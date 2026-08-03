ETV Bharat / health

Study Warns Hyderabad's Musi River Could Fuel The Rise Of Drug-Resistant Superbugs, Tops List Of India's Most Pharma-Polluted Rivers

A study published in Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology suggests that long after you consume medicines, they may leave your body but not necessarily the environment. Instead, their traces may be making their way into India's rivers, where they begin an entirely different journey. The researchers examined seven major river systems across Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, analysing 24 pharmaceutical compounds. What they found is an uncomfortable fact about modern cities: rivers are becoming chemical diaries, recording everything we eat and everything we fail to treat before dumping our wastewater back into nature.

Among all the rivers studied, one stood apart: Musi.

The Musi Is Carrying An Entire Pharmacy

Hyderabad's Musi River has long been associated with pollution. But this study shows something more specific and troubling. The Musi emerged as the most pharmaceutical-contaminated river in the entire study and the largest hotspot for antimicrobial resistance. Researchers found caffeine in every single water sample collected across all rivers, a consistent indicator that untreated domestic sewage is flowing directly into urban waterways. But caffeine was only the beginning. Among therapeutic drug classes, analgesics such as acetaminophen (paracetamol) recorded the highest average concentrations, followed by angiotensin receptor blockers used to treat hypertension and a range of antimicrobial agents.

Urban stretches of the Musi in Hyderabad, along with Chennai's Cooum and Adyar rivers, contained dramatically higher pharmaceutical contamination than the comparatively suburban and rural stretches of the Kaveri, Tamirabharani, Periyar and Anjarakandy rivers. The researchers concluded that these urban rivers now function as conduits for untreated domestic sewage, industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, allowing pharmaceutical residues to persist and travel downstream.

Curious Case Of The 'ISIS Drug'

One discovery immediately catches the eye. The Musi contained the highest average concentration of tramadol among all rivers studied. Tramadol has occasionally appeared in global headlines because of reports that terror suspects linked to ISIS used the painkiller to combat fatigue during combat operations, earning it the nickname “the ISIS drug” in sections of the media.

Vehicles travelling on the bridge passes through the heavy inflow of water in the Musi river after the gates of twin reservoirs (Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar) lifted following incessant rain (ANI Photo)

Here, however, the finding tells a different story. Its presence points toward extensive pharmaceutical contamination rather than criminal activity. The researchers suggest that nearby pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution facilities may be contributing to the river's chemical signature. The Musi begins in the Ananthagiri Hills before flowing through Hyderabad and eventually joining the Krishna River. Between December 2021 and February 2022, researchers collected 18 composite surface-water samples to establish baseline pharmaceutical concentrations. The numbers read almost like a pharmacy inventory.

Average concentrations included:

Caffeine: 537 nanograms per litre

Carbamazepine: 91.8 ng/L

Sulfamethoxazole: 146.4 ng/L

Trimethoprim: 34 ng/L

Erythromycin: 145.3 ng/L

Tramadol: 245.8 ng/L

Acetaminophen: 217.7 ng/L

Telmisartan: 1,160 ng/L

Benzotriazole: 658 ng/L

Why The Musi Looks Different

Hyderabad is one of India's pharmaceutical capitals. According to the study, the city hosts more than 250 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and over 300 manufacturing units, producing nearly 40% of India's bulk drugs. At the same time, the Musi receives untreated industrial effluents from 14 major industrial estates, including Jeedimetla and Bollaram, along with around 600 million litres of city sewage every day.