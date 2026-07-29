Rajasthan's Monsoon Warning: Dirty Water Is Fuelling Diarrhoea In Kids, State Launches 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign'
To tackle the seasonal surge, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has launched the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign, reports Aditya Atreya.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
The arrival of rain may bring relief from the summer heat of Rajasthan, but it also marks the beginning of the season for water-borne diseases. Every year, hospitals across the state report a sharp rise in cases of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, vomiting, loose motions and other stomach infections during the rainy season. Doctors say the main culprit is contaminated drinking water and food, which become more common after heavy rains. However, most of these diseases are preventable through access to safe drinking water, good hygiene and treatment.
Why Do Stomach Infections Rise In the Rains?
Rainwater may contaminate sources of drinking water and poor sanitation facilitates the rapid spread of bacteria and viruses. According to the Rajasthan Health Department, districts such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Sikar and Banswara report relatively higher numbers of diarrhoea and gastroenteritis cases during the monsoon. Young children and older adults are especially vulnerable because they can become dehydrated much faster.
Doctors say the risk increases when people:
- Drink contaminated water
- Eat uncovered street food
- Consume fruits and vegetables without washing them properly
- Skip handwashing before meals
Without prompt treatment, diarrhoea can lead to severe dehydration, a condition in which the body loses large amounts of water and essential salts.
Hepatitis With Diarrhoea Is A Dangerous Combination
According to gastroenterologist Dr. Neeraj Nagayach, monsoon also brings an increased risk of hepatitis and diarrhoeal diseases. “If these illnesses are left untreated, they can become life-threatening. However, in most cases, they can be managed successfully with early treatment and simple preventive measures,” he says.
He advises people to focus on three simple habits during the rainy season:
- Drink clean and safe water.
- Maintain good personal hygiene.
- Eat freshly prepared, balanced meals.
These steps remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of diarrhoea and gastroenteritis.
More Than 3,900 Children Die From Diarrhoea Every Year
Although Rajasthan has made progress in controlling diarrhoeal diseases, the numbers remain worrying. According to the state's Medical and Health Department, more than 3,900 children die from diarrhoea every year. Across India, diarrhoea accounts for about 5.8% of deaths among children under five years of age.
There is some encouraging news, though. The National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24) found that the prevalence of diarrhoea among children in Rajasthan has fallen from 6.1% to 5.8%, which is better than the national average of 7.9%. Even so, health experts say thousands of preventable deaths each year show there is still a long way to go.
Also read: Children Under 5 Years Fall Prey The Most To Monsoon Illnesses, Here's How Nutrition And Vaccines Can Keep Them From Getting Sick This Season
State Launches 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign'
To tackle the seasonal surge, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has launched the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign, which is running across the state until July 31. The campaign focuses on children below five years of age, who are most vulnerable to dehydration caused by diarrhoea. Under the initiative, children will receive Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets and zinc tablets, two simple interventions that can significantly reduce complications and save lives.
According to Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma, Director of Public Health, ASHA workers will visit households and provide two ORS packets and a 14-day course of zinc tablets for every child under five. This will allow parents to begin treatment immediately if a child develops diarrhoea. The Health Department is also setting up ORS-Zinc Corners at government hospitals and Anganwadi centres to improve access to treatment.
Diarrhoea may seem like a common seasonal illness, but it should never be taken lightly. A few simple precautions this season can make a big difference: drink safe water, wash your hands, avoid contaminated food and start ORS early if diarrhoea develops.
Also read:
- Monsoon Manual: Why Do Children Fall Sick More Frequently In Rainy Weather? Child Specialist Responds
- Love Street Food In Monsoon? Here Are The Foods You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy
- Monsoon Health Alert: Safe Drinking Water Is Kerala's Biggest Health Challenge, With Shigella And Amoebic Encephalitis Infections Proving Fatal
- Monsoon Fever Or Something More Dangerous? Don't Ignore These Symptoms Of Rat Fever