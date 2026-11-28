ETV Bharat / health

Air Purifiers, N95 Masks, Steam: What Actually Protects Your Lungs, And What’s a Myth

A well-fitted N95 mask is best for commuters, traffic police, street vendors and anyone outdoors at peak hours ( Getty Images )

Delhi's average air quality index reached 391 on November 23, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. At that level, families reach for whatever promises relief, and the market is ready with answers. Some of those answers protect the lungs. Others simply feel protective. The difference deserves attention, because the lungs take in whatever the air carries, around the clock.

Says Dr Ajay Garg, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Prayag Hospitals, “The real culprit is PM2.5, particles roughly thirty times thinner than a strand of hair. They travel past the nose and throat, lodge in the smallest airways and air sacs, and pass into the bloodstream.” Inflammation follows. Asthma flares, COPD worsens, and healthy adults start coughing through the night. Protection comes down to a single goal, which is reducing how many of these particles reach the lungs. Every habit deserves judgement against that goal.

Air Purifier Earns Its Place According to a review in Current Environmental Health Reports, HEPA filtration can reduce indoor PM2.5 by 50% or more over a few days to two weeks. That is a meaningful drop, and the bedroom is the best place for it, since eight hours of sleep happen there. Results depend on a few specifics. Get an air purifier with a true HEPA filter (Getty Images) Dr Garg advises: Choose a true HEPA filter and match its clean air delivery rate to the room size.

Keep doors and windows shut.

Run the unit continuously, because an hour before bedtime leaves the other 23 hours exposed.

Replace filters on schedule, since a clogged filter moves less air.

Devices that generate ozone or ions add a lung irritant to the room, so a plain HEPA unit remains the sound choice. N95 Works When It Fits Cloth and surgical masks stop large droplets and dust, and offer modest protection against PM2.5. An N95 respirator filters at least 95% of airborne particles, provided it seals against the face. Fit decides the outcome. “Air takes the easiest path, so a gap at the nose bridge or cheeks lets polluted air flow around the filter. Beards break the seal,” says Dr Garg. Cloth and surgical masks offer modest protection against PM2.5 (Getty Images) Also read: Can Poor Air Damage Lungs Without Causing Symptoms? Pulmonologist Answers This, And Other Burning Questions About Pollution For commuters, traffic police, street vendors and anyone outdoors at peak hours, a well-fitted N95 is the right tool.

Replace it when it turns damp, soiled or loose.

People with COPD, heart disease or advanced pregnancy benefit from checking with a physician first, since breathing through a respirator takes extra effort.

Children need masks made in child sizes. Steam Comforts, And That Is Its Limit “Steam warms and moistens the nose and throat, which eases a blocked nose during a cold. Pollutant particles sit deeper, embedded in the airway lining, and vapour leaves them exactly where they are. Hot vapour also scalds skin and airway tissue, and children face the highest risk from spilled water,” says Dr Garg. Steam moistens the nose and throat but pollutant particles sit deeper (Getty Images) Also read: Delhi Smog Is Affecting Children’s Brains, Mood And Learning; 77% Report Fear And Distress, Studies Find