Nanha Sa Dil Abhiyan: 400 Children In Palamu Suspected Of Congenital Heart Disease; Echocardiology Tests From July 31
Around 38,000 children were screened and 400 are suspected to have heart disease; 70 children have so far undergone free surgeries, reports Neeraj Kumar.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Palamu (Jharkhand): Around 400 children in Jharkhand’s Palamu district are suspected to have been affected with heart disease, with doctors apprehending that some may have holes in their hearts. The children were identified during screening camps held at 300 different locations across the district. A final round of echocardiology tests will now be conducted to confirm the diagnosis, doctors said.
The Jharkhand Health Department has launched the ‘Nanha Sa Dil Abhiyan’ (A Little Heart Campaign) to provide treatment to children suffering from heart disease. Under the initiative, the department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Telangana. The entire cost of diagnosis and surgery is being borne by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), while all surgeries are being performed at the hospital.
So far, 70 children from Palamu have successfully undergone surgery under the campaign between 2024 and 2026. The initiative screens children between zero and 18 years of age.
When the campaign began in Palamu in March 2026, 42 children were detected with holes in the hearts. Of these, 18 have successfully undergone surgery, while 24 are still awaiting treatment.
Since 2024, heart disease cases identified across different areas of Palamu district include 48 in Medininagar, four in Chhatarpur, three each in Lesliganj and Pandu, two each in Manatu and Chainpur, eight in Patan and one each in Untari Road, Bishrampur, Hussainabad, Nawabazar, Naudiha Bazar and Panki.
Nine-year-old Anshu Kumari, daughter of Yogendra Oraon, a resident of Jhabar village under the Lesliganj police station area, recently underwent successful surgery at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Telangana. A hole in her heart was detected during the campaign’s screening drive in May.
Anshu’s father works as a labourer, while her mother, Sundari Devi, is a homemaker. The family is extremely poor and could not have afforded the treatment cost. Under the campaign, Anshu’s surgery was conducted free of cost and the family did not have to bear any expenses. Anshu and her family could return home on July 10.
Sundari Devi said, “It was distressing for us when we go to know that our child had some problem in the heart. But now the entire family is extremely happy that our daughter is healthy.”
Of the 38,000 children screened in Palamu, 400 were identified as suspected cases, accounting for approximately 1.05 per cent of those screened.
Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Srivastava said that 42 children had been identified under the campaign, of whom 18 had already undergone surgery.
“It is difficult to say at this stage why such a large number of cases are being detected in Palamu. The figures from other districts also need to be reviewed,” he said.
Explaining possible warning signs of heart disease in children, the Civil Surgeon said symptoms may include a rapid heartbeat, failure to gain weight, bluish discolouration of the body, recurrent coughs and colds, breathing difficulties and excessive sweating while breastfeeding.
Senior doctor at MMCH, Dr RK Ranjan, said children can develop rheumatic fever, which may progress into serious heart disease if not treated and screened in time. “In areas like Palamu, children from economically weaker sections are more vulnerable to such diseases. Poverty, lack of education and diet are some of the major factors. If children between six and 12 years of age are properly screened, they can be treated in time,” Dr Ranjan said.
Special camps will be organised at all community health centres in Palamu in the first few days of August. During the campaign scheduled from July 31 to August 5, the 400 suspected children will undergo repeat echocardiology tests. Those diagnosed with heart disease will be referred for surgery.
Gaurav Dutt, nodal officer of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, said 400 suspected cases had been identified during the screening of 38,000 children and that 70 children had undergone surgery so far.
He said the Jharkhand Health Department had signed an MoU with the hospital, while CCL was bearing the entire cost of treatment. “This campaign is playing an important role in saving the lives of innocent children particularly belonging to poor families,” Dutt said.
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