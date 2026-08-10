National Deworming Day 2026: Poor Appetite, Low Energy, Slow Growth... Could Worms Be The Missing Link?
Roundworms, hookworms and whipworms can interfere with your children's ability to get the nutrients they need from food.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
There is one parental worry that begins at the dining table. Your child refuses to eat again and again. You offer vegetables, fruit, even biscuits, but they are rejected. Then you notice something else: your child seems unusually tired, isn't gaining weight or doesn't have the same energy as before. The usual explanations are being a picky eater, too much screen time, not getting enough sleep. But sometimes, there is another possibility hiding in the background: intestinal worm infection.
Roundworms, hookworms and whipworms can live in the intestines without producing dramatic symptoms. But while the child goes about school, homework and the important business of avoiding vegetables, the parasites can interfere with the body's ability to get the nutrients it needs.
What Is National Deworming Day?
National Deworming Day, observed in India every February 10, is an annual public health initiative aimed at reducing intestinal worm infections among children and adolescents. The day focuses attention on deworming, hygiene and preventing the spread of parasitic infections. It is also an alert for parents that some health problems are not always visible. A child may look perfectly fine while an intestinal parasite affects nutrition and growth. This is not a reason to inspect every sandwich for suspicious worm activity. However, it is a reason to take persistent symptoms seriously.
According to Dr Dhanalakshmi R, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout in Bengaluru, “Roundworms and whipworms can live unnoticed in a child's intestines and place an additional burden on the growing body. These parasites compete with the child for nutrients. By attaching themselves to the intestinal wall and consuming nutrients from food, they can contribute to nutritional deficiencies.”
The result can be a familiar-looking collection of problems: poor appetite, tiredness and inadequate growth. The worms themselves can also cause inflammation and stomach discomfort, which may make a child even less interested in eating. The child doesn't eat enough because the stomach feels uncomfortable. The body doesn't receive enough nutrients. The parasite continues taking its share, and the child may become increasingly tired.
Could Worms Be Behind Poor Appetite?
Dr Sruthi Alanghat, Consultant - General Pediatrician, Allergy & Asthma Specialist, Rainbow Children's Hospital in Bengaluru, tells ETV Bharat, “Children who refuse food, tire easily or fail to grow as expected are often labelled as picky eaters or simply told they need more sleep. But intestinal worm infections are one possible cause. Roundworms, hookworms and whipworms live in the intestines and can interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients, potentially contributing to fatigue, poor appetite, anaemia, weight loss and delayed growth.”
Hookworms create an additional problem because they feed on blood from the intestinal wall. This can contribute to iron-deficiency anaemia, which can leave children tired and weak.
Look Out For These Signs
Worm infections don't always announce themselves with a large flashing sign saying “Hello, I'm a parasite.” Parents may instead notice:
- Poor appetite
- Persistent tiredness or unusual irritability
- Slow weight gain
- Stomach pain or bloating
- Nausea or diarrhoea
- Itching around the anus
- Weight loss
- Signs of anaemia
One symptom alone doesn't mean your child has worms. Children are complicated little humans and can have poor appetites for a thousand other reasons. But persistent symptoms deserve attention.
Why Are Children More Vulnerable?
Children spend a lot of time outdoors. They play in soil, touch things they probably shouldn't, and occasionally forget that washing hands before eating is not an optional lifestyle choice. Exposure to contaminated soil can increase the risk of worm infections. In fact, hookworm larvae can penetrate the body through the skin itself, so walking barefoot outside can be a risk factor. The risk can be heightened during the monsoon, since damp conditions can facilitate the spread of parasites, particularly in areas with poor sanitation.
Dr Dhanalakshmi explains that children need to absorb sufficient nutrients to allow their bones and organs to develop. When parasites interfere with this process, physical growth can be affected. This is why persistent poor appetite or slow growth shouldn't be dismissed as a phase.
Prevention Isn't Complicated
The prevention checklist is simple. Dr Sruthi recommends:
- Wash hands regularly with soap.
- Keep children's nails trimmed.
- Ensure they have access to safe drinking water.
- Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
- Use clean toilets.
- Encourage children to wear footwear when playing outdoors.
- Follow periodic deworming recommendations from a pediatrician or national deworming programmes.
Deworming Can Break The Cycle
Periodic deworming can help remove intestinal parasites and reduce the nutritional burden they place on children. Dr Dhanalakshmi notes that once the parasites are eliminated, children may experience improvements in appetite and energy levels. But deworming should be approached appropriately, particularly in young children. Parents should follow the guidance of their paediatrician or the national deworming programme rather than choosing medicines or doses on their own.
Most children who are tired, fussy eaters or growing slowly do not necessarily have a worm infection. But if poor appetite persists, a child repeatedly seems low on energy, or growth is lagging despite reasonably adequate food intake, it is worth discussing the symptoms with a pediatrician. A doctor can determine whether worms are the likely cause or whether something else needs to be investigated. The important thing is knowing when to stop saying “They'll be fine” and start asking “Should we get this checked?”
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