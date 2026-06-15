Mouth Ulcer Not Healing After 2 Weeks? Oncologist Says You Should Not Ignore It
If the ulcer does not heal after two weeks, it should not be ignored, says senior oncologist Dr Prathamesh Pai.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Do you have that nasty mouth ulcer which hasn’t healed even after two weeks. It’s time for you to show it to an expert. It may be a sign of early oral cancer. Everyone needs to pay utmost attention to their oral health and go for regular dental check-ups. Read on to know more about this and prioritize your oral health right away.
“Mouth ulcers are common and occur due to stress, accidental biting, spicy food, vitamin deficiency, or even poor oral hygiene. Most ulcers heal on their own in a day or two. If the ulcer does not heal after two weeks, it should not be ignored. Especially, if you are a tobacco user (both smoked or chewed),” says Dr Prathamesh Pai, Senior Consultant Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, Gleneagles Hospital at Parel in Mumbai.
More Concerning For Indians
India is the oral cancer capital of the world. Globally, oral cancer ranks 17th among all types of cancer in terms of both incidence and mortality. India has the largest number of oral cancer cases in the world, and this constitutes more than one-third of the total global burden, according to a 2025 report by the NAMS (National Academy of Medical Sciences) task force of India. In India, oral cancer ranks as the second most common cancer, and is the number one cancer among men.
Most long-standing oral ulcers are caused by tobacco chewing, smoking, alcohol consumption and a combination of habits and poor dental hygiene. A non-healing mouth ulcer can be an early warning sign of oral precancer or cancer. It isn’t normal for a mouth cancer to fester over two weeks, so do not label it as normal nor ignore it, says oncologist Dr Pai.
This delay can cause the disease to grow and spread to other parts in the mouth and can affect your functions such as chewing, speech and swallowing. “There may be other signs you need to watch out for such as bad breath, bleeding from the gums, loosening of teeth, red patches, pain, swelling, difficulty swallowing or even voice changes,” explains Dr Pai.
What To Do If You Have One
Visiting a specialist to check the ulcer will allay your fears. It may help take care of the signs and symptoms and cure it. In case there is a suspicion of cancer, a biopsy and imaging such as a CT scan will diagnose it. Dr Pai says, “Remember, prevention is better than cure and cancer is curable if detected early. Oral cancers afflict the cheek the upper and lower jaw, the tongue and floor of the mouth. All these are important for the shape of our face and the important functions of speech and swallowing.”
References:
- https://nams-annals.in/nams-task-force-report-on-oral-cancer/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2212426816300203
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