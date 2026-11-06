Nearly 240 Million Adolescents Worldwide Missing Out On Physical Activity, Warns WHO
Published in The Lancet Global Health, the WHO assessment points to virtually no global progress in improving adolescent physical activity levels.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 240 million adolescents worldwide are missing out on the benefits of regular physical activity, with physical inactivity emerging as a growing public health concern among younger populations, according to a new assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to the latest global estimates released by the WHO on Wednesday, one in four adolescents aged 11–17 years did not achieve at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day during the previous week in 2025. On average, adolescents were physically active for just 2.7 days a week, while only 14 per cent reported meeting the recommended activity level on all seven days.
According to UNICEF's State of the World's Children 2023 report, India ranks first globally in the number of adolescents aged 10–19 years, followed by China with 166.14 million and Pakistan with 51.85 million. Adolescents account for nearly 21 per cent of India's total population.
Published in The Lancet Global Health, the WHO assessment points to virtually no global progress in improving adolescent physical activity levels over the past 15 years.
Titled A Generation Missing Out: Global Trends in Adolescent Physical Activity, 2010–2025, the report draws on 389 population-based surveys conducted across 140 countries and territories.
Although the assessment does not provide a separate India-specific prevalence estimate, its findings point out the concerns relevant to the country's adolescent health priorities.
"The growing importance of academic performance, sedentary routines and limited access to safe recreational spaces make it important to integrate physical activity into everyday school and community life," said Sunila Garg, a public health expert and member of the Health Ministry's advisory committee, speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Regular physical activity during adolescence also supports healthy growth, improves mental well-being, strengthens learning abilities and helps establish healthy behaviours that can continue into adulthood, Garg said.
According to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the world has made almost no progress in encouraging young people to become physically active over the past 15 years, with girls being particularly disadvantaged.
"The answer is not to tell adolescents to try harder. It is to build schools, streets and communities where moving, playing and being active is safe, easy and normal," he said.
Globally, 28 per cent of adolescent girls reported having no active days during the previous week, compared with 22 per cent of boys. Only 11 per cent of girls reported being physically active on all seven days, against 17 per cent of boys.
"For India, this underlines the importance of improving access to safe playgrounds, community sports facilities and recreational opportunities for adolescent girls. Safety concerns, restrictive social norms and inadequate infrastructure can limit their participation in outdoor activities and organised sports," Garg said.
The report found considerable differences between countries, with the proportion of adolescents reporting no active days ranging from 4 per cent in some countries to more than 40 per cent in others. This indicates that improvements are possible through supportive policies and environments.
The WHO has warned that no country is currently on track to achieve the global target of a 15 per cent relative reduction in physical inactivity by 2030, compared with the 2010 baseline.
The report calls for coordinated interventions across the education, transport, urban planning, sports and healthcare sectors. These include strengthening regular physical education in schools, investing in safe walking and cycling routes, and creating accessible community spaces.
"For India, this reinforces the need to treat physical activity not merely as a sporting pursuit but as an essential component of adolescent health and preventive healthcare. Schools, local authorities and community institutions have an important role in ensuring that sports, exercise and outdoor recreation become accessible to all children, irrespective of gender or economic background," Garg said.
The WHO has also called for targeted interventions for adolescents who are least physically active, especially girls, children from disadvantaged communities and young people with disabilities.
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