National Nutrition Week 2026: Expert Breaks Down What Meals To Eat At Every Age
As we move through life, our bodies, calorie needs, muscles and bones change. That means our plates need to change too.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
There is one thing every Indian family can agree on: food is important. The problem is that we often assume the same food rules apply to everyone. A growing child, a 25-year-old surviving on office coffee and a 70-year-old trying to maintain muscle strength don't have the same nutritional needs. Yet our family dinner table often operates on the principle that if dal and rice were good enough for everyone yesterday, they should be good enough forever.
As we move through life, our bodies, calorie needs, muscles and bones change. Even our appetite can change and that means our plates need to change too.
“Good nutrition is not the same at every stage of life,” says Dr Bhavana P, Consultant Nutritionist and Dietician, Gleneagles Hospital in Hyderabad. “Children need nutrition for growth and brain development, young adults need balanced food to support an active lifestyle and protect against future disease, while older adults need nutrient-dense foods to preserve muscle, bone health and independence.”
Suggestions For Children
Children are not simply smaller adults. Their bodies are under construction. Their bones are growing, their brains are developing and their immune systems are maturing. This is not exactly the time to make biscuits and packaged snacks the unofficial food group.
Dr Bhavana recommends a colourful and diverse plate for children, including vegetables and fruits, whole grains or millets and protein-rich foods such as dal, beans, sprouts, paneer, curd, eggs, fish or lean meat. Certain nutrients deserve particular attention during these years, including calcium, iron, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin D and B12. The good news is that you don't need to turn every meal into a five-star health-food presentation. A simple Indian meal can do the job: dal, roti, vegetables, curd, fruit, eggs or paneer can all contribute to a balanced diet.
What needs limiting: Frequent packaged snacks, sugary drinks, sweets and fried foods. They can provide plenty of calories without necessarily providing the nutrients a growing child needs. The occasional samosa is not the villain. The problem begins when the samosa gets promoted to a permanent member of the family.
What To Eat In Your 20s and 30s
Then comes adulthood. This is when many people's nutrition plans become something like: breakfast skipped, lunch postponed, coffee consumed, biscuits discovered, dinner ordered at 11.30 pm. Busy schedules make convenience food tempting. Refined carbohydrates, skipped meals and late-night eating can easily become routine.
Dr Bhavana recommends building major meals around vegetables, whole grains or millets and a good protein source. Fruits, nuts and seeds can add more nutritional variety, while healthier unsaturated fats can be included as part of a balanced diet. And no, carbs do not need to be declared the enemy. Whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses are all sources of carbohydrates. The smarter approach is to choose these more often instead of relying heavily on refined carbohydrates.
Also read: National Nutrition Week 2026: Can What We Eat Influence Our Genes?
Regular balanced meals can also help prevent the familiar cycle of “I didn't eat all day, so now I deserve to eat half the kitchen.” Your 20s and 30s may feel like a nutritional free trial but the habits you build now can influence your health much later.
Fewer Calories, More Nutrition For Seniors
Ageing brings another shift. Calorie requirements may decrease, but the need for important nutrients doesn't simply disappear. In fact, nutrition becomes increasingly important for maintaining muscle, bone health, strength and independence. This is why the senior plate should focus on nutrient density: getting plenty of nutrition from the food being eaten.
Dr Bhavana recommends vegetables and fruits, whole grains and protein sources such as dal, dairy, soy, eggs, fish or lean meat. Protein becomes particularly important because maintaining muscle is closely tied to strength and independence as we age. Hydration matters too, unless fluids have been medically restricted. Healthy ageing isn't about eating more but about making every bite count.
What Does A Healthy Plate Look Like?
Despite all these differences, the basic formula doesn't change dramatically. At every age, the foundation remains variety, balance, adequate protein, vegetables and fruits, quality carbohydrates, healthy fats and adequate hydration. What changes is the emphasis.
- Children need food that supports growth and development.
- Young adults need food that fuels an active life while helping establish healthier long-term habits.
- Older adults need nutrient-dense food that supports muscle, bone health and independence.
The lesson from National Nutrition Week: healthy eating doesn't have to mean following the latest diet trend, buying expensive superfoods or giving your kitchen a completely new personality. It could mean looking at your plate and asking one very basic question: Is this food giving my body what it needs at my age?
(This article is part of a mini-series for National Nutrition Week 2026)
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2161831325001498
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8296440/
Also read:
- Can Dal, Curd And A 14-Hour Fast Help Control Diabetes? Study On Diabetic Indian Women Finds Lacto-Vegetarian Diet Fruitful
- Pregnancy Nutrition: What A Mother-To-Be Eats Today Can Shape Her Baby’s Tomorrow
- National Nutrition Week: Foods That Calm An Inflamed Stomach
- Do You Throw Food Away After The 'Best Before' Date On The Label Has Passed? Experts Say That's A Waste, Literally!