Garbha Sanskar Programme In Jaipur's National Institute Of Ayurveda Revives Ancient Childbirth Techniques
The modern programme combines ancient tradition with Ayurveda, yoga, and mantras that has benefited over 250 pregnant women so far.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
Jaipur: Imagine a child growing in the womb listening to the Ramayana, the sound of Om (sacred sound) resonating, and their brain developing to the rhythm of anulom-vilom (an Ayurvedic breathing technique).
This isn't just a fantasy. It's happening every day at the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur. Validating the story of Abhimanyu's Chakravyuh from the epic Mahabharata, the NIA has given a new lease on life to Garbha Sanskar (purification of foetus in womb), where every breath of the mother shapes the child's future.
Indian culture has long believed that sanskar (cultures) begins not at birth, but in the womb. This isn't just a statement. Evidence of this is found in the story of Abhimanyu from the epic Mahabharata. Still in Subhadra's womb, Abhimanyu learnt the art of breaking into the Chakravyuh when Lord Krishna imparted the art of warfare to his sister.
Today, in the age of science, Jaipur's NIA is reviving this ancient tradition with a modern perspective. By embedding the Garbha Sanskar programme within a scientific and Ayurvedic framework, it has given a new definition to motherhood.
A Modern Programme Inspired By Vedas
Dr Bharathi Kumarmanglam, Head of the Department of Prasuti Tantra (Obstetric System) and Stri Roga (Gynaecology) at NIA, explained that this practice is not an innovation. It has its roots in the Vedas and Grihyasutras. When the Vedas were interpreted, 16 sanskaras (sacred rituals) were identified, including those related to pregnancy. In Ayurveda, this is called Shreyasi Praja (virtuous children).
The Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and other sacred texts describe detailed protocols for a pregnant woman's diet, behaviour, and mental state. Based on these, the NIA has designed its "Garbha Sanskar Programme". It includes various protocols for pregnancy, as well as for the mother's health, month-by-month, including mantra therapy, raaga therapy, yoga, meditation, pranayama (breath control techniques), and asanas (yogic postures).
Asana For Would-Be Mothers
Dr Kumarmanglam explained that not all yoga asanas are suitable for pregnant women, so the programme includes only those that are safe for both the mother's body and the foetus. These include tadasana, ardha-titli asana, katichakrasana, vrikshasana, sukhasana, marjarasana, and virabhadrasana.
Similarly, among pranayama exercises, only anulom-vilom is recommended, as it balances breathing and blood flow. Meditation is considered the most important part of the programme. Dr Kumarmanglam said problems like blood pressure, stress, and mental fluctuations often arise during pregnancy. Meditation can help manage these complications, directly impacting the foetus's brain development and emotional balance.
Positivity Through Mantras And Music
In Indian homes, elders often advise pregnant women to recite the Ramcharitmanas or the Bhagavad Gita. This tradition is also incorporated in this programme. Dr Kumarmanglam said regular chanting of Om, the Santana Gopal Mantra, the Medha Sukta, and the Prajna Vivardhan Mantra, are also practiced. These provide mental peace and positive energy. Pregnant women are also taught other mantras from the Vedas.
Another highlight of the programme is its transcendence of religious boundaries. So far, no participant from any other faith has expressed any objection to the chanting of these mantras. Significantly, if parents want their child to become an artist or athlete, a dedicated activity is designed for them.
Modernising The Garbha Sanskar Tradition
This programme, which began at the NIA in 2017, has seen over 250 pregnant women participate so far. Of these, nearly 100 women also had their deliveries at the institute. Dr Poonam Choudhary, an Assistant Professor at the same department, explained that a study was conducted on the 100 women, and the results were extremely positive.
A reduction in complications during pregnancy and improvements in the physical and mental development of the newborns were observed. Traditional physical activities, such as the use of a rice-grinding mill, have also been incorporated into the programme. According to Dr Choudhary, operating the mill in the 37th week of pregnancy strengthens the waist and pelvic muscles of women, which helps them to go for a normal delivery.
Today, Jaipur is not just the Pink City, but a pilgrimage for expectant mothers. Here, an Abhimanyu is awakening within every pregnant woman, and with every breath, the seeds of a new civilisation are being sown. When a mother is calm, the world is healthy. This programme not only promotes the birth of healthy children, but also the creation of cultured and intelligent human beings.
