ETV Bharat / health

National Nutrition Week 2026: Can What We Eat Influence Our Genes?

For decades, genes were considered to be an unchangeable biological template: something that we have inherited and cannot do anything about. Modern scientific knowledge has provided us with a different perspective. Although the foods we consume will not alter our DNA sequence, there are ways in which nutrition can affect the regulation of some genes. This new discipline called nutritional epigenetics, along with other environmental factors such as nutrition, may impact the gene expression without affecting the DNA itself.

This is helping scientists better understand the relationship between diet, cellular function, health and even stem-cell biology. With National Nutrition Week 2026 underway in India, let's understand the link between nutrition and gene expression.

How Food “Talks” to Our Genes

Says Dr. Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences, “The expression of genes is controlled by multiple biological mechanisms, including DNA methylation, histone modifications, and microRNA. Nutrition can affect certain metabolic processes that are responsible for these pathways. Such nutrients as folic acid, vitamin B12, choline, and betaine, together with other metabolites of one-carbon metabolism, participate in metabolic pathways that help in the formation of molecules for methylations.”

The effects of nutrition on the regulation of genes may depend on various conditions, such as individual genetics, age, nutrition state, etc. Importantly, this does not mean that a particular food or “superfood” can rewrite our genes.

Nutritional epigenetics may impact the gene expression without affecting the DNA itself (Getty Images)

How Nutritional Epigenetics Works

Say you eat spinach, dal, eggs or leafy vegetables. Your body breaks these foods down into nutrients and other molecules. Those nutrients enter biochemical pathways. Some nutrients (particularly folate, vitamin B12, choline and methionine) are involved in a process called one-carbon metabolism. One of its jobs is to help produce molecules that the body can use for DNA methylation, which involves attaching small chemical groups called methyl groups to DNA. These tags can influence whether certain genes are more or less active. Importantly, the underlying DNA sequence isn't being rewritten.