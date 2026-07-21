ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon Update: Dengue Surges As India Battles Double Disease Burden; Malaria, Kala-Azar Decline While NCDs Rise

Every monsoon, India braces for a familiar health challenge: the sharp rise in vector-borne diseases. Stagnant water left behind by heavy rains creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while rising temperatures, high humidity and changing rainfall patterns have made these diseases harder to predict and control.

Dengue remains one of the biggest concerns across many states, with hospitals reporting a surge in cases from July onwards. Malaria continues to affect several parts of the country. Chikungunya also makes a comeback during the rainy season, causing high fever and severe joint pain that can linger for weeks or months. In some regions, particularly eastern India, kala-azar (visceral leishmaniasis), which is spread by infected sandflies, continues to pose a public health challenge. There is also an increase in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE). Japanese Encephalitis is spread by infected Culex mosquitoes that breed in waterlogged paddy fields and stagnant water, while AES refers to a group of illnesses that cause sudden inflammation of the brain and can have multiple infectious causes, including viruses. Children are particularly vulnerable to AES and JE.

Students of Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir depict how mosquito nets prevent mosquitoes from entering by acting as a part of an awareness drive on World Malaria Day in Agartala on April 25, 2026 (IANS Photo)

This monsoon, India is confronting a dual public health challenge, with mosquito-borne diseases continuing to trigger seasonal outbreaks even as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer have emerged as the country’s biggest long-term health burden. While government programmes have sharply reduced malaria and nearly eliminated kala-azar, dengue continues to dominate the country’s vector-borne disease landscape, according to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) and the Health Ministry.

Also read: ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention

The latest five-year analysis compiled in the National Health Profile report (2018-2022) shows a significant shift in India’s vector-borne disease profile. Malaria cases declined by nearly 60%, falling from 4.30 lakh cases in 2018 to 1.74 lakh in 2022, while deaths reduced from 96 to 64. The highest malaria burden in 2022 was reported from West Bengal (40,563 cases), Chhattisgarh (30,028), Odisha (23,770), Jharkhand (19,129), Maharashtra (15,437), Tripura (12,771), Mizoram (10,222), Uttar Pradesh (7,039), Gujarat (4,766) and Madhya Pradesh (3,719).

Indian states with the highest incidence of dengue (ETV Bharat)

“Vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria attract immediate public attention because they cause seasonal outbreaks and can overwhelm hospitals in a short period. However, the much larger and persistent challenge is non-communicable diseases. Hypertension, diabetes and obesity develop silently over many years and significantly increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. India must invest as much in prevention, early screening and lifestyle modification as it does in controlling infectious diseases,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine.

Dengue Emerges As India’s Biggest Vector-Borne Disease

Unlike malaria, dengue has remained India’s most widespread mosquito-borne disease. National cases rose from 1.24 lakh in 2018 to 2.05 lakh in 2019, dropped sharply to 44,585 during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, surged to 1.93 lakh in 2021 and remained high at 1.67 lakh in 2022. However, the disease burden has shifted considerably over the years.

Also read: Authorities Have Put Hyderabad On High Alert For Dengue, Here's What You Need to Know To Stay Safe