ETV Bharat / health

Nanha Sa Dil Abhiyan: 400 Children In Palamu Suspected Of Congenital Heart Disease; Echocardiology Tests From July 31

Palamu (Jharkhand): Around 400 children in Jharkhand’s Palamu district are suspected to have been affected with heart disease, with doctors apprehending that some may have holes in their hearts. The children were identified during screening camps held at 300 different locations across the district. A final round of echocardiology tests will now be conducted to confirm the diagnosis, doctors said.

The Jharkhand Health Department has launched the ‘Nanha Sa Dil Abhiyan’ (A Little Heart Campaign) to provide treatment to children suffering from heart disease. Under the initiative, the department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Telangana. The entire cost of diagnosis and surgery is being borne by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), while all surgeries are being performed at the hospital.

400 Children In Jharkhand's Palamu Suspected Of Congenital Heart Disease; Final Echocardiology Tests To Begin (ETV Bharat)

So far, 70 children from Palamu have successfully undergone surgery under the campaign between 2024 and 2026. The initiative screens children between zero and 18 years of age.

When the campaign began in Palamu in March 2026, 42 children were detected with holes in the hearts. Of these, 18 have successfully undergone surgery, while 24 are still awaiting treatment.

Since 2024, heart disease cases identified across different areas of Palamu district include 48 in Medininagar, four in Chhatarpur, three each in Lesliganj and Pandu, two each in Manatu and Chainpur, eight in Patan and one each in Untari Road, Bishrampur, Hussainabad, Nawabazar, Naudiha Bazar and Panki.

400 Children In Jharkhand's Palamu Suspected Of Congenital Heart Disease; Final Echocardiology Tests To Begin (ETV Bharat)

Nine-year-old Anshu Kumari, daughter of Yogendra Oraon, a resident of Jhabar village under the Lesliganj police station area, recently underwent successful surgery at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Telangana. A hole in her heart was detected during the campaign’s screening drive in May.