ETV Bharat / health

Mystery Pneumonia At Russia’s Plague Lab Puts WHO On Alert

New Delhi : The death of a laboratory worker in Russia’s Irkutsk region due to severe pneumonia has triggered international attention following media reports that the individual may have contracted pneumonic plague after an accidental laboratory exposure. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed that there is currently no confirmed evidence that the death was caused by plague.

What does WHO know so far? Following a verification request under the International Health Regulations (IHR), Russian health authorities told WHO that no recent case of plague had been registered in Irkutsk oblast. Russian authorities also reported that an epidemiological investigation had been conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and identified contacts placed under medical observation and tested. According to information provided to WHO, no high-threat pathogens were detected among the contacts and medical observation had been completed. WHO, however, has sought additional information to establish the precise cause of the severe pneumonia, determine which pathogen prompted the public-health response and clarify media reports concerning a second employee suffering from pneumonia of undetermined cause. Experts opined that laboratory-acquired plague is possible, but WHO has not confirmed it, and the second pneumonia case alone does not prove a cluster. “Laboratory-acquired pneumonic plague is possible, but it is uncommon. A technician handling clinical specimens containing Yersinia pestis can become infected through several occupational routes including inhalation of infectious aerosols, which is particularly important for pneumonic plague. Aerosols can be generated unintentionally during manipulation of respiratory specimens or cultures. This is the route that can lead to primary pneumonic plague,” said Dr Narendra Saini, a Prof of Microbiology and Chairman IMA AMR Committee to ETV Bharat.

Procedures that generate aerosols should therefore be performed in appropriate containment. WHO specifically emphasizes enhanced controls for aerosol-generating procedures involving Y. pestis, he saidPlague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacterium maintained principally in rodent populations and transmitted to humans most commonly through infected flea bites. It can also cause pneumonic disease.According to medical experts, pneumonic plague is particularly concerning because infection involves the lungs and can progress rapidly. Unlike bubonic plague, which primarily affects the lymph nodes, pneumonic plague can potentially spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person during close contact.“Laboratory-acquired pneumonic plague is possible but uncommon. Its significance depends heavily on the exposure history, such as whether laboratory personnel handled cultures or clinical specimens containing Yersinia pestis without appropriate containment. Pneumonic plague is particularly important because person-to-person transmission can occur via respiratory droplets, and untreated disease can progress rapidly,” said Dr Manali Agarwal, infectious disease expert and medical microbiologist to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.According to Dr Manali, evidence needed to confirm Yersinia pestis infection includes clinical findings plus microbiological evidence, ideally through a reference/public-health laboratory.• Acute febrile illness with severe systemic toxicity.

• Pneumonia with cough, dyspnea, chest pain, or hemoptysis.



• Rapid clinical deterioration or sepsis.



Laboratory evidence



Dr Manali said definitive confirmation generally requires detection of Y. pestis from an appropriate clinical specimen, such as sputum or respiratory specimens in suspected pneumonic plague.



How significant is the possibility?



Experts suggest that if there has been no credible exposure to Y. pestis or potentially infectious material, laboratory-acquired pneumonic plague would generally be very unlikely. “If there was a documented laboratory exposure followed by a compatible acute febrile respiratory illness within an appropriate incubation period, however, it becomes a high-priority diagnosis that warrants immediate medical and public-health evaluation,” said Dr Manali.



Why is WHO asking for more information?



According to experts, WHO’s concern is not necessarily that an outbreak has occurred, but that conflicting reports need to be reconciled quickly.



“Irkutsk reminds us that the first signal of a high-consequence pathogen may not be a positive laboratory test—it may be an unusual pneumonia or other illness in a laboratory worker, followed by a second linked illness; the surveillance and biosafety system must be capable of recognizing that signal early,” said Dr Saini.



What does it mean for India?



India has historically reported plague outbreaks, including major outbreaks in the 1990s, but plague is now relatively uncommon. India maintains surveillance and laboratory capacity for detecting unusual infectious diseases.



However, according to Dr Manali, the Irkutsk episode is best treated as a preparedness stress test rather than evidence of a confirmed laboratory-acquired plague outbreak. “As of the latest reporting, Russian authorities had not established that the worker’s pneumonia was caused by a pathogen from the institute, and WHO assessed the global risk as very low,” she said.



Strengthen biosafety for high-consequence pathogens and treat laboratory exposure as an epidemiological signal in its own right. Also, prepare specifically for imported high-consequence pathogens and exercise the system before the emergency, suggested Dr Manali when asked about its relevance for India.Conclusion:Echoing this view, another renowned health expert and past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole said that India should reinforce biosafety, incident reporting, staff training and exposure response at high-consequence laboratories.



“Hospitals should flag unusual severe pneumonia when linked to laboratory, animal, travel or contact exposures, while checking common causes. India’s NCDC plague surveillance program, including its Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Coonoor (Tamilnadu) units, has the capacity to issue clinical alerts, safe specimen referral, coordinated outbreak response and clear public communication to support timely detection of any imported case,” he said.



Dr Kole said that the Irkutsk case therefore warrants vigilance, verification and scientific investigation---not panic. “Until laboratory and epidemiological evidence establishes the cause of death, pneumonic plague should remain a reported possibility rather than a confirmed diagnosis,” Dr Kole added.

