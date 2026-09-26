ETV Bharat / health

Mrs Mom 2026 To Be Held Across Seven Cities In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Mrs Mom 2026 to be held across seven cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: The 10th edition of ‘Mrs Mom’, an initiative by KIMS Cuddles will raise awareness among pregnant women and expectant parents about pregnancy, childbirth and newborn care. The event will be held across seven cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from October 4 to December 6.

The programme, being conducted under the aegis of gynaecologist Dr K. Shilpi Reddy in association with Cryoviva, will be held under the theme ‘10 Years of Glowing Mothers, Growing Families’.

The poster for the 10th season was unveiled at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Dr Shilpi Reddy said the 10th season would be conducted over 10 days across seven cities, including four days in Hyderabad.

The programme will be held in Kurnool, Vijayawada, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, apart from Hyderabad.

Dr Shilpi Reddy said the initiative would continue to focus on creating awareness among expectant parents about precautions during pregnancy, preparation for childbirth, newborn care and other related issues.

Obstetricians and gynaecologists, paediatricians, nutritionists and other medical experts will participate in the sessions and provide guidance to pregnant women and their families. Sessions will cover common pregnancy-related problems, exercises, yoga, stress management, breastfeeding and newborn care.

Dr Reddy said pregnancy should not be viewed only as a period of medical check-ups but as a journey involving the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of the mother, father and family.