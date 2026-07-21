ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon Manual: Why Do Children Fall Sick More Frequently In Rainy Weather? Child Specialist Responds

This season is one long adventure for kids but also exposes them to germs and harmful bacteria ( IANS Photo )

Ask any child what they love about the monsoon and you'll probably hear the same answers: splashing in puddles, getting drenched in the rain, football on muddy grounds and a hot plate of pakoras when they get home. For children, the rainy season feels like one long adventure. For parents, however, it often feels like the beginning of sick leave.

According to Dr. Nishant Bansal, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, “Monsoon is one of the busiest seasons for paediatricians because children become far more vulnerable to infections. Their immune systems are still developing, making it easier for bacteria, viruses and mosquitoes to gain the upper hand.”

The combination of high humidity, waterlogging, contaminated food and water, and poor sanitation creates the perfect environment for disease-causing germs to thrive.

Why Children Fall Sick More Often This Season

Every puddle, waterlogged street and uncovered water container can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. That means diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya begin making the rounds in many parts of the country. But mosquitoes aren't the only problem.