Study Warns Hyderabad's Musi River Could Fuel The Rise Of Drug-Resistant Superbugs, Tops List Of India's Most Pharma-Polluted Rivers
The Musi emerged as the most pharmaceutical-contaminated river in a new study of seven rivers, and the largest hotspot for antimicrobial resistance.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
A study published in Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology suggests that long after you consume medicines, they may leave your body but not necessarily the environment. Instead, their traces may be making their way into India's rivers, where they begin an entirely different journey. The researchers examined seven major river systems across Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, analysing 24 pharmaceutical compounds. What they found is an uncomfortable fact about modern cities: rivers are becoming chemical diaries, recording everything we eat and everything we fail to treat before dumping our wastewater back into nature.
Among all the rivers studied, one stood apart: Musi.
The Musi Is Carrying An Entire Pharmacy
Hyderabad's Musi River has long been associated with pollution. But this study shows something more specific and troubling. The Musi emerged as the most pharmaceutical-contaminated river in the entire study and the largest hotspot for antimicrobial resistance. Researchers found caffeine in every single water sample collected across all rivers, a consistent indicator that untreated domestic sewage is flowing directly into urban waterways. But caffeine was only the beginning. Among therapeutic drug classes, analgesics such as acetaminophen (paracetamol) recorded the highest average concentrations, followed by angiotensin receptor blockers used to treat hypertension and a range of antimicrobial agents.
Urban stretches of the Musi in Hyderabad, along with Chennai's Cooum and Adyar rivers, contained dramatically higher pharmaceutical contamination than the comparatively suburban and rural stretches of the Kaveri, Tamirabharani, Periyar and Anjarakandy rivers. The researchers concluded that these urban rivers now function as conduits for untreated domestic sewage, industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, allowing pharmaceutical residues to persist and travel downstream.
Curious Case Of The 'ISIS Drug'
One discovery immediately catches the eye. The Musi contained the highest average concentration of tramadol among all rivers studied. Tramadol has occasionally appeared in global headlines because of reports that terror suspects linked to ISIS used the painkiller to combat fatigue during combat operations, earning it the nickname “the ISIS drug” in sections of the media.
Here, however, the finding tells a different story. Its presence points toward extensive pharmaceutical contamination rather than criminal activity. The researchers suggest that nearby pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution facilities may be contributing to the river's chemical signature. The Musi begins in the Ananthagiri Hills before flowing through Hyderabad and eventually joining the Krishna River. Between December 2021 and February 2022, researchers collected 18 composite surface-water samples to establish baseline pharmaceutical concentrations. The numbers read almost like a pharmacy inventory.
Average concentrations included:
- Caffeine: 537 nanograms per litre
- Carbamazepine: 91.8 ng/L
- Sulfamethoxazole: 146.4 ng/L
- Trimethoprim: 34 ng/L
- Erythromycin: 145.3 ng/L
- Tramadol: 245.8 ng/L
- Acetaminophen: 217.7 ng/L
- Telmisartan: 1,160 ng/L
- Benzotriazole: 658 ng/L
Why The Musi Looks Different
Hyderabad is one of India's pharmaceutical capitals. According to the study, the city hosts more than 250 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and over 300 manufacturing units, producing nearly 40% of India's bulk drugs. At the same time, the Musi receives untreated industrial effluents from 14 major industrial estates, including Jeedimetla and Bollaram, along with around 600 million litres of city sewage every day.
Using principal component analysis, researchers identified three dominant pollution sources:
- Untreated domestic sewage
- Pharmaceutical industrial discharges
- Urban wastewater inputs
In other words, the river is collecting contributions from households, hospitals and factories simultaneously. The researchers estimate that every year the river transports enormous quantities of pharmaceutical residues toward the Krishna River and eventually the Bay of Bengal.
Estimated annual loads include:
- 1,635 tons of telmisartan
- 928 tons of benzotriazole
- 765 tons of atenolol
- 347 tons of tramadol
- 307 tons of acetaminophen
- 205 tons of erythromycin
The Invisible Threat: Superbugs
Most pollution stories focus on what the eyes can see: Plastic bottles, foam, black water. This study focuses on something invisible. Antibiotics present in rivers may create ideal conditions for the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR): the process through which bacteria evolve resistance to medicines that once killed them. The lower stretch of the Musi recorded the highest antimicrobial resistance risk among all sites studied. Risk quotients exceeded one for antibiotics including Azithromycin, Erythromycin, Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim.
The Cooum River in Chennai also showed elevated antimicrobial resistance risk, but the Musi stood apart because it combines heavy pharmaceutical manufacturing, untreated sewage and exceptionally high measured drug concentrations. The concern is straightforward. When antibiotics remain in the environment, bacteria are repeatedly exposed to them. Over time, some survive. Those survivors may eventually become the drug-resistant “superbugs” that increasingly challenge hospitals around the world.
Also read: Drug-Resistant Infections Becoming A Major Global Health Threat: WHO Action Plan
Human health isn't the only issue. The study found telmisartan posed a very high ecological risk, with risk quotients exceeding 100 for aquatic organisms such as fish and daphnids at urban sites. Quantifiable ecological risks were also observed for other compounds, including triclocarban and diclofenac. A strong correlation between dissolved organic carbon and pharmaceutical concentrations was also noted by researchers, suggesting organic matter aids in the transport and retention of these chemicals within heavily populated river systems.
Is Drinking Water Safe?
The researchers also analysed groundwater. Nine pharmaceutical compounds were detected. The encouraging finding was that estimated human health risks through drinking water remained below established concern thresholds, with risk quotients under one across all age groups. Even so, the authors urge caution. The Musi is used as a drinking water source in some areas, and contaminated river systems may still contribute indirectly to the wider spread of antimicrobial resistance.
What Needs To Change
The study does not end with the problem. It proposes practical interventions for high-risk urban rivers like the Musi. These include:
- Intercepting and treating open drains before they enter the river.
- Mandating advanced wastewater treatment technologies in pharmaceutical industrial clusters.
- Establishing continuous antimicrobial resistance surveillance in polluted urban waterways.
Every tablet swallowed, every untreated drain, every industrial discharge eventually becomes part of a much larger story. The Musi is telling that story more clearly than most rivers. Its samples show how medicines don't disappear after they've done their job. Sometimes, they wait downstream, asking a question modern cities can no longer avoid: What happens after the cure?
Source:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589757823000082
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