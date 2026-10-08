ETV Bharat / health

Nana Patekar's Sudden Collapse At Home: Step-By-Step Guide On What To Do In A Cardiac Emergency

The death of actor Nana Patekar after a reported cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa has once again raised an uncomfortable but important question: What should you do if someone suddenly collapses at home? According to the news report shared, Patekar was brought to hospital at around 4.30 am and could not be revived despite reportedly receiving cardiac massage for about 45 minutes to an hour.

A sudden collapse, however, is not a situation where family members should just wait and see what happens. Cardiologists say the first few minutes can matter, particularly if the person is unconscious and not breathing normally.

1. First, check if the person responds and is breathing normally

Dr. Amit Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant and Head of Cardiology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Mathura, says a sudden collapse should always be treated as a medical emergency. First make sure the surroundings are safe. Then check whether the person responds by speaking to them or gently tapping them. At the same time, verify that they are breathing normally and immediately call for professional medical help. If they are unresponsive and not breathing normally, begin CPR immediately.

2. If they are not breathing normally, start CPR

You do not need to be a medical professional to begin hands-only CPR. Place the person on a firm surface and push hard and fast in the centre of the chest, using the heel of one hand over the other. Continue while waiting for professional medical assistance.

Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Senior Director and HoD, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, says bystanders should not standing waiting for an ambulance to arrive if the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally. Quick CPR can help keep blood moving to important organs until emergency workers arrive. If you have an automated external defibrillator (AED), switch it on and follow the voice prompts. It can check the heart rhythm and, if necessary, guide the user through administering a shock. Early CPR and defibrillation, along with timely emergency medical care, can improve the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

3. Do not give an unconscious person water or medicines