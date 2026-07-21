Monsoon Update: Dengue Surges As India Battles Double Disease Burden; Malaria, Kala-Azar Decline While NCDs Rise
A five-year state-wise analysis shows dengue becoming India’s dominant vector-borne disease even as malaria and kala-azar decline, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Every monsoon, India braces for a familiar health challenge: the sharp rise in vector-borne diseases. Stagnant water left behind by heavy rains creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while rising temperatures, high humidity and changing rainfall patterns have made these diseases harder to predict and control.
Dengue remains one of the biggest concerns across many states, with hospitals reporting a surge in cases from July onwards. Malaria continues to affect several parts of the country. Chikungunya also makes a comeback during the rainy season, causing high fever and severe joint pain that can linger for weeks or months. In some regions, particularly eastern India, kala-azar (visceral leishmaniasis), which is spread by infected sandflies, continues to pose a public health challenge. There is also an increase in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE). Japanese Encephalitis is spread by infected Culex mosquitoes that breed in waterlogged paddy fields and stagnant water, while AES refers to a group of illnesses that cause sudden inflammation of the brain and can have multiple infectious causes, including viruses. Children are particularly vulnerable to AES and JE.
This monsoon, India is confronting a dual public health challenge, with mosquito-borne diseases continuing to trigger seasonal outbreaks even as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer have emerged as the country’s biggest long-term health burden. While government programmes have sharply reduced malaria and nearly eliminated kala-azar, dengue continues to dominate the country’s vector-borne disease landscape, according to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) and the Health Ministry.
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The latest five-year analysis compiled in the National Health Profile report (2018-2022) shows a significant shift in India’s vector-borne disease profile. Malaria cases declined by nearly 60%, falling from 4.30 lakh cases in 2018 to 1.74 lakh in 2022, while deaths reduced from 96 to 64. The highest malaria burden in 2022 was reported from West Bengal (40,563 cases), Chhattisgarh (30,028), Odisha (23,770), Jharkhand (19,129), Maharashtra (15,437), Tripura (12,771), Mizoram (10,222), Uttar Pradesh (7,039), Gujarat (4,766) and Madhya Pradesh (3,719).
“Vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria attract immediate public attention because they cause seasonal outbreaks and can overwhelm hospitals in a short period. However, the much larger and persistent challenge is non-communicable diseases. Hypertension, diabetes and obesity develop silently over many years and significantly increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. India must invest as much in prevention, early screening and lifestyle modification as it does in controlling infectious diseases,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine.
Dengue Emerges As India’s Biggest Vector-Borne Disease
Unlike malaria, dengue has remained India’s most widespread mosquito-borne disease. National cases rose from 1.24 lakh in 2018 to 2.05 lakh in 2019, dropped sharply to 44,585 during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, surged to 1.93 lakh in 2021 and remained high at 1.67 lakh in 2022. However, the disease burden has shifted considerably over the years.
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Between 2023 and 2025, India reported 6,36,204 dengue cases and 877 deaths. The country recorded 2,89,235 cases and 485 deaths in 2023, 2,33,519 cases and 297 deaths in 2024, while 1,13,450 confirmed cases and 95 deaths were reported in 2025 (provisional). Health officials attribute the decline to intensified surveillance, source reduction campaigns and improved case management.
In 2025, Tamil Nadu (20,866 cases) topped the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (8,926), Telangana (8,139), Rajasthan (over 4,300), Gujarat (3,947), Bihar (3,774), Delhi (3,746), Jammu & Kashmir (3,343), Haryana (2,554) and Andhra Pradesh (2,386).
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Malaria Is Endemic
Despite the decline, malaria remains endemic in tribal and forested regions. In addition, India contributes 70% of malaria cases and 69% of malaria deaths in the South-East Asia Region. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), presently, 80% of malaria occurs among 20% of people classified as “high risk”, although approximately 82% of the country’s population lives in malaria transmission risk areas. These populations at high-risk for malaria are found in some 200 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and seven north-eastern states.
Dr Suneela Garg, member of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee, said India must strengthen primary healthcare while sustaining gains against infectious diseases. “India’s disease profile reflects a double burden. We have not yet eliminated infectious diseases such as dengue, while non-communicable diseases are rising rapidly due to population ageing, urbanisation and lifestyle changes. Strengthening primary healthcare, promoting healthier diets and physical activity, reducing tobacco consumption and improving disease surveillance are essential to lowering premature deaths from chronic diseases while maintaining vigilance against infectious outbreaks,” she said.
Chikungunya And Kala-Azar Show Regional Concentration
Clinically suspected chikungunya cases more than doubled, increasing from 57,813 in 2018 to 1.38 lakh in 2022. Top chikungunya states in 2022 were Karnataka (63,549), Gujarat (20,854), Meghalaya (14,569), Puducherry (11,440), Telangana (6,608), Madhya Pradesh (4,292), Haryana (2,425), Jharkhand (2,113), Uttarakhand (2,000) and Sikkim (1,883).
Kala-azar registered one of the steepest declines, falling from 4,539 cases in 2018 to 881 cases in 2022, with transmission now largely restricted to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases reduced from 11,388 in 2018 to 7,114 in 2022, although Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand consistently remained among the highest-burden states. Similarly, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) declined from 1,678 cases in 2018 to 1,022 in 2022, with Assam remaining the country's epicentre throughout the five-year period, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya and West Bengal.
NCDs Emerge As Bigger Challenge
Even as vector-borne diseases remain a seasonal concern, NCDs have become India’s largest health challenge. Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), 7.01 crore people have been diagnosed with hypertension and 4.68 crore with diabetes through nationwide screening. The programme has also detected 2.14 lakh oral cancer, 77,107 breast cancer and 93,062 cervical cancer cases.
The highest burden of hypertension has been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Gujarat, while diabetes is most prevalent in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
Health experts warn that although dengue and malaria dominate public attention during the monsoon, NCDs account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in India. India’s strategy is now focused on tackling both challenges simultaneously through integrated vector management, climate-sensitive disease surveillance, expanded screening under Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and stronger primary healthcare, as the country works towards eliminating malaria by 2030 and lymphatic filariasis by 2027.
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