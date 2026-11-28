Air Purifiers, N95 Masks, Steam: What Actually Protects Your Lungs, And What’s a Myth
An N95 respirator filters at least 95% of airborne particles, provided it seals against the face, respiratory medicine specialist Dr Ajay Garg tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Delhi's average air quality index reached 391 on November 23, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. At that level, families reach for whatever promises relief, and the market is ready with answers. Some of those answers protect the lungs. Others simply feel protective. The difference deserves attention, because the lungs take in whatever the air carries, around the clock.
Says Dr Ajay Garg, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Prayag Hospitals, “The real culprit is PM2.5, particles roughly thirty times thinner than a strand of hair. They travel past the nose and throat, lodge in the smallest airways and air sacs, and pass into the bloodstream.” Inflammation follows. Asthma flares, COPD worsens, and healthy adults start coughing through the night. Protection comes down to a single goal, which is reducing how many of these particles reach the lungs. Every habit deserves judgement against that goal.
Air Purifier Earns Its Place
According to a review in Current Environmental Health Reports, HEPA filtration can reduce indoor PM2.5 by 50% or more over a few days to two weeks. That is a meaningful drop, and the bedroom is the best place for it, since eight hours of sleep happen there. Results depend on a few specifics.
Dr Garg advises:
- Choose a true HEPA filter and match its clean air delivery rate to the room size.
- Keep doors and windows shut.
- Run the unit continuously, because an hour before bedtime leaves the other 23 hours exposed.
- Replace filters on schedule, since a clogged filter moves less air.
- Devices that generate ozone or ions add a lung irritant to the room, so a plain HEPA unit remains the sound choice.
N95 Works When It Fits
Cloth and surgical masks stop large droplets and dust, and offer modest protection against PM2.5. An N95 respirator filters at least 95% of airborne particles, provided it seals against the face. Fit decides the outcome. “Air takes the easiest path, so a gap at the nose bridge or cheeks lets polluted air flow around the filter. Beards break the seal,” says Dr Garg.
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- For commuters, traffic police, street vendors and anyone outdoors at peak hours, a well-fitted N95 is the right tool.
- Replace it when it turns damp, soiled or loose.
- People with COPD, heart disease or advanced pregnancy benefit from checking with a physician first, since breathing through a respirator takes extra effort.
- Children need masks made in child sizes.
Steam Comforts, And That Is Its Limit
“Steam warms and moistens the nose and throat, which eases a blocked nose during a cold. Pollutant particles sit deeper, embedded in the airway lining, and vapour leaves them exactly where they are. Hot vapour also scalds skin and airway tissue, and children face the highest risk from spilled water,” says Dr Garg.
Also read: Delhi Smog Is Affecting Children’s Brains, Mood And Learning; 77% Report Fear And Distress, Studies Find
Saline nasal rinses, warm fluids and a room humidifier set at moderate levels offer comfort with a better safety record. Jaggery, kadha and turmeric milk belong in the same category. They make good winter food. Research has yet to show that any of them clears pollution from the lungs.
Habits That Add Or Subtract
Morning walks during peak smog hours raise the dose of particles inhaled, because breathing deepens with exertion. Shifting exercise indoors, or to the cleaner part of the afternoon, protects the lungs better. Mosquito coils, incense sticks and dry sweeping load indoor air with fresh particles, while wet mopping and a working kitchen exhaust lower them. These small changes often matter as much as any device.
Also read: Air Pollution Reprograms Brain’s Immune Cells, Harms Healthy Brains And Accelerates Alzheimer’s Disease, New Study Finds
When To See A Doctor
According to Dr Garg, breathlessness during routine tasks, wheezing, chest tightness, a cough lasting beyond two weeks, or fast breathing in a child warrant a consultation. People with asthma or COPD should keep inhalers within reach and follow the preventer schedule through smog season. Early treatment keeps a flare from becoming an admission.
The sensible plan stacks three habits:
- Clean the room with HEPA filtration.
- Seal the face with a fitted N95 whenever outdoors in poor air.
- Treat symptoms early with medical guidance.
Steam and home remedies can sit alongside as comfort measures, valued for what they do, which is soothe. The lungs reward every hour of cleaner air, and a household that chooses tools by evidence gives them the most of it.
References:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40572-020-00296-z
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