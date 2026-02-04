ETV Bharat / health

More People Under 30 Years Are Being Diagnosed, Here Are 5 Main Reasons Why Cancer Is No Longer Just An Older Person’s Disease

People in their 20s and 30s are falling prey to the dreaded C ( Getty Images )

If you had asked your parents or their doctors what cancer looked like, the answer would have been predictable: It was an “older person’s disease”. Something that appeared after 50 or 60. Something linked to decades of smoking, alcohol, stress, or “bad habits.” Young people, by default, were considered safe. That story no longer works.

Today, people in their 20s and 30s (college students, first-job professionals, newly married couples) are sitting in oncology clinics, staring at scan reports they never imagined would have their names on them. Cancer is changing its profile, and age is no longer the protection we thought it was.

Today is World Cancer Day (Getty Images)

The Assumption That Broke

Says Dr Nagesh Sirsat, MBBS MD DM, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune “For decades, cancer was understood as a disease of ageing, something that developed after years of accumulated genetic damage. That assumption no longer holds.”

In 2026, global data shows a troubling pattern: several cancers are increasing faster in people under 30 than in any other age group. There are various reasons for this startling development.

1. The Gut Microbiome

Let’s start with something most of us never think about unless we have stomach trouble: the gut microbiome. Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria. Good ones. Bad ones. Neutral ones. Together, they influence immunity, inflammation, metabolism, and even how the body responds to cancer cells.

However, ultra-processed food, constant antibiotics, low fibre, high sugar, irregular meals mean gut health has collapsed. A disturbed microbiome creates chronic low-grade inflammation, weakens immune surveillance, and disrupts how cells repair themselves. For a young body, this is especially dangerous because it creates cancer-friendly conditions far earlier than nature ever intended. In simple terms: we’re ageing our insides faster than our birthdays suggest.

2. Early-Onset Obesity