Nana Patekar's Sudden Collapse At Home: Step-By-Step Guide On What To Do In A Cardiac Emergency
Cardiologists say the first few minutes can matter, particularly if the person is unconscious and not breathing normally.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
The death of actor Nana Patekar after a reported cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa has once again raised an uncomfortable but important question: What should you do if someone suddenly collapses at home? According to the news report shared, Patekar was brought to hospital at around 4.30 am and could not be revived despite reportedly receiving cardiac massage for about 45 minutes to an hour.
A sudden collapse, however, is not a situation where family members should just wait and see what happens. Cardiologists say the first few minutes can matter, particularly if the person is unconscious and not breathing normally.
1. First, check if the person responds and is breathing normally
Dr. Amit Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant and Head of Cardiology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Mathura, says a sudden collapse should always be treated as a medical emergency. First make sure the surroundings are safe. Then check whether the person responds by speaking to them or gently tapping them. At the same time, verify that they are breathing normally and immediately call for professional medical help. If they are unresponsive and not breathing normally, begin CPR immediately.
2. If they are not breathing normally, start CPR
You do not need to be a medical professional to begin hands-only CPR. Place the person on a firm surface and push hard and fast in the centre of the chest, using the heel of one hand over the other. Continue while waiting for professional medical assistance.
Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Senior Director and HoD, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, says bystanders should not standing waiting for an ambulance to arrive if the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally. Quick CPR can help keep blood moving to important organs until emergency workers arrive. If you have an automated external defibrillator (AED), switch it on and follow the voice prompts. It can check the heart rhythm and, if necessary, guide the user through administering a shock. Early CPR and defibrillation, along with timely emergency medical care, can improve the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
3. Do not give an unconscious person water or medicines
This is one of those moments when the instinct to “do something” can actually create another problem. An unconscious person should not be given water, food or medicines, as they may be unable to swallow safely and could aspirate them. Do not force the person to sit or stand. Do not try to make them vomit, and don't rely on home remedies while waiting for medical assistance.
If the person is unconscious but breathing normally, they can be placed in a safe position while waiting for emergency help, provided there is no suspicion of a spinal injury or significant trauma. If the collapse involved a fall or injury, unnecessary movement should be avoided.
4. Know the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack
A cardiac arrest and a heart attack are not the same thing. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked. A cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively. A heart attack can sometimes lead to cardiac arrest, but the two terms should not be used interchangeably. For a bystander, however, the immediate priority during a sudden collapse is practical: check responsiveness and normal breathing, call for emergency help and start CPR if the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally.
Warning signs can appear before the collapse
Dr Abhinit Gupta, Associate Director, Cardiology, Regency Health, Kanpur, says that cardiac emergencies do not always appear completely out of the blue. Symptoms such as chest pain or heaviness, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness, palpitations, excessive sweating or pain spreading to the arm, jaw or back can sometimes indicate an underlying heart problem. New or recurring symptoms should not be dismissed, particularly when they are significant or worsening. This is also why heart health cannot begin at the moment of an emergency.
Prevention starts before the emergency
- Knowing your numbers is part of prevention. Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol should be monitored and managed appropriately.
- Avoiding smoking and tobacco, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight and following a balanced diet can also reduce cardiovascular risk.
- People with a family history of heart disease may need particular attention to their cardiovascular health and regular medical evaluation.
The larger message from the cardiologists is this: recognise the emergency, act quickly and don't wait for someone else to take the first step. A sudden collapse is not the time to search for a home remedy or debate whether the person will recover on their own. Check responsiveness and breathing, call for emergency assistance, start CPR when indicated and follow the instructions of emergency responders.
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