National Education Day 2025: Why Health Education Is Essential For Girls At An Early Age
If we put as much energy into teaching health as we do into math, we’d have a generation of women who thrive.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
National Education Day rolls around every year, and we nod along to speeches about literacy rates, classroom access, and the digital divide. All important, of course. But what about the other kind of education: the kind that shapes how a girl sees herself, her body, and her future? The kind that doesn’t fit into an exam paper but decides how she’ll live the rest of her life.
The Foundation Years That Build Confidence
Dr. Akansha Saini, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Health Management and Research, IGMPI, says, “Early guidance around health and well-being really shapes how someone grows up. When girls pick up healthy habits in a place where people truly understand and support them, those habits just stick.”
Think of it this way: if a young girl learns how to eat balanced meals, stay active, care for her hygiene, and process her emotions before she hits her teenage years, she’s not just becoming healthier, she’s learning to trust herself. Dr. Saini points out that girls who are guided early tend to make smarter choices later: about food, friendships, relationships, and even career pressures. “They feel more in control and know themselves better,” she says. And this isn’t motivational-poster wisdom. It’s psychology. The sense of agency and self-knowledge that comes from health awareness early in life translates into real confidence... the kind that shows up in classrooms, on sports fields, in leadership roles.
When girls feel good about themselves, they participate more. They raise their hands, they speak up, they lead. What starts as “eat your vegetables” becomes “believe in your voice.”
Health Education Is Essential
The irony is that we’ve been calling for “education reforms” for decades but rarely stop to ask what we’re actually teaching. We can make coding part of the curriculum, sure. But what about coping? What about calm? What about teaching a young girl how to deal with anxiety, body image issues, or the changes that come with puberty?
As Dr. Saini says, “Healthy habits are not just lessons; they are gifts we pass on to the next generation.” The ripple effect is huge. A girl who grows up healthy helps raise a family that eats better, talks openly, and solves problems with empathy. Multiply that by a generation, and you get communities that are stronger and societies that are more resilient.
Ayurveda’s Map For Modern Chaos
Then there’s the wisdom we’ve had all along: Ayurveda. Stuti Ashok Gupta, Co-founder Amrutam, an Ayurvedic lifestyle brand and wellness community, says she’s seen firsthand how early, gentle conversations can change everything for a girl. “Many girls as young as eight experience their first period: a clear sign of rising hormonal imbalance linked to stress, nutrition and lifestyle,” she explains.
That line should make every parent and teacher pause. Eight years old. That’s third or fourth standard. If that child doesn’t have a safe space or informed adult to talk to, she’s not just dealing with biology, she’s dealing with fear.
Stuti says Ayurveda gives us a simple, humane map for this transition: “Honour the body’s rhythms, prioritise warmth and calm, and teach practical daily habits that build resilience.” These habits don’t need fancy supplements or special diets. They’re small things: eating freshly cooked meals, sleeping on time, using warm compresses during periods, massaging the belly with oil to ease cramps.
Breaking The Cycle of Silence
In many Indian homes, menstruation is still treated like a family secret. The first period comes wrapped in confusion: whispered instructions, hushed tones, sometimes even rules about not entering temples or kitchens. Stuti believes the silence does more damage than the cramps ever could.
“When mothers speak openly about their cycles, when teachers provide clear, stigma-free education, girls learn that menstruation is neither shameful nor an obstacle,” she says. It’s such a simple truth, yet it’s revolutionary in its impact.
Imagine schools where girls learn yoga not for marks but for mindfulness. If we put as much energy into teaching health as we do into math, we’d have a generation of women who don’t just aim to survive — they thrive. As Dr. Saini says, putting real effort into health education early on “is not another box to check. It is a real investment for confidence, capability, and a future that’s a little brighter for everyone.” It’s time we stopped treating girls’ health as a side note in education and started seeing it for what it really is: the foundation for everything else. Let’s teach our girls what it means to live well, not just do well in school.
