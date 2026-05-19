ETV Bharat / health

Myopia Emerging As Serious Problem Among Children In India, Experts Urge Lifestyle Changes

New Delhi: Following the alarming rise in childhood myopia in India, renowned ophthalmologists have cautioned that lifestyle changes, prolonged screen exposure, increasing academic pressure and reduced outdoor activity have further worsened the situation.

The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) has launched a pan India survey in 60 districts across the country to determine the region specific prevalence of myopia.

“Yes, we have started the first ever pan India survey to ascertain the prevalence and magnitude of myopia among children. Once the survey is completed, we will examine the facts and accordingly provide suggestions to the Union Health Ministry,” said Dr Rohit Saxena, Senior Pediatric Ophthalmologist-RPC Singh AIIMS, New Delhi & Program Director – Myopia Guideline 2.0.

Dr Rohit Saxena (ETV Bharat)

What Is Myopia?

“Myopia is not just a simple inconvenience corrected by standard lenses but can lead to irreversible blindness. Severe myopia alters the physical structure of the eye by permanently stretching the eyeball increasing the lifelong risk of severe blinding ocular conditions like retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and macular degeneration,” said Dr Saxena.

Uncorrected myopia prevents a child from seeing clearly and adversely affects the child’s education, ability to learn and enjoy games and participate in sports safely.

With the existing trend of prevalence of myopia amongst 7.5 percent children aged between 5-15, the trend is witnessing an upward direction in India. Myopia prevalence in urban India has been projected to spike to 48 percent by 2050.

“Childhood myopia is no longer just about children needing spectacles earlier in life; it is increasingly becoming a serious long-term eye health concern. High myopia can permanently alter the structure of the eye and significantly increase the risk of retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and irreversible vision loss later in life. Unfortunately, many children fail to report blurred vision because they do not realise what normal sight should feel like. Parents, teachers and caregivers must become more observant of behavioural signs and prioritise regular eye examinations to ensure timely intervention,” Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, president of All India Ophthalmological Society told ETV Bharat.

Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal (ETV Bharat)

Warning Signs In A Child

Experts attribute the surge in childhood myopia to lifestyle changes accelerated over recent years, including prolonged screen exposure, increasing academic pressure, reduced outdoor activity, and extended periods of near work. The transition toward digital learning environments has further contributed to children spending four to six hours or more daily on screens, often with inadequate visual hygiene practices.

According to Dr Saxena, squeezing the eyes (squinting) to see distant objects, sitting close to screens, holding books too close, frequent headaches, eye rubbing, blurring of vision, poor classroom performance, copying incorrectly from the blackboard and lack of interest in studies are some of the major signs of childhood myopia.

“Uncorrected refractive errors are the leading cause of avoidable visual impairment among children globally. In India, many children receive their first eye check-up only after symptoms worsen,” said Saxena.

What Can Be Done?

Dr Namrata Sharma, chairman, Scientific Committee of the All India Ophthalmological Society said, “The prevention and management of childhood myopia require a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Environmental factors such as prolonged near work, excessive digital exposure and reduced outdoor time are modifiable risks that demand immediate societal attention.”