium detected."

The scan reveals hardened 'plaque' that forms as fat and other substances accumulate in the coronary arteries. A high assessment result signals a high level of calcium, which can trigger a heart attack.

How to Understand Your CT Calcium Score