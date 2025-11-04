New CT Calcium Scoring Facility Launched in Chennai for Early Heart Attack Detection
The new Rs 500 test assesses calcium deposits in the heart's blood vessels to evaluate the risk of heart attack and detect early complications.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty High-Specialty Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has introduced a facility for early detection of heart attacks through CT Calcium Scoring, which measures the amount of calcium deposited in the heart's blood vessels.
This facility, costing Rs 500, measures calcium in the heart's blood vessels to assess the risk of a heart attack. Mani, Director of Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, said, "The occurrence of a heart attack can be predicted in advance by the level of calcium deposited in the blood vessels. The CT calcium scoring scan will show the calcium deposited in the blood vessels. It will also give an assessment based on the level of calcium detected."
The scan reveals hardened 'plaque' that forms as fat and other substances accumulate in the coronary arteries. A high assessment result signals a high level of calcium, which can trigger a heart attack.
How to Understand Your CT Calcium Score
- 1 to 10 indicates minimal plaque, low risk,
- 11 to 100, mild plaque, moderate risk,
- 101 to 400, moderate plaque, significant risk
- Over 400 indicates extensive plaque, high risk of heart attack
Based on this score, you should undergo additional tests for heart damage and consider seeking treatment.
Chezhiyan, Head of Radiology, stated that ECG, Echocardiogram, and Angiogram are currently used to detect heart damage. The CT calcium scoring scan does not require injection; patients lie on the CT scanner, hold their breath for 5 to 6 seconds, and the machine captures the images.
The machine identifies calcium deposits, calculates levels, and determines the extent of damage. The test takes only 5 to 10 minutes and is available from 8 AM to 4 PM.
You can also have food before taking the CT scan. This scanning is now included in the full-body examination programme at Chennai Omanthurar Government Multispecialty Hospital. You can also come directly with a doctor's recommendation and pay Rs 500. When taking the heart in advance, "Necessary treatments can be taken to prevent blockages," he said.
Also Read: