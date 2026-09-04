ETV Bharat / health

Pregnancy Nutrition: What A Mother-To-Be Eats Today Can Shape Her Baby’s Tomorrow

Nutrition actually plays an important role in the growth and development of the baby even before the baby has taken his/her first breath. This is the only time when food decisions of one person affect two. UNICEF calls the first 1,000 days (roughly from conception to the 2nd birthday) the most critical time for the growth and development of the brain of the child.

Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Chandigarh simplifies pregnancy nutrition for expectant mothers. “Eating twice the amount of food during pregnancy is not necessary. Women should ask themselves if they are eating well during pregnancy and not how much more they are eating. What is required is good nutrition. Proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, nuts, and seeds together with good fats must be part of the diet,” she says.

Proteins are needed for body tissue formation, whereas calcium and vitamin D help in bone formation; iodine is necessary for thyroid and brain formation, and folate is required during pregnancy.

Iron: The Deficiency We Cannot Ignore

Iron requirements increase during pregnancy as a result of increased blood formation by the pregnant woman and the formation of the fetus. Iron deficiency is responsible for the prevalence of more than 40% of pregnant women having anaemia, according to the World Health Organization.