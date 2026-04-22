Diabetes Surge Signals Need For Alternative Treatments - Naturopathy A Viable Option
In Naturopathy, patients control their blood sugar without medication through a balanced diet, yoga and natural therapies.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Jaipur: Every day, millions of people in India begin their mornings with insulin injections and with a bitter taste of pills--just to deal with a 'silent killer' that has entered their homes. Diabetes, which has emerged as a global health challenge in the modern era, not only disrupts the body's glucose metabolism but also exerts profound impact on vital organs like the heart, kidneys and eyes.
Blood sugar levels spiral out of control when our pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when the body is unable to utilise it effectively. In modern times, lack of physical activity, excessive stress and a diet rich in carbohydrates have contributed to a massive surge in cases of Type 2 Diabetes.
In fact, diabetes is not merely a disease, but a metabolic disorder with the potential to gradually hollow out every organ in the body. Prolonged periods of high blood sugar can lead to severe complications like kidney failure, heart attacks, vision loss (retinopathy), and gangrene in the extremities.
Key Symptoms
Timely identification of diabetes constitutes the first step towards its management and prevention. Its primary symptoms include excessive thirst, insatiable hunger, and frequent urination—particularly during the night. Further, rapid and unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue and weakness and blurred vision can serve as early warning signs. If an injury or wound on the body fails to heal even after several weeks, it is a clear indication of elevated blood sugar levels.
Millions of people in India alone are afflicted by this disease. Besides, a significant number of people are either unaware that they have fallen prey to diabetes or are on the verge of doing so. When it comes to treatment options, Allopathy is currently the most prevalent method
However, it is believed that this condition could be successfully cured through Naturopathy—that is, natural medicine.
Treatment through Naturopathy
In Naturopathy (natural medicine), the treatment of diabetes is considered highly effective and scientifically sound, as it focuses on addressing the root causes of the disease namely a poor lifestyle and the accumulation of toxins—rather than merely suppressing symptoms.
According to practitioners, the accumulation of 'foreign matter' (toxins) within the body is the fundamental cause of disease.
Hence, Naturopathy places its primary emphasis on the purification of the body. Techniques such as therapeutic fasting, mud packs and hip baths help to revitalise the pancreas and improve insulin function.
Dr Dilip Saran, a naturopath at the 'Prakritik Chikitsalaya' located in Bapu Nagar, Jaipur, states that diabetes can be effectively controlled through naturopathy. He notes that the results observed in the patients currently visiting their centre have been highly encouraging.
Dr Saran explains that naturopathy helps the body in fighting diseases by enhancing its inherent natural healing capabilities.
Rather than relying on pharmaceutical drugs, this approach focuses on restoring the body's balance through dietary adjustments, yoga, physical exercise, and various natural therapies. Dr Saran observes that people are increasingly seeking treatment methods that are free from side-effects and facilitate the body's natural recovery.
Notably, 30 per cent of the patients visiting the 'Prakritik Chikitsalaya' each month are people suffering from diabetes. He explains that they do not administer any form of medication to their patients. Instead, they treat patients solely by prescribing a balanced diet and guiding them to improve their lifestyle.
Dr Saran states that much like in Allopathy completely eradicating diabetes is difficult in Naturopathy as well. However, it can certainly be controlled. If a patient regularly adheres to the principles of Naturopathy, their dependence on medication can also be reduced.
In addition to a balanced diet, patients are provided relief through various other natural therapies.
Through proper nutrition, regular yoga and natural remedies, one can not only control blood sugar levels but also adopt a healthy lifestyle. Dr Saran asserts that diabetes is a challenge that cannot be left solely to the care of pills. While managing Type 1 diabetes remains a challenge, Type 2 diabetes—through discipline, a proper diet, hydro-mud therapies, and consistent yoga practice—can not only be controlled but, to a significant extent, 'reversed,' allowing one to lead a normal life.
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