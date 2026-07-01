ETV Bharat / health

Billions of Doses Later, Global Review Confirms mRNA Vaccines Are Safe And Effective

A sweeping global review led by researchers at the University of British Columbia has found that mRNA vaccines (now administered billions of times worldwide) are safe and highly effective at preventing infectious diseases like COVID-19, and have potential applications for a range of other diseases, including influenza, RSV, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Published in The Lancet, the review draws on laboratory science, clinical trials and real-world effectiveness data to provide one of the most comprehensive assessments of mRNA vaccines to date. It spans the full vaccine lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to real-world performance and monitoring. By bringing this evidence together in a single resource, the researchers aim to support healthcare providers, policymakers and the public with clear, evidence-based information as new mRNA vaccines and therapies are developed.

“After billions of doses, we now have an extraordinary amount of scientific evidence,” said lead author Dr. Anna Blakney, assistant professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering. “This review affirms that mRNA vaccines are a safe and highly effective platform, supported by rigorous testing and real-world monitoring. It provides an evidence-based foundation as this technology continues to expand into new areas of medicine.”

Building Trust Through Evidence

The researchers emphasize that, like all vaccines, mRNA vaccines can have side effects. They found that serious adverse events such as myocarditis, which occurs more frequently in younger males, are rare and consistently outweighed by the vaccines’ protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. The findings confirm that mRNA vaccines provide strong protection against infectious diseases, including severe COVID-19, across a wide range of groups, including children, pregnant people and those who are immunocompromised. Booster doses were found to extend and strengthen that protection over time, and regular updates to the vaccine formulation maintained efficacy as new variants emerged.