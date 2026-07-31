India's New Monsoon Manual Has Health Lessons From Every State
From dengue and diarrhoea to heat stress, discover what ETV Bharat's nationwide monsoon health series revealed about India's changing disease landscape.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Over the past two weeks, ETV Bharat travelled across India, from the coastal districts of Kerala to Delhi's overcrowded hospitals to the villages of Maharashtra to ask a simple question: What does the monsoon look like in 2026? The answer wasn't one story. It was over a dozen. Every state had its own crisis. Yet, when all those stories were placed side by side, they revealed a much larger one. India is no longer adapting to a changing climate but to a changing disease map.
Monsoon Has Become Unpredictable, So Have Diseases
Climate change messes with the timing of small things. Rain falls in a single day instead of a month. Dry spells last longer before sudden cloudbursts. Temperatures remain unusually high even during the rainy season. The result is a strange new rhythm: Mosquitoes breed differently, water contamination lasts longer, hospitals face multiple emergencies at once.
A major study led by meteorologist and climatologist Prof. BN Goswami warned that India now faces a dangerous double threat: extreme rainfall followed by prolonged humid heat. During the monsoon season, days with a "feels-like" temperature above 45°C are now about 10 times more common than similarly extreme dry heat before the rains.
Also read: ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention
Dengue Won The Battle Nobody Wanted
If this series had one recurring character, it was dengue. Five years ago, India's biggest vector-borne challenge looked different. Malaria was still widespread. Kala-azar demanded sustained public health attention. Today the picture has changed dramatically. Between 2018 and 2022, malaria cases fell by nearly 60%, from 4.3 lakh to 1.74 lakh, thanks to decades of surveillance, insecticide programmes and early diagnosis. Kala-azar declined even more sharply, from 4,539 cases to just 881.
Yet another mosquito occupied the vacant space. Dengue. India reported more than 6.36 lakh dengue cases and 877 deaths during 2023-25. Tamil Nadu led the list of reported cases in the country in 2025, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Unlike malaria, dengue has become an urban disease as much as a rural one. It thrives in construction sites, apartment terraces, flower pots, rooftop tanks and forgotten buckets. The mosquito no longer cares whether you live in Mumbai or a remote district town. It only needs clean stagnant water.
The Biggest Health Story Isn't Infectious Disease
Perhaps the most surprising lesson from this series had nothing to do with mosquitoes. It had everything to do with diabetes or hypertension or obesity. Doctors across India repeatedly pointed to what they called a double disease burden.
India is fighting two epidemics simultaneously. One arrives with the rain. The other never leaves.
Nationwide screening has already diagnosed 7.01 crore people with hypertension and 4.68 crore with diabetes. Non-communicable diseases now account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in India. The danger comes when both worlds collide. A healthy adult usually recovers from dengue. A person living with diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease faces a much greater risk of severe complications. The mosquito may start the illness. Chronic disease often determines how it ends.
Water Is Becoming India's Oldest New Problem
Again and again, our reporting returned to one surprisingly ordinary subject: Water. Not floods or rainfall but drinking water. Kerala reported 133 deaths from water-borne diseases in just the first six months of the year. More than 3.18 lakh people sought treatment for diarrhoea. Shigella infections exceeded last year's numbers. Doctors continue investigating fatal cases of amoebic encephalitis whose exact source remains unclear.
In Rajasthan, outpatient departments filled up with patients suffering from gastroenteritis and dehydration. In Bihar, hepatitis A, hepatitis E and typhoid rose alongside contaminated water supplies. Despite decades of investment, safe drinking water remains one of India's greatest unfinished public health projects.
The Forgotten Victims
Children rarely appear in discussions about climate change. Yet they appeared repeatedly throughout this series. Doctors across India described familiar patterns: Diarrhoea, pneumonia, respiratory infections, Japanese encephalitis, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. Children under five remain especially vulnerable because dehydration happens faster, nutrition gaps are common and immune systems are still developing. The solutions from the doctors we reached out to sounded ordinary: Vaccination, nutritious food, ORS, clean drinking water.
The Diseases We Didn't Talk About Enough
Every season develops its own headline illness. This year it was dengue but several other threats kept appearing in different corners of India. Leptospirosis surfaced in coastal Karnataka, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur after flooding. Snakebites increased in flood-affected districts of Bihar as rising waters displaced snakes into human settlements. Japanese Encephalitis continued to affect Assam. Acute Encephalitis Syndrome remained a serious concern across eastern India. These diseases rarely dominate national conversations. Yet for the families affected, they are every bit as devastating.
The Good News Was Easy To Miss
Newsrooms naturally gravitate toward crises but there were encouraging stories too. Flood-hit Assam is focusing on preparedness rather than panic. National malaria control programmes continue producing measurable results. Kala-azar is now largely confined to a handful of districts. Scientists may soon be able to forecast monsoon behaviour up to 18 months in advance using deep-ocean temperature signals, potentially transforming planning for agriculture, water management and disease surveillance.
Perhaps the biggest lesson from this series is that healthcare can no longer operate separately from climate science: Meteorologists, doctors, urban planners, engineers, veterinarians, sanitation workers all now find themselves solving the same problem from different directions. Every weather event now leaves a medical footprint. Disease follows drainage systems, sanitation, nutrition, healthcare access, education and income. Climate change has made India's monsoon more unpredictable. The challenge now is ensuring that healthcare becomes more predictable in response.
Also read:
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- Monsoon Isn't Just About Viral Fever, It Can Affect Your Heart Too
- Love Street Food In Monsoon? Here Are The Foods You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy
- Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye