ETV Bharat / health

NCAHP Proposes New Registration Framework For Allied And Healthcare Professions In India

New Delhi: The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has proposed a new regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals.

The NCAHP, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the new framework has "clearly defined" pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration, terming it a "significant step towards strengthening India's allied and healthcare workforce".

The proposed framework, the Commission said, aims to bring "greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards".

NCAHP has invited public and stakeholder comments on the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026, framed under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

Professional Registration And Career Advancement

The Commission said a key feature of the proposed Regulations is the establishment of a "transparent and standardised mechanism" for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, in accordance with the provisions of the NCAHP Act, 2021.

The framework provides for prescribed eligibility criteria, verification of credentials and clearly defined registration procedures, ensuring that professional recognition is aligned with statutory requirements and competency standards, it added.

"Importantly, the proposed Regulations also provide opportunities for eligible provisionally registered professionals to undertake prescribed bridge courses for skill enhancement, supervised clinical training and minimum qualifying examinations, wherever applicable, to meet the requirements for regular registration. This competency-based approach seeks to promote continuous professional development, facilitate career progression and strengthen the quality of allied and healthcare services," the NCAHP said.