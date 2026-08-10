ETV Bharat / health

National Deworming Day 2026: Poor Appetite, Low Energy, Slow Growth... Could Worms Be The Missing Link?

There is one parental worry that begins at the dining table. Your child refuses to eat again and again. You offer vegetables, fruit, even biscuits, but they are rejected. Then you notice something else: your child seems unusually tired, isn't gaining weight or doesn't have the same energy as before. The usual explanations are being a picky eater, too much screen time, not getting enough sleep. But sometimes, there is another possibility hiding in the background: intestinal worm infection.

Roundworms, hookworms and whipworms can live in the intestines without producing dramatic symptoms. But while the child goes about school, homework and the important business of avoiding vegetables, the parasites can interfere with the body's ability to get the nutrients it needs.

What Is National Deworming Day?

National Deworming Day, observed in India every February 10, is an annual public health initiative aimed at reducing intestinal worm infections among children and adolescents. The day focuses attention on deworming, hygiene and preventing the spread of parasitic infections. It is also an alert for parents that some health problems are not always visible. A child may look perfectly fine while an intestinal parasite affects nutrition and growth. This is not a reason to inspect every sandwich for suspicious worm activity. However, it is a reason to take persistent symptoms seriously.

According to Dr Dhanalakshmi R, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout in Bengaluru, “Roundworms and whipworms can live unnoticed in a child's intestines and place an additional burden on the growing body. These parasites compete with the child for nutrients. By attaching themselves to the intestinal wall and consuming nutrients from food, they can contribute to nutritional deficiencies.”

The result can be a familiar-looking collection of problems: poor appetite, tiredness and inadequate growth. The worms themselves can also cause inflammation and stomach discomfort, which may make a child even less interested in eating. The child doesn't eat enough because the stomach feels uncomfortable. The body doesn't receive enough nutrients. The parasite continues taking its share, and the child may become increasingly tired.

Could Worms Be Behind Poor Appetite?

Dr Sruthi Alanghat, Consultant - General Pediatrician, Allergy & Asthma Specialist, Rainbow Children's Hospital in Bengaluru, tells ETV Bharat, “Children who refuse food, tire easily or fail to grow as expected are often labelled as picky eaters or simply told they need more sleep. But intestinal worm infections are one possible cause. Roundworms, hookworms and whipworms live in the intestines and can interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients, potentially contributing to fatigue, poor appetite, anaemia, weight loss and delayed growth.”

Hookworms create an additional problem because they feed on blood from the intestinal wall. This can contribute to iron-deficiency anaemia, which can leave children tired and weak.