National Medical Commission Recognizes IGNOU’s Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology
Medical experts say this will lead to a direct and structural solution to the longstanding severe shortage of cardiology specialists in rural and semi-urban India
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted recognition to the Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cardiology (PGDCC) being offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) following an almost two-decade-long legal battle. The NMC has now redesignated the diploma as Clinical Cardiology Physician (Non-Invasive), a two-year post-MBBS program aimed at addressing a critical gap in medical education. This has been announced by the Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists (IACC).
Medical experts say this announcement provides a direct and structural solution to the longstanding severe shortage of cardiology specialists in rural and semi-urban India. Cardiovascular diseases account for approximately 28% of all deaths in India. This grim reality is reflected in public health datasets. This crisis is alarming. Heart problems are occurring in Indians even before the age of 50, with lifestyle-related risk factors rapidly increasing.
Dr. Rakesh Gupta from the Indian Academy of Echocardiography (IAE) said, “India is facing a growing and unreported shortage of cardiology specialists, while heart-related diseases remain the leading cause of death in the country. To serve a population of over 1.4 billion, we have approximately 5,000 to 6,000 trained cardiologists. This translates to approximately one cardiologist for every 200,000 to 300,000 people. In contrast, in developed countries, this ratio is often closer to one for every 20,000 to 30,000.”
According to Dr. Kapil Khanna, National President of IACC, “Geographic disparity further exacerbates this shortage. Approximately 65% to 70% of India's population lives outside major cities. It's worth noting that over 80% of cardiologists are located in urban centres. This imbalance leaves large areas completely dependent on general physicians who have limited experience in cardiology.” He added that rural patients face delays in referrals to tertiary hospitals since primary health centres lack early diagnostic equipment. Doctors delay management of hypertension, diabetes and ischemic heart disease due to which patients reach advanced cardiac centres too late, leading to increased mortality.
Medical planners say that the PGDCC was launched in 2006 and was designed to bridge the urban-rural healthcare gap. This two-year, structured program focuses entirely on non-invasive cardiology and preventive care. It prepares MBBS doctors to serve the underserved population in primary and secondary healthcare settings. Organizations like the IACC academically support this program. On the other hand, the DM (Cardiology) course is a three-year course pursued after MD (Medicine) and focuses heavily on advanced interventional cardiology.
Former Director of IGNOU's School of Health Sciences (SOHS), Prof. A.K. Aggarwal highlighted the program's academic journey, by revealing that 1,706 doctors have completed this diploma over the last 20 years. “Training was conducted at 77 institutions across the country and eminent cardiology professors led the programs. Now, with formal accreditation, these trained doctors are expected to be eligible for government recruitment and structured integration into the public healthcare system,” he said.
He explained that the course faced regulatory ambiguity and resistance for years. Nevertheless, institutions supported the training groups. This new accreditation comes after a long and hard-fought battle. Dr. Rajesh Rajan, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the IACC, recently shared a timeline of this long struggle. He said the course was started in 2006 to improve cardiac care at the village level and by 2008, doctors were lobbying the Medical Council of India (MCI) and state health ministries for formal approval.
The issue was repeatedly raised by Parliamentarians P.J. Kurien, N.K. Premachandran, and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar. Dr. Rajan engaged in frequent discussions with Union Health Ministers Anbumani Ramadoss, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harsh Vardhan and Mansukh Mandaviya. He has credited the present Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting this crucial recognition. Dr. Rajan said, “Expanding this program nationally has enormous benefits. If expanded, training centres could produce a few thousand graduates annually. The long-term impact is significant. Within a decade, rural doctors will detect heart problems much earlier. Preventive cardiology will reach communities it never reached before.”
He said that India suffers from a severe shortage of heart specialists and this gap is already having a significant impact on patient outcomes across the country.