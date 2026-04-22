ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Surge Signals Need For Alternative Treatments - Naturopathy A Viable Option

Jaipur: Every day, millions of people in India begin their mornings with insulin injections and with a bitter taste of pills--just to deal with a 'silent killer' that has entered their homes. Diabetes, which has emerged as a global health challenge in the modern era, not only disrupts the body's glucose metabolism but also exerts profound impact on vital organs like the heart, kidneys and eyes.

Blood sugar levels spiral out of control when our pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when the body is unable to utilise it effectively. In modern times, lack of physical activity, excessive stress and a diet rich in carbohydrates have contributed to a massive surge in cases of Type 2 Diabetes.

Diabetes Surge Signals Need For Alternative Treatments (ETV Bharat)

In fact, diabetes is not merely a disease, but a metabolic disorder with the potential to gradually hollow out every organ in the body. Prolonged periods of high blood sugar can lead to severe complications like kidney failure, heart attacks, vision loss (retinopathy), and gangrene in the extremities.

Key Symptoms

Timely identification of diabetes constitutes the first step towards its management and prevention. Its primary symptoms include excessive thirst, insatiable hunger, and frequent urination—particularly during the night. Further, rapid and unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue and weakness and blurred vision can serve as early warning signs. If an injury or wound on the body fails to heal even after several weeks, it is a clear indication of elevated blood sugar levels.

Naturopathy treatment centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Millions of people in India alone are afflicted by this disease. Besides, a significant number of people are either unaware that they have fallen prey to diabetes or are on the verge of doing so. When it comes to treatment options, Allopathy is currently the most prevalent method