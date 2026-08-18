ETV Bharat / health

Generic Medicines Have Made Healthcare More Affordable In India, But Choosing The Right Option Still Requires Clinical Judgement

Generic drugs have made healthcare more affordable in India but there's need for discernment ( Getty Images )

Generic drugs have revolutionized the story of affordable healthcare in India. They give many patients an option to continue their treatments at a much cheaper cost and assist them in slashing their out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Government programs like the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have enhanced awareness by improving the availability of quality-assured generic medicines. However, as generic drugs grow increasingly widespread, a new question is arising. If two medicines are considerably different in price, how can a patient tell if they are suitable alternatives to each other? That’s where many pharmaceutical purchases get more tricky than they appear. The Missing Link In Generics Patients tend to go online to seek cheaper alternatives to a given medicine. A fast search could turn up a number of goods with the same active ingredient but at varying prices. “Choosing the lowest price option may seem like the obvious choice but it goes farther than simply matching ingredients or comparing prices. It is a clinical judgement that involves determining if the alternative is appropriate for the prescribed treatment,” says Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Tata 1mg and a doctor from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Not all medicines containing the same chemical are interchangeable (Getty Images) He adds that a therapeutically suitable alternative should have the same active ingredients at the same strength, in the same dosage form, and with the same release characteristics, meeting applicable regulatory quality criteria. Where applicable, bioequivalence data further demonstrates the similarity of performance of the medicine to its reference product. Professional Advice Is Necessary