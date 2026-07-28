ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon Health Alert: Safe Drinking Water Is Kerala's Biggest Health Challenge, With Shigella And Amoebic Encephalitis Infections Proving Fatal

Climate change, water scarcity, pollution of water bodies in Kerala are contributing to the increase in water-borne diseases ( ETV Bharat )

Kerala is facing a worrying rise in water-borne diseases, with 133 people losing their lives in the first six months of the year, prompting public health experts to call for urgent action to tackle drinking water contamination and poor sanitation. The surge includes outbreaks of amoebic encephalitis, Shigella infections, diarrhoeal diseases and influenza, while more than 3.18 lakh people sought treatment for diarrhoea during the same period, highlighting the growing public health burden. Experts say contaminated drinking water, ageing water supply infrastructure, poor sanitation and unscientific waste management are driving the increase in infections.

Dr A. Altaf, public health expert, Professor of Community Medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and member of Kerala's Epidemic Prevention Advisory Committee, said improving both personal and community hygiene is essential. “Climate change, water scarcity, pollution of water bodies and changing lifestyles are contributing to the increase in water-borne diseases,” he told ETV Bharat.

He noted that many households no longer routinely boil drinking water and that poor maintenance of wells has increased contamination risks. According to Dr Altaf, protecting water sources, improving sanitation and ensuring a safe drinking water supply remain the most effective ways to reduce the growing burden of water-borne diseases.

Amoebic Encephalitis Continues To Puzzle Health Officials

Amoebic encephalitis has emerged as one of Kerala's most concerning infections, alongside Shigella. Together, the two diseases have claimed 46 lives in the past six months. Despite extensive investigations, the Health Department has not been able to identify the exact source of infection in several amoebic encephalitis cases.

Although the disease is generally linked to exposure to contaminated freshwater, one recent case has raised fresh questions. Sudhakaran, a resident of Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram, died of amoebic encephalitis on January 5 while undergoing treatment for leprosy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where he had remained admitted for nearly four months. Because he had not been exposed to ponds or other stagnant water bodies during that period, experts are investigating whether other water sources may have been responsible.

Last year, 201 people were treated for amoebic encephalitis in Kerala, of whom 47 died. Until 2022, the disease remained largely unrecognised because cases were difficult to identify.

Sharp Rise In Shigella Cases

Kerala has also witnessed a sharp increase in Shigella infections.