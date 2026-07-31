ETV Bharat / health

India's New Monsoon Manual Has Health Lessons From Every State

Over the past two weeks, ETV Bharat travelled across India, from the coastal districts of Kerala to Delhi's overcrowded hospitals to the villages of Maharashtra to ask a simple question: What does the monsoon look like in 2026? The answer wasn't one story. It was over a dozen. Every state had its own crisis. Yet, when all those stories were placed side by side, they revealed a much larger one. India is no longer adapting to a changing climate but to a changing disease map.

Monsoon Has Become Unpredictable, So Have Diseases

Climate change messes with the timing of small things. Rain falls in a single day instead of a month. Dry spells last longer before sudden cloudbursts. Temperatures remain unusually high even during the rainy season. The result is a strange new rhythm: Mosquitoes breed differently, water contamination lasts longer, hospitals face multiple emergencies at once.

A major study led by meteorologist and climatologist Prof. BN Goswami warned that India now faces a dangerous double threat: extreme rainfall followed by prolonged humid heat. During the monsoon season, days with a "feels-like" temperature above 45°C are now about 10 times more common than similarly extreme dry heat before the rains.

Also read: ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention

Dengue Won The Battle Nobody Wanted

If this series had one recurring character, it was dengue. Five years ago, India's biggest vector-borne challenge looked different. Malaria was still widespread. Kala-azar demanded sustained public health attention. Today the picture has changed dramatically. Between 2018 and 2022, malaria cases fell by nearly 60%, from 4.3 lakh to 1.74 lakh, thanks to decades of surveillance, insecticide programmes and early diagnosis. Kala-azar declined even more sharply, from 4,539 cases to just 881.

Yet another mosquito occupied the vacant space. Dengue. India reported more than 6.36 lakh dengue cases and 877 deaths during 2023-25. Tamil Nadu led the list of reported cases in the country in 2025, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Unlike malaria, dengue has become an urban disease as much as a rural one. It thrives in construction sites, apartment terraces, flower pots, rooftop tanks and forgotten buckets. The mosquito no longer cares whether you live in Mumbai or a remote district town. It only needs clean stagnant water.

A woman rides a two-wheeler through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall inundates several parts of Nagpur (IANS Photo)

The Biggest Health Story Isn't Infectious Disease

Perhaps the most surprising lesson from this series had nothing to do with mosquitoes. It had everything to do with diabetes or hypertension or obesity. Doctors across India repeatedly pointed to what they called a double disease burden.

India is fighting two epidemics simultaneously. One arrives with the rain. The other never leaves.

Nationwide screening has already diagnosed 7.01 crore people with hypertension and 4.68 crore with diabetes. Non-communicable diseases now account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in India. The danger comes when both worlds collide. A healthy adult usually recovers from dengue. A person living with diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease faces a much greater risk of severe complications. The mosquito may start the illness. Chronic disease often determines how it ends.