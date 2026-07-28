Monsoon Health Alert: Safe Drinking Water Is Kerala's Biggest Health Challenge, With Shigella And Amoebic Encephalitis Infections Proving Fatal
Health officials are still unable to pinpoint the source of some infections, including amoebic encephalitis, reports C S Siddharthan
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Kerala is facing a worrying rise in water-borne diseases, with 133 people losing their lives in the first six months of the year, prompting public health experts to call for urgent action to tackle drinking water contamination and poor sanitation. The surge includes outbreaks of amoebic encephalitis, Shigella infections, diarrhoeal diseases and influenza, while more than 3.18 lakh people sought treatment for diarrhoea during the same period, highlighting the growing public health burden. Experts say contaminated drinking water, ageing water supply infrastructure, poor sanitation and unscientific waste management are driving the increase in infections.
Dr A. Altaf, public health expert, Professor of Community Medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and member of Kerala's Epidemic Prevention Advisory Committee, said improving both personal and community hygiene is essential. “Climate change, water scarcity, pollution of water bodies and changing lifestyles are contributing to the increase in water-borne diseases,” he told ETV Bharat.
He noted that many households no longer routinely boil drinking water and that poor maintenance of wells has increased contamination risks. According to Dr Altaf, protecting water sources, improving sanitation and ensuring a safe drinking water supply remain the most effective ways to reduce the growing burden of water-borne diseases.
Amoebic Encephalitis Continues To Puzzle Health Officials
Amoebic encephalitis has emerged as one of Kerala's most concerning infections, alongside Shigella. Together, the two diseases have claimed 46 lives in the past six months. Despite extensive investigations, the Health Department has not been able to identify the exact source of infection in several amoebic encephalitis cases.
Although the disease is generally linked to exposure to contaminated freshwater, one recent case has raised fresh questions. Sudhakaran, a resident of Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram, died of amoebic encephalitis on January 5 while undergoing treatment for leprosy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where he had remained admitted for nearly four months. Because he had not been exposed to ponds or other stagnant water bodies during that period, experts are investigating whether other water sources may have been responsible.
Last year, 201 people were treated for amoebic encephalitis in Kerala, of whom 47 died. Until 2022, the disease remained largely unrecognised because cases were difficult to identify.
Sharp Rise In Shigella Cases
Kerala has also witnessed a sharp increase in Shigella infections.
After recording 151 cases last year (the highest in eight years), the state has already reported 326 infections in the first six months of this year, including eight deaths. The largest outbreak occurred recently in Wayanad, where 443 students sought treatment after an outbreak linked to Mar Baselios UP School.
Although authorities tested the school's well water, Shigella was not detected, prompting the state to seek assistance from the Central Health Team to identify the source. Shigella spreads primarily through the faecal-oral route, usually via contaminated water, food, hands or surfaces.
Influenza Is A Concern
Influenza has emerged as another concern. After claiming 43 lives in Kerala last year, influenza has already caused 42 deaths in the first six months of this year. Health experts attribute the seasonal rise partly to delayed pre-monsoon sanitation efforts. Influenza viruses such as H1N1, H3N2, Influenza A and Influenza B thrive in cooler temperatures, with H1N1 remaining the most severe strain.
Because symptoms initially resemble those of a common viral fever, many patients delay seeking treatment. Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions remain the most vulnerable.
Diarrhoea and Food Poisoning Continue To Burden Hospitals
Hospital data reveal that 3,18,317 people sought treatment for diarrhoea in Kerala during the first six months of the year. Health experts say the figures reflect serious shortcomings in sanitation, food safety and access to clean drinking water. Food poisoning cases also remain a concern.
According to official data:
- 2022: 1,504 cases, one death
- 2023: 4,020 cases, three deaths
- 2024: 719 cases, one death
- 2025: 3,394 cases
Officials say many patients reported eating food prepared outside their homes before falling ill.
Experts Link Surge To Water Pollution
Public health experts say Kerala is now reporting almost three times as many water-borne diseases as it did five years ago. Along with typhoid, hepatitis A, cholera and diarrhoea, the state is now facing emerging threats such as amoebic encephalitis and Shigella. They point to contaminated drinking water, deteriorating pipelines, polluted rivers and poor waste management as key drivers.
A study by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found serious pollution at 351 locations across 21 rivers in Kerala. Many of the state's major drinking water pipelines pass through these rivers, and ageing infrastructure may allow contamination to enter the water supply. Health officials also say inadequate sanitation in labour settlements and insufficient pre-monsoon cleaning may be contributing to the spread of infections.
Also read:
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