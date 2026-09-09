ETV Bharat / health

National Nutrition Month To Be Launched Today In Varanasi

In keeping with the observance of Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) every September, mobilising communities and reinforcing key nutrition, health and caregiving behaviours among pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescents, and their families, the ninth edition this year will be launched today at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Over successive Poshan Maah campaigns, awareness and positive behaviour change have been strengthened on maternal nutrition, infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices, growth monitoring and hygiene, alongside broader efforts to improve nutrition outcomes across the country. Last year's event was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, along with the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA)".

This year's campaign aims to recognise the importance of Anganwadi centres, which delivers essential care and support to children in the most remote communities. The central theme this year is "Hamari Anganwadi Hamari Jimmedari", calling upon every citizen to take shared ownership of such centres. It seeks to place these centres at the heart of community-led action for nutrition, care and early childhood development, while strengthening collective ownership and accountability for Poshan.

Also read: Pregnancy Nutrition: What A Mother-To-Be Eats Today Can Shape Her Baby’s Tomorrow

The 2026 event is proposed to be anchored in five mutually reinforcing priorities. These include promotion of dietary diversity, with a focus on adequate protein intake, diverse food groups and local foods. It also ensures that beneficiaries get fresh, diverse, and nutritious hot cooked meals as central to improving the quality, utilisation, and effectiveness of Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), while encouraging regular attendance at Anganwadi centres.

Additionally, it is aimed at strengthening community ownership and accountability for Poshan through the newly constituted Anganwadi Management Committees and the display of SNP Menu Boards. The campaign also seeks to promote cognitive development and adequate nutrition as fundamental pillars of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), highlighting the inseparable link between what a child eats and how a child learns.