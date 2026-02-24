ETV Bharat / health

Attention! If You Have Motion Sickness, Travelling In An Electric Car May Make It Worse

The moment someone says, “Let’s go out this week,” there is always one person whose face slowly drops. “I don’t like car travel. I feel like vomiting. Please leave me out,” they say. We’ve all heard this before. While everyone else enjoys the ride, this person sits quietly with a plastic bag in hand and maybe a sour candy in their mouth, counting every minute and wondering when the journey will end.

If they are forced to travel, it feels like climbing a mountain for them. They may sit near the window, smell a lemon, try different tricks but nothing seems to fully stop the nausea.

This problem is called motion sickness. For many years, people experienced it in buses and old cars. But new studies say that in modern electric cars, the problem may actually be worse.

Too Quiet, Too Smooth

In petrol or diesel cars, we hear and feel the engine. That sound and vibration prepare our body for movement. We know when the car is about to speed up or slow down. But electric cars are silent. When you sit inside, it feels almost like sitting in a calm room. There is no engine noise. This silence can be a problem.

The car can suddenly speed up without warning. Because there is no engine sound, your ears don’t get a signal that the car is moving. But your eyes see movement. This mismatch confuses the brain.

What Happens Inside the Brain?

Our body keeps balance using three signals:

What our eyes see What our inner ears sense What our muscles feel

In electric cars, acceleration can happen very quickly (instant torque). Sometimes the car feels like it’s not moving much, but the speed increases rapidly. So the eyes, ears and body send mixed signals to the brain. The brain gets confused. This confusion causes dizziness, nausea, sweating, vomiting.