ETV Bharat / health

Mouth Ulcer Not Healing After 2 Weeks? Oncologist Says You Should Not Ignore It

Do you have that nasty mouth ulcer which hasn’t healed even after two weeks. It’s time for you to show it to an expert. It may be a sign of early oral cancer. Everyone needs to pay utmost attention to their oral health and go for regular dental check-ups. Read on to know more about this and prioritize your oral health right away.

“Mouth ulcers are common and occur due to stress, accidental biting, spicy food, vitamin deficiency, or even poor oral hygiene. Most ulcers heal on their own in a day or two. If the ulcer does not heal after two weeks, it should not be ignored. Especially, if you are a tobacco user (both smoked or chewed),” says Dr Prathamesh Pai, Senior Consultant Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, Gleneagles Hospital at Parel in Mumbai.

More Concerning For Indians

India is the oral cancer capital of the world. Globally, oral cancer ranks 17th among all types of cancer in terms of both incidence and mortality. India has the largest number of oral cancer cases in the world, and this constitutes more than one-third of the total global burden, according to a 2025 report by the NAMS (National Academy of Medical Sciences) task force of India. In India, oral cancer ranks as the second most common cancer, and is the number one cancer among men.