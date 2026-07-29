ETV Bharat / health

Rajasthan's Monsoon Warning: Dirty Water Is Fuelling Diarrhoea In Kids, State Launches 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign'

The arrival of rain may bring relief from the summer heat of Rajasthan, but it also marks the beginning of the season for water-borne diseases. Every year, hospitals across the state report a sharp rise in cases of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, vomiting, loose motions and other stomach infections during the rainy season. Doctors say the main culprit is contaminated drinking water and food, which become more common after heavy rains. However, most of these diseases are preventable through access to safe drinking water, good hygiene and treatment.

Why Do Stomach Infections Rise In the Rains?

Rainwater may contaminate sources of drinking water and poor sanitation facilitates the rapid spread of bacteria and viruses. According to the Rajasthan Health Department, districts such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Sikar and Banswara report relatively higher numbers of diarrhoea and gastroenteritis cases during the monsoon. Young children and older adults are especially vulnerable because they can become dehydrated much faster.

More than 3,900 children in Rajasthan die from diarrhoea every year (ETV Bharat)

Doctors say the risk increases when people:

Drink contaminated water

Eat uncovered street food

Consume fruits and vegetables without washing them properly

Skip handwashing before meals

Without prompt treatment, diarrhoea can lead to severe dehydration, a condition in which the body loses large amounts of water and essential salts.

Hepatitis With Diarrhoea Is A Dangerous Combination