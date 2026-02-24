Attention! If You Have Motion Sickness, Travelling In An Electric Car May Make It Worse
Experts say that in the future, the problem of motion sickness could increase further, especially inside self-driving cars.
The moment someone says, “Let’s go out this week,” there is always one person whose face slowly drops. “I don’t like car travel. I feel like vomiting. Please leave me out,” they say. We’ve all heard this before. While everyone else enjoys the ride, this person sits quietly with a plastic bag in hand and maybe a sour candy in their mouth, counting every minute and wondering when the journey will end.
If they are forced to travel, it feels like climbing a mountain for them. They may sit near the window, smell a lemon, try different tricks but nothing seems to fully stop the nausea.
This problem is called motion sickness. For many years, people experienced it in buses and old cars. But new studies say that in modern electric cars, the problem may actually be worse.
Too Quiet, Too Smooth
In petrol or diesel cars, we hear and feel the engine. That sound and vibration prepare our body for movement. We know when the car is about to speed up or slow down. But electric cars are silent. When you sit inside, it feels almost like sitting in a calm room. There is no engine noise. This silence can be a problem.
The car can suddenly speed up without warning. Because there is no engine sound, your ears don’t get a signal that the car is moving. But your eyes see movement. This mismatch confuses the brain.
What Happens Inside the Brain?
Our body keeps balance using three signals:
- What our eyes see
- What our inner ears sense
- What our muscles feel
In electric cars, acceleration can happen very quickly (instant torque). Sometimes the car feels like it’s not moving much, but the speed increases rapidly. So the eyes, ears and body send mixed signals to the brain. The brain gets confused. This confusion causes dizziness, nausea, sweating, vomiting.
Regenerative Braking
Studies released in 2025 say that regenerative braking can significantly increase motion sickness in some people. Electric cars use a system called regenerative braking. It helps save battery power. But when the driver removes their foot from the accelerator, the car automatically slows down — even without pressing the brake. So instead of smooth driving, there may be frequent small speed changes... speeding up and slowing down again and again. For passengers sitting in the back seat, this can feel like constant pushing and pulling of the body.
Who Is More Likely to Feel It?
Not everyone experiences motion sickness the same way. People who sit in the back seat, look at their phone, read books during travel are more likely to feel sick. Since electric cars are very smooth and have almost no vibration, the brain finds it harder to predict movement. Research from the NIH suggests this lack of physical signals may increase nausea in certain people.
However, many others love electric cars for the same reason; they find the ride smooth and comfortable. It depends on each person’s body.
What Can You Do to Prevent It?
If you already suffer from motion sickness, you can take simple steps while travelling in an electric car:
- Sit in the front seat if possible.
- Look at the road ahead instead of your phone.
- Keep good air circulation inside the car.
- Ask the driver to accelerate slowly and avoid sudden braking.
- Focus on distant objects outside the window.
These small changes can help your brain adjust better to movement. Experts believe that motion sickness may become even more common in self-driving cars. In autonomous vehicles, passengers may spend more time reading, watching screens, or working which can increase nausea. As car technology improves, engineers are trying to find ways to reduce this problem. But for now, people who are sensitive to motion should be careful when travelling in electric vehicles.
If you already struggle with car sickness, it may help to plan your seating, avoid screens, and request smoother driving. While electric cars are modern and eco-friendly, for some people, the ride may still feel like a roller coaster for the carsick.
