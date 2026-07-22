ETV Bharat / health

The Monsoon Medicine Checklist: 8 Rules That Could Save Your Prescription

Most people spend time protecting their phones from moisture this season but give very little thought to the tablets sitting in the bathroom cabinet or the insulin tucked into the wrong shelf of the refrigerator. That's a mistake. Medicines aren't just chemicals. They're carefully engineered products designed to work within specific conditions. Too much heat, humidity or moisture can reduce their effectiveness long before the expiry date arrives. Think of medicine storage as an insurance policy. It takes almost no effort, but when you need the medicine, you'll be glad you paid attention.

Here are the rules for storing your medicine right in the Indian monsoon:

Rule #1: Don't assume every medicine belongs in the refrigerator

One of the biggest myths is that “cooler is always better.”

According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd, only medicines that specifically mention refrigeration on the label should be kept there. Certain medicines, such as insulin, require controlled temperatures to remain stable. But putting tablets or capsules into the refrigerator without instructions can actually create condensation when they're taken out, exposing them to moisture instead of protecting them. Read the label, not your instincts.

Rule #2: Moisture is the real enemy

In monsoon, humidity works against your medicines. Tablets can soften. Capsules may become sticky. Some medicines begin to break down long before you notice anything unusual. The worst part is that potency can decline without obvious warning signs.

As Rohit Mukul, CEO of Zeelab Pharmacy, points out, humidity is a genuine risk for many medicines because degradation isn't always visible on the strip. A medicine may look perfectly normal while becoming less effective.

Rule #3: The bathroom is probably the worst place to keep meds

It seems convenient. The bathroom is also one of the dampest rooms in the house. Every hot shower fills the room with steam, exposing medicines to repeated cycles of moisture. Likewise, kitchen shelves near the stove experience constant changes in temperature. A better option is a cool, dry cupboard away from direct sunlight.

Rule #4: Never throw away those little silica packets

You know those tiny packets marked “Do Not Eat”? Most people throw them away immediately. However, those desiccants absorb excess moisture inside the medicine container and help protect tablets and capsules during humid weather.