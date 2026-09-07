ETV Bharat / health

National Nutrition Week 2026: Expert Breaks Down What Meals To Eat At Every Age

There is one thing every Indian family can agree on: food is important. The problem is that we often assume the same food rules apply to everyone. A growing child, a 25-year-old surviving on office coffee and a 70-year-old trying to maintain muscle strength don't have the same nutritional needs. Yet our family dinner table often operates on the principle that if dal and rice were good enough for everyone yesterday, they should be good enough forever.

As we move through life, our bodies, calorie needs, muscles and bones change. Even our appetite can change and that means our plates need to change too.

“Good nutrition is not the same at every stage of life,” says Dr Bhavana P, Consultant Nutritionist and Dietician, Gleneagles Hospital in Hyderabad. “Children need nutrition for growth and brain development, young adults need balanced food to support an active lifestyle and protect against future disease, while older adults need nutrient-dense foods to preserve muscle, bone health and independence.”

Suggestions For Children

Children are not simply smaller adults. Their bodies are under construction. Their bones are growing, their brains are developing and their immune systems are maturing. This is not exactly the time to make biscuits and packaged snacks the unofficial food group.

Vegetables are a must on children's daily plate (Getty Images)

Dr Bhavana recommends a colourful and diverse plate for children, including vegetables and fruits, whole grains or millets and protein-rich foods such as dal, beans, sprouts, paneer, curd, eggs, fish or lean meat. Certain nutrients deserve particular attention during these years, including calcium, iron, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin D and B12. The good news is that you don't need to turn every meal into a five-star health-food presentation. A simple Indian meal can do the job: dal, roti, vegetables, curd, fruit, eggs or paneer can all contribute to a balanced diet.

What needs limiting: Frequent packaged snacks, sugary drinks, sweets and fried foods. They can provide plenty of calories without necessarily providing the nutrients a growing child needs. The occasional samosa is not the villain. The problem begins when the samosa gets promoted to a permanent member of the family.

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