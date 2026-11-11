NCAHP Proposes New Registration Framework For Allied And Healthcare Professions In India
NCAHP said the framework provides for prescribed eligibility criteria, verification of credentials and "clearly defined" registration procedures.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has proposed a new regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals.
The NCAHP, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the new framework has "clearly defined" pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration, terming it a "significant step towards strengthening India's allied and healthcare workforce".
The proposed framework, the Commission said, aims to bring "greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards".
NCAHP has invited public and stakeholder comments on the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026, framed under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.
Professional Registration And Career Advancement
The Commission said a key feature of the proposed Regulations is the establishment of a "transparent and standardised mechanism" for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, in accordance with the provisions of the NCAHP Act, 2021.
The framework provides for prescribed eligibility criteria, verification of credentials and clearly defined registration procedures, ensuring that professional recognition is aligned with statutory requirements and competency standards, it added.
"Importantly, the proposed Regulations also provide opportunities for eligible provisionally registered professionals to undertake prescribed bridge courses for skill enhancement, supervised clinical training and minimum qualifying examinations, wherever applicable, to meet the requirements for regular registration. This competency-based approach seeks to promote continuous professional development, facilitate career progression and strengthen the quality of allied and healthcare services," the NCAHP said.
Digital Registration
The draft Regulations envisage an integrated online registration system to streamline application submission, credential verification, eligibility assessment and issuance of provisional registration certificates. Eligible professionals granted provisional registration would receive a Provisional Registration Unique Identification Number (PR UID), enabling systematic identification and regulatory oversight.
"The digital mechanism aims to simplify registration procedures, improve accessibility and promote greater transparency, efficiency and uniformity across States and Union Territories," it said.
NCAHP Invites Stakeholder Feedback By Dec 4
NCAHP has invited comments, suggestions and objections from allied and healthcare professionals, professional associations, educational institutions, State Allied and Healthcare Councils, healthcare institutions, experts and the general public. The draft Regulations are available on the official NCAHP website: https://ncahp.abdm.gov.in/
"Stakeholders may submit their feedback at ncahp.regulations@ncahp.mohfw.gov.in by 4 December 2026. The inputs received will be considered before finalisation of the Regulations," the Commission said.
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