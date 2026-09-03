ETV Bharat / health

National Nutrition Week: Foods That Calm An Inflamed Stomach

There are days when the stomach seems to have acquired a personality of its own. A cup of coffee that once meant the beginning of the day now brings burning. A plate of spicy food leaves behind a small, persistent protest.

Gastritis is one reason this can happen. The stomach has its own protective layer of mucus, which stands between its delicate lining and the powerful acid it produces to digest food. When that defence is irritated or weakened, foods and drinks that are otherwise perfectly ordinary can become uncomfortable. This is where nutrition matters. Halfway through National Nutrition Week, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center shared with ETV Bharat the nutritional balm for an irritated stomach.

What To Avoid Eating

“Certain foods and drinks can aggravate gastric irritation. Spicy foods and chilli peppers are among the familiar offenders. They contain capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in peppers. Capsaicin can irritate nerve endings in the stomach wall and affect the tight junctions between cells, allowing acid to penetrate the stomach lining deeper,” holistic health expert Dr Narendra K Shetty says.

Then there are citrus fruits and tomatoes. They contain acids such as citric, malic and ascorbic acid. For someone with an already irritated stomach, these acidic foods may produce a sensation of stinging or pain. Deep-fried and high-fat foods can create another problem. Foods such as French fries, fatty meats and heavy creams can slow gastric emptying. The stomach takes longer to deal with a rich, fatty meal, potentially prolonging the discomfort.

Coffee spells trouble during inflammation of the stomach (Getty Images)

Among stimulants, coffee can be equally troublesome for some people. Dr Shetty says that coffee contains naturally occurring acids, including chlorogenic acids, and caffeine may contribute to gastric acid secretion. Coffee can also relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, potentially making acid reflux more likely. Alcohol is another clear irritant. Ethanol can weaken the stomach's protective mucus barrier and increase contact between stomach acid and the underlying tissue, contributing to irritation and, in heavier exposure, erosion or bleeding.

A hearty bowl of oats is a good breakfast option for someone having gastritis (Getty Images)

Oatmeal And Soft Grains Are Gentle On The Stomach

A bowl of warm porridge has little drama about it. It does not announce itself. It simply sits there, soft and uncomplicated. Oatmeal and well-cooked grains such as rice can be easier to tolerate when the stomach is irritated. Oats contain soluble fibre, including beta-glucan, which forms a gel-like consistency when mixed with fluid. Soft, well-cooked foods are also relatively easy to digest and can provide energy without adding large amounts of fat. So, for someone experiencing gastric discomfort, a simple bowl of porridge is a more comfortable choice of breakfast.