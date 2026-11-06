ETV Bharat / health

Nearly 240 Million Adolescents Worldwide Missing Out On Physical Activity, Warns WHO

Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: Nearly 240 million adolescents worldwide are missing out on the benefits of regular physical activity, with physical inactivity emerging as a growing public health concern among younger populations, according to a new assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the latest global estimates released by the WHO on Wednesday, one in four adolescents aged 11–17 years did not achieve at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day during the previous week in 2025. On average, adolescents were physically active for just 2.7 days a week, while only 14 per cent reported meeting the recommended activity level on all seven days.

According to UNICEF's State of the World's Children 2023 report, India ranks first globally in the number of adolescents aged 10–19 years, followed by China with 166.14 million and Pakistan with 51.85 million. Adolescents account for nearly 21 per cent of India's total population. Published in The Lancet Global Health, the WHO assessment points to virtually no global progress in improving adolescent physical activity levels over the past 15 years. Titled A Generation Missing Out: Global Trends in Adolescent Physical Activity, 2010–2025, the report draws on 389 population-based surveys conducted across 140 countries and territories. Although the assessment does not provide a separate India-specific prevalence estimate, its findings point out the concerns relevant to the country's adolescent health priorities. "The growing importance of academic performance, sedentary routines and limited access to safe recreational spaces make it important to integrate physical activity into everyday school and community life," said Sunila Garg, a public health expert and member of the Health Ministry's advisory committee, speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday. Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Regular physical activity during adolescence also supports healthy growth, improves mental well-being, strengthens learning abilities and helps establish healthy behaviours that can continue into adulthood, Garg said. According to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the world has made almost no progress in encouraging young people to become physically active over the past 15 years, with girls being particularly disadvantaged.