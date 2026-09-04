Pregnancy Nutrition: What A Mother-To-Be Eats Today Can Shape Her Baby’s Tomorrow
Today in our National Nutrition Week series, Senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Priyanka Sharma says nutrition is more important than quantity for expectant mothers.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Nutrition actually plays an important role in the growth and development of the baby even before the baby has taken his/her first breath. This is the only time when food decisions of one person affect two. UNICEF calls the first 1,000 days (roughly from conception to the 2nd birthday) the most critical time for the growth and development of the brain of the child.
Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Chandigarh simplifies pregnancy nutrition for expectant mothers. “Eating twice the amount of food during pregnancy is not necessary. Women should ask themselves if they are eating well during pregnancy and not how much more they are eating. What is required is good nutrition. Proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, nuts, and seeds together with good fats must be part of the diet,” she says.
Proteins are needed for body tissue formation, whereas calcium and vitamin D help in bone formation; iodine is necessary for thyroid and brain formation, and folate is required during pregnancy.
Also read: National Nutrition Week 2026: Can What We Eat Influence Our Genes?
Iron: The Deficiency We Cannot Ignore
Iron requirements increase during pregnancy as a result of increased blood formation by the pregnant woman and the formation of the fetus. Iron deficiency is responsible for the prevalence of more than 40% of pregnant women having anaemia, according to the World Health Organization.
Says Ob-Gyn Dr. Sharma, “Iron and folic acid supplements play a crucial role in the treatment of pregnancy. But still, iron supplements have to be taken according to medical recommendations because it is necessary to find the proper dose for the mom-to-be.”
Too Little and Too Much Can Both Harm
Pregnancy nutrition is not only about avoiding under-nutrition. Consuming excessive amounts of calories from high-calorie foods such as fizzy drinks and colas, deep-fried foods, and junk foods devoid of any nutrients is one type of malnutrition during pregnancy. Starvation and fasting may further cause nutritional deficiency.
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Food Safety Matters Too
The reason for contamination may be the consumption of raw or unpasteurized foods. “It is essential to clean and wash the fruits and vegetables before eating. Practise the utmost hygiene in food preparation,” says Dr. Sharma. There is no general solution to meet the requirements of every pregnant woman's diet. Issues like anaemia, gestational diabetes, thyroid disorder, obesity, vomiting, multiple pregnancies, and being vegetarian or vegan call for an individualized strategy.
There are many aspects that can affect the future of a child, but nutrition is one that actually allows changes months in advance of childbirth. Dr Sharma says that what matters is not having a perfect diet, but rather an adequate and balanced one.
(This article is part of a mini-series for National Nutrition Week 2026)
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