Monsoon Isn't Just About Viral Fever, It Can Affect Your Heart Too
People suffering from existing heart issues need to be wary in the monsoon season, says cardiologist Dr Aniruddha Mandal.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Every year, hospitals prepare for an increase in viral infections during the rainy season. What many people don't realise is that these infections, and the lifestyle changes that come with monsoon, can place extra stress on the heart. The rain itself doesn't cause heart attacks. But it can create the perfect conditions for existing heart problems to worsen.
Hidden Chain Reaction
One of the most powerful ideas in behavioural science is that small triggers often create much larger consequences than we expect. The rain lowers temperatures and raises humidity. People spend more time indoors. Exercise routines disappear. Fried snacks become a daily ritual. Viral infections spread more easily. Individually, none of these changes seems dramatic. Together, they create a chain reaction.
“Sudden changes in temperature and humidity affect blood circulation, making the heart and blood vessels work harder,” says Dr Aniruddha Mandal, Consultant Cardiologist, BM Birla Heart Hospital. “Viral infections common during the rainy season cause inflammation in the body, leading to another source of stress. For someone already living with heart disease, that combination can increase the risk of serious cardiac events.”
Your Body Doesn't Read The Weather Forecast
One reason heart problems are often missed during the monsoon is because their symptoms overlap with common seasonal illnesses. You feel unusually tired. You sweat more than usual. You feel breathless while climbing stairs. Maybe your chest feels heavy. Most people blame the weather. They believe a good night's sleep will solve things. That's exactly where the danger lies. Dr. Mandal says symptoms such as persistent chest pain, unexplained breathlessness, palpitations or dizziness should never be dismissed as “just the monsoon.”
The Monsoon Habit Trap
The thing about human behaviour is, we don't usually make one bad decision. We make several tiny ones that seem harmless:
- “I'll skip my walk because it's raining."
- “I'll order pakoras today.”
- “I forgot my blood pressure medicine. I'll take it tomorrow.”
- “I'll check my sugar levels next week.”
None of these choices feels significant. But behavioural science teaches us that habits compound. The same principle that helps people build wealth or fitness can also increase health risks. According to Dr. Mandal, the rainy season often disrupts healthy routines in exactly these ways: Reduced physical activity, higher intake of fried and salty foods, irregular medication schedules. Each one adds a little more pressure to the cardiovascular system.
Routine Beats Motivation
People often believe good health depends on motivation. However, it depends on systems. Heart patients don't need extraordinary willpower during the monsoon. They need consistency. Doctors recommend a few simple habits:
- Take your prescribed medicines and don’t skip doses.
- Monitor blood pressure and blood sugar regularly.
- Stay well hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Eat a balanced diet while limiting excess salt and fried foods.
- Resume physical activity whenever weather permits, even if it's indoors.
Small routines repeated every day are far more powerful than occasional bursts of discipline.
Don't Ignore An Infection
Many people think of viral infections as temporary inconveniences. For someone with heart disease, they deserve much more respect. Inflammation caused by infections doesn't stay confined to the nose or throat. It affects the entire body, including the cardiovascular system. That's why treating infections promptly is part of protecting the heart. Ignoring a fever or delaying medical advice simply gives inflammation more time to place additional stress on an already vulnerable heart.
According to Dr Mandal, preventive healthcare remains the strongest defence against serious cardiac complications during the monsoon. Enjoy the rain. Drink the chai. Watch the clouds roll in but don't let the season distract you from the habits that keep your heart healthy. When it comes to heart disease, it's rarely one dramatic event that makes the difference but the small choices you repeat every day, even when it's raining.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10111512/
- https://www.wjgnet.com/1949-8462/full/v14/i3/152.htm
Also read:
- Love Street Food In Monsoon? Here Are The Foods You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy
- Monsoon Health Alert: Safe Drinking Water Is Kerala's Biggest Health Challenge, With Shigella And Amoebic Encephalitis Infections Proving Fatal
- The First 10 Minutes After A Heart Attack Could Save A Life, Here's Exactly What A Cardiologist Wants You To Do
- Walking Is Easy But Can't Go Up A Floor Without Losing Your Breath? Cardiologist Says This Is What It Could Signal