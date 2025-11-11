ETV Bharat / health

National Education Day 2025: Why Health Education Is Essential For Girls At An Early Age

National Education Day rolls around every year, and we nod along to speeches about literacy rates, classroom access, and the digital divide. All important, of course. But what about the other kind of education: the kind that shapes how a girl sees herself, her body, and her future? The kind that doesn’t fit into an exam paper but decides how she’ll live the rest of her life.

The Foundation Years That Build Confidence

Dr. Akansha Saini, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Health Management and Research, IGMPI, says, “Early guidance around health and well-being really shapes how someone grows up. When girls pick up healthy habits in a place where people truly understand and support them, those habits just stick.”

Think of it this way: if a young girl learns how to eat balanced meals, stay active, care for her hygiene, and process her emotions before she hits her teenage years, she’s not just becoming healthier, she’s learning to trust herself. Dr. Saini points out that girls who are guided early tend to make smarter choices later: about food, friendships, relationships, and even career pressures. “They feel more in control and know themselves better,” she says. And this isn’t motivational-poster wisdom. It’s psychology. The sense of agency and self-knowledge that comes from health awareness early in life translates into real confidence... the kind that shows up in classrooms, on sports fields, in leadership roles.

When girls feel good about themselves, they participate more. They raise their hands, they speak up, they lead. What starts as “eat your vegetables” becomes “believe in your voice.”

Health Education Is Essential

The irony is that we’ve been calling for “education reforms” for decades but rarely stop to ask what we’re actually teaching. We can make coding part of the curriculum, sure. But what about coping? What about calm? What about teaching a young girl how to deal with anxiety, body image issues, or the changes that come with puberty?