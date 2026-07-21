Monsoon Manual: Why Do Children Fall Sick More Frequently In Rainy Weather? Child Specialist Responds
Paediatrician & Neonatologist Dr. Nishant Bansal explained why children are most vulnerable in monsoon, and shared tips for parents to protect them from illness.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Ask any child what they love about the monsoon and you'll probably hear the same answers: splashing in puddles, getting drenched in the rain, football on muddy grounds and a hot plate of pakoras when they get home. For children, the rainy season feels like one long adventure. For parents, however, it often feels like the beginning of sick leave.
According to Dr. Nishant Bansal, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, “Monsoon is one of the busiest seasons for paediatricians because children become far more vulnerable to infections. Their immune systems are still developing, making it easier for bacteria, viruses and mosquitoes to gain the upper hand.”
The combination of high humidity, waterlogging, contaminated food and water, and poor sanitation creates the perfect environment for disease-causing germs to thrive.
Why Children Fall Sick More Often This Season
Every puddle, waterlogged street and uncovered water container can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. That means diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya begin making the rounds in many parts of the country. But mosquitoes aren't the only problem.
Also read: Dengue Surges As India Battles Double Disease Burden; Malaria, Kala-Azar Decline While NCDs Rise
“Heavy rains often contaminate food and drinking water, increasing the risk of diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach infections, food poisoning and even leptospirosis. Viral fevers, conjunctivitis (commonly called pink eye), sore throat, seasonal flu and common colds also spread rapidly during this time of year,” says child specialist Dr. Bansal.
Children who already have asthma or allergies may find that the damp weather worsens wheezing and breathing difficulties. Even something as simple as staying in wet clothes or damp shoes for too long can lead to fungal skin infections.
Schools can also become hotspots for infections. When children spend long hours together in enclosed classrooms, viruses responsible for colds, influenza and conjunctivitis spread quickly from one child to another. Babies and toddlers face an even greater challenge. They constantly touch surfaces, put their hands and toys into their mouths, and are less able to protect themselves from germs.
Small Habits To Keep Illness Away
Many monsoon illnesses are preventable, says Dr. Bansal. He shares tips for parents to follow:
- One of the simplest and most effective steps is encouraging children to wash their hands with soap and water before eating and after playing outdoors.
- Food matters too. Freshly prepared home-cooked meals and safe drinking water are far safer than roadside snacks or food that has been sitting out for hours.
- Parents should also avoid giving children ice or ice creams from unhygienic sources during the rainy season.
- After returning home from school or outdoor play, children should change out of wet clothes and shoes immediately.
- Keeping school bags, raincoats and footwear clean and completely dry can reduce the risk of fungal and bacterial infections.
- Loose, full-sleeved clothing offers another layer of protection by reducing mosquito bites.
- Where mosquitoes are common, using mosquito nets or child-safe repellents can make a big difference.
- Parents should also make sure there is no stagnant water around the house, in flower pots, coolers or buckets, where mosquitoes can breed.
- Another simple habit worth encouraging is not sharing water bottles, lunch boxes or handkerchiefs, especially during the monsoon when infections spread more easily.
A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein helps support a child's immune system, while keeping routine vaccinations up to date provides protection against several preventable diseases throughout the year.
When Is It Time To See A Doctor?
Most seasonal infections improve with proper care, but some warning signs should never be ignored:
- Parents should seek medical attention immediately if a child develops high fever, difficulty breathing, repeated vomiting, severe diarrhoea, unusual drowsiness, poor feeding, extreme tiredness or reduced urine output.
- For babies younger than three months, any fever is a medical emergency. Because infants become dehydrated much faster than older children, they should be evaluated by a doctor without delay.
Children shouldn't have to spend the entire monsoon indoors. Running in the rain and enjoying the season are part of growing up. But a little extra caution goes a long way. Parents can help ensure that the only thing children bring home this monsoon is a story about how much fun they had not an infection.
Also read:
- Rotavirus Vaccine A Must For Newborn Babies Before The Rainy Season, Fights Infection, Says Neonatologist
- ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention
- UTIs In Monsoon: Delayed Bathroom Breaks Are A Bigger Mistake Than Forgetting Your Umbrella, Says Urologist
- Marks Are Rising. Why Is Emotional Strength Falling?