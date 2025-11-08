ETV Bharat / health

Garbha Sanskar Programme In Jaipur's National Institute Of Ayurveda Revives Ancient Childbirth Techniques

Jaipur: Imagine a child growing in the womb listening to the Ramayana, the sound of Om (sacred sound) resonating, and their brain developing to the rhythm of anulom-vilom (an Ayurvedic breathing technique).

This isn't just a fantasy. It's happening every day at the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur. Validating the story of Abhimanyu's Chakravyuh from the epic Mahabharata, the NIA has given a new lease on life to Garbha Sanskar (purification of foetus in womb), where every breath of the mother shapes the child's future.

Indian culture has long believed that sanskar (cultures) begins not at birth, but in the womb. This isn't just a statement. Evidence of this is found in the story of Abhimanyu from the epic Mahabharata. Still in Subhadra's womb, Abhimanyu learnt the art of breaking into the Chakravyuh when Lord Krishna imparted the art of warfare to his sister.

Today, in the age of science, Jaipur's NIA is reviving this ancient tradition with a modern perspective. By embedding the Garbha Sanskar programme within a scientific and Ayurvedic framework, it has given a new definition to motherhood.

A Modern Programme Inspired By Vedas

Dr Bharathi Kumarmanglam, Head of the Department of Prasuti Tantra (Obstetric System) and Stri Roga (Gynaecology) at NIA, explained that this practice is not an innovation. It has its roots in the Vedas and Grihyasutras. When the Vedas were interpreted, 16 sanskaras (sacred rituals) were identified, including those related to pregnancy. In Ayurveda, this is called Shreyasi Praja (virtuous children).

The Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and other sacred texts describe detailed protocols for a pregnant woman's diet, behaviour, and mental state. Based on these, the NIA has designed its "Garbha Sanskar Programme". It includes various protocols for pregnancy, as well as for the mother's health, month-by-month, including mantra therapy, raaga therapy, yoga, meditation, pranayama (breath control techniques), and asanas (yogic postures).

Asana For Would-Be Mothers

Dr Kumarmanglam explained that not all yoga asanas are suitable for pregnant women, so the programme includes only those that are safe for both the mother's body and the foetus. These include tadasana, ardha-titli asana, katichakrasana, vrikshasana, sukhasana, marjarasana, and virabhadrasana.