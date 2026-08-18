Generic Medicines Have Made Healthcare More Affordable In India, But Choosing The Right Option Still Requires Clinical Judgement
If two medicines are considerably different in price, how can a patient tell if they are suitable?
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Generic drugs have revolutionized the story of affordable healthcare in India. They give many patients an option to continue their treatments at a much cheaper cost and assist them in slashing their out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Government programs like the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have enhanced awareness by improving the availability of quality-assured generic medicines. However, as generic drugs grow increasingly widespread, a new question is arising. If two medicines are considerably different in price, how can a patient tell if they are suitable alternatives to each other? That’s where many pharmaceutical purchases get more tricky than they appear.
The Missing Link In Generics
Patients tend to go online to seek cheaper alternatives to a given medicine. A fast search could turn up a number of goods with the same active ingredient but at varying prices. “Choosing the lowest price option may seem like the obvious choice but it goes farther than simply matching ingredients or comparing prices. It is a clinical judgement that involves determining if the alternative is appropriate for the prescribed treatment,” says Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Tata 1mg and a doctor from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.
He adds that a therapeutically suitable alternative should have the same active ingredients at the same strength, in the same dosage form, and with the same release characteristics, meeting applicable regulatory quality criteria. Where applicable, bioequivalence data further demonstrates the similarity of performance of the medicine to its reference product.
Professional Advice Is Necessary
In reality, this means that not all medicines containing the same chemical should be immediately interchangeable. However, the knowledge of dosage forms, modified release formulations, fixed dose combinations and therapeutic equivalency demands clinical experience. “Patients rarely have enough knowledge to make that judgement on their own. That is why doctors have always been crucial in assessing the alternatives to medicines before prescribing them,” says Sharma.
This advise is particularly essential when dealing with digital healthcare since patients are increasingly searching online for information on medicines. Healthcare platforms are developing capabilities to meet this requirement, according to Sharma. For example, Tata 1mg has created a doctor-verified alternative medicine review engine that helps consumers make better informed medical decisions, including cheaper treatment options where clinically suitable. However, prior to providing information on an alternative, the engine assesses several clinical factors to determine that it is therapeutically acceptable and consistent with the prescribed treatment. This allows consumers to find cheaper options without sacrificing the clinical concerns that dictate treatment choices. Each recommendation is reviewed by a physician to verify that affordability does not compromise patient safety or therapeutic appropriateness.
Be Extra Vigilant
Do not replace medicine without professional counsel, advises Sharma. Extra vigilance is needed for generic medicines with a narrow therapeutic index such as certain thyroid treatments, anti-epileptic medicines and blood thinners because slight variations across formulations may alter treatment outcomes. Similarly, modified-release and controlled-release drugs should not be interchanged without thorough examination, because changes in the way the medicine releases the active ingredient may influence clinical performance.
The future of generic medication adoption will depend on trusted clinical guidance and not only on lower pricing. Proper treatment is not the cheapest one but the one that is inexpensive and also fits the patient who requires it.
References:
Also read:
- US Proposal To Impose Steep Tariffs On Generic Medicines Could Significantly Impact India: GTRI
- 'Ozempic Face' Arrives In India As Cheap Semaglutide Generics Spark Weight-loss Rush And Safety Concerns
- Physicians Explain Why Antibiotics Aren’t the Answer To Every Monsoon Fever
- The Monsoon Medicine Checklist: 8 Rules That Could Save Your Prescription