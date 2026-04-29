ETV Bharat / health

National Medical Commission Recognizes IGNOU’s Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology

New Delhi: India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted recognition to the Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology (PGDCC) being offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) following an almost two-decade-long legal battle. The NMC has now redesignated the diploma as Clinical Cardiology Physician (Non-Invasive), a two-year post-MBBS program aimed at addressing a critical gap in medical education. This has been announced by the Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists (IACC).

Medical experts say this announcement provides a direct and structural solution to the longstanding severe shortage of cardiology specialists in rural and semi-urban India. Cardiovascular diseases account for approximately 28% of all deaths in India. This grim reality is reflected in public health datasets. This crisis is alarming. Heart problems are occurring in Indians even before the age of 50, with lifestyle-related risk factors rapidly increasing.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta from the Indian Academy of Echocardiography (IAE) said, “India is facing a growing and unreported shortage of cardiology specialists, while heart-related diseases remain the leading cause of death in the country. To serve a population of over 1.4 billion, we have approximately 5,000 to 6,000 trained cardiologists. This translates to approximately one cardiologist for every 200,000 to 300,000 people. In contrast, in developed countries, this ratio is often closer to one for every 20,000 to 30,000.”

According to Dr. Kapil Khanna, National President of IACC, “Geographic disparity further exacerbates this shortage. Approximately 65% to 70% of India's population lives outside major cities. It's worth noting that over 80% of cardiologists are located in urban centres. This imbalance leaves large areas completely dependent on general physicians who have limited experience in cardiology.” He added that rural patients face delays in referrals to tertiary hospitals since primary health centres lack early diagnostic equipment. Doctors delay management of hypertension, diabetes and ischemic heart disease due to which patients reach advanced cardiac centres too late, leading to increased mortality.