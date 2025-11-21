ETV Bharat / health

Is Epilepsy Contagious? Neurologist Busts This And Other Myths Linked To Epilepsy

“The causes behind this condition are genetics, brain injuries, infections, stroke, or developmental disorders. The symptoms are brief lapses in attention or staring spells to full-body convulsions,” says Dr Natasha Tipnis, Neurologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai. Complications can include injuries during seizures, cognitive or emotional difficulties, and, in rare cases, sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). However, this condition goes unreported due to the lack of awareness.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

The epilepsy burden is rising in India, yet there is no awareness regarding this condition. It is time to debunk myths linked to this condition and improve the quality of life of patients. Those with this condition should seek immediate help instead of suffering in silence.

Myth 2: Epilepsy means disability

Fact: “This statement is false! Those with epilepsy are not disabled and can have rewarding careers. Each individual is different and is able to work. So, the patient with epilepsy can improve the quality of life with timely treatment,” says neurologist Dr Tipnis.

Myth 3: Those with epilepsy are mentally ill or intellectually disabled

Fact: Epilepsy, mental illness, and intellectual disabilities are all conditions that affect the brain. However, if a person has epilepsy, it does not mean they have an intellectual disability or a mental illness, she clarifies. So, don’t confuse epilepsy with mental illness. Epilepsy causes repeated seizures because of abnormal electrical signals produced by damaged brain cells. So, don’t term epilepsy as a mental condition.

Myth 4: People diagnosed with epilepsy shouldn’t participate in sports or any physical activities

Fact: People with epilepsy can participate in various physical activities and sports. Individuals with epilepsy need to manage their condition effectively, follow their treatment plan, and take necessary precautions as advised by the doctor. “Epilepsy doesn’t mean the end, so don’t get bogged down if you have the condition. It is possible to lead a healthy life by just adhering to what the doctor says,” advises Dr Tipnis.

Patients can even join support groups and understand others' journeys. So, timely management is key to successful outcomes.