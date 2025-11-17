ETV Bharat / health

National Epilepsy Day 2025: Advancements In Epilepsy Treatment, From Medication To Surgical Interventions And AI-Enabled Devices

This is mechanism-based therapy: drugs designed to target specific neural pathways instead of carpet-bombing the brain with broad suppression. India’s epilepsy centres, both public and private, are increasingly aligned with global standards in offering these options.

Let’s start with the foundation: medication. Says Dr. Shabari Girishan, Consultant – Department of Neurosurgery, Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, “Medications like perampanel and cannabidiol are reshaping the philosophy of treatment itself. Perampanel, taken once a day, works across both focal and generalized epilepsies, and is designed to slot seamlessly into everyday routines, drastically improving adherence. Cannabidiol (particularly life-changing for children with severe forms like Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) reduces seizure frequency without the cognitive fog that older medications often caused.”

India observes National Epilepsy Day every year on November 17 in memory of Dr. B. Ramamurthi , a pioneer in modern neurosurgery. Through his work, epilepsy care moved from a place of silence and misinformation to one of structured medical understanding and scientific rigour. By anchoring the day to a pioneer who transformed neurological care, India places the focus on science, access, and the message that epilepsy is treatable, manageable, and, for many, even curable.

Today, on National Epilepsy Day, it’s worth stepping back and looking at how far treatment has come. Because what was once a condition resigned to stigma and limited options is now, thanks to science and technology, entering an era defined by personalization, precision, and predictability.

If you’ve spent any amount of time thinking about the human brain, you know it’s the closest thing we have to a biological supercomputer. It’s fast, efficient, and spectacularly complex. But like any high-performance system, its circuitry can misfire. Epilepsy is one of the most dramatic expressions of that misfiring: a sudden, electrical storm that interrupts consciousness, movement, memory, or all three at once.

Dr. Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Super Speciality, Vaishali in Ghaziabad points to another promising shift: “Cenobamate and brivaracetam, two newer antiseizure medications that have found a strong foothold because they do the job with fewer side effects and fewer hospital visits.” Think of them as optimized firmware updates for the brain: stable, predictable, reducing noise without slowing down the system. “The idea behind them is simple: improve seizure control, reduce side effects, help patients live their lives, not their diagnoses,” he adds.

About 30-40% of people with epilepsy don’t respond adequately to medication. This group [those with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE)] faces the most serious long-term risks, including prolonged seizures, disability, and the possibility of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). This is where the story moves from pills to precision interventions.

Surgical Treatment Options

Epilepsy surgery is no longer the intimidating, last-resort option it used to be. In the right candidates, it has become one of the most effective paths to seizure freedom. Dr. Shabari Girishan highlights a remarkable statistic: for carefully selected patients, surgical intervention offers 60-80% seizure freedom.

The toolbox has expanded. Laser ablation therapy, for example, involves making a tiny 3mm opening to insert a laser fibre that destroys the seizure-generating tissue. Patients often return home the next day: an outcome that would have been unimaginable two decades ago. There are also highly cost-effective options like SEEG-guided surgery and lesioning. With Stereo EEG, surgeons can map seizure-onset zones with millimeter-level precision, reaching deep regions of the brain once considered inaccessible.

Neuromodulation: Where Tech Meets The Nervous System

Then there’s the world of neuromodulation, the frontier between medicine and bioengineering. For patients whose seizures originate from multiple brain regions, surgery is impossible. This is where options like vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and deep brain stimulation (DBS) are gaining traction. These techniques don’t remove tissue but modulate neural circuits to prevent or reduce seizures. India now has several advanced centres capable of offering these procedures safely, with devices that can even be programmed remotely.

Dr. Batra expands this horizon even further with non-invasive neuromodulation methods: tVNS, TNS, rTMS, and focused ultrasound. These tools give clinicians more options than ever, especially for patients who need intervention without surgery. Add to this Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS)—a closed-loop system that detects abnormal electrical activity and delivers precise stimulation to stop a seizure before it starts—and we’re talking about real-time brain optimization on par with some of the most advanced biofeedback technologies in the world.

Food is another frontier. The Ketogenic Diet (KD) aka keto is now a validated therapeutic option for drug-resistant cases, particularly in children. Similar diets like the MCT Diet, Modified Atkins Diet, and Low-Glycemic Index Treatment provide alternatives.

AI For Diagnosis And Response

Diagnosis is no longer confined to short EEG snapshots in hospital wards. Patients can now wear compact ambulatory EEG devices for 24 to 72 hours (or longer) capturing brain activity in real-world conditions. There are smart wristbands, motion sensors, heart rate monitors, and AI-enabled wearables that can alert patients and families during the earliest phases of a seizure. As Dr. Shabari Girishan says, “These tools aren’t merely data collectors but early-warning systems capable of preventing injuries and saving lives.”

AI isn’t stopping at detection. The future is in closed-loop neurostimulation devices: systems that listen first and act second. When these tools identify the electrical hallmarks of an oncoming seizure, they respond instantly with a burst of targeted stimulation that stops the event before the patient even notices it. With the right tools, the right interventions, and the right awareness, seizure-free living is no longer the exception. It’s fast becoming the expectation.