Mrs Mom 2026 To Be Held Across Seven Cities In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
The programme will be held in Kurnool, Vijayawada, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, apart from Hyderabad.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 10th edition of ‘Mrs Mom’, an initiative by KIMS Cuddles will raise awareness among pregnant women and expectant parents about pregnancy, childbirth and newborn care. The event will be held across seven cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from October 4 to December 6.
The programme, being conducted under the aegis of gynaecologist Dr K. Shilpi Reddy in association with Cryoviva, will be held under the theme ‘10 Years of Glowing Mothers, Growing Families’.
The poster for the 10th season was unveiled at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Dr Shilpi Reddy said the 10th season would be conducted over 10 days across seven cities, including four days in Hyderabad.
The programme will be held in Kurnool, Vijayawada, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, apart from Hyderabad.
Dr Shilpi Reddy said the initiative would continue to focus on creating awareness among expectant parents about precautions during pregnancy, preparation for childbirth, newborn care and other related issues.
Obstetricians and gynaecologists, paediatricians, nutritionists and other medical experts will participate in the sessions and provide guidance to pregnant women and their families. Sessions will cover common pregnancy-related problems, exercises, yoga, stress management, breastfeeding and newborn care.
Dr Reddy said pregnancy should not be viewed only as a period of medical check-ups but as a journey involving the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of the mother, father and family.
As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, a two-day free ‘Rejuvenate Retreat’ will be organised for registered pregnant couples on November 28 and 29 at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.
The grand finale of ‘Mrs Mom–2026’ is scheduled to be held on December 6 at Telangana Cultural Contractors Club.
The programme will also feature workshops providing practical guidance on pregnancy exercises, yoga, relaxation techniques, breastfeeding and early newborn care.
A resource fair will be organised to help pregnant women and expectant parents learn about relevant products, services and support resources. The organisers will also promote platforms such as the ‘Mothers Club’ and parenting community to encourage pregnant couples to share experiences and support each other.
Dr Shilpi Reddy urged pregnant couples to participate in the programme irrespective of their stage of pregnancy or prior level of awareness and benefit from expert guidance.
The organisers said 85% of participants in the Mrs Mom programme over the past nine years had normal deliveries. They said the initiative aims not only to prepare women for childbirth but also to provide expectant parents with awareness about healthy lifestyles and informed decision-making during pregnancy.
KIMS Cuddles, Cryoviva, Neuberg Diagnostics, Yodha Diagnostics, Rorosar, ClickPic, Nuska, Omnisuticals, Wizard, KIMS Dental, AN Pharma and Bhagyanagar Foundation, among other organisations, are supporting ‘Mrs Mom–2026’.
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