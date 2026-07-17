ETV Bharat / health

Microplastic Particles Could Be Raising Your Heart Attack Risk, Study Finds

People who have suffered a serious heart attack had higher levels of micro and nanoplastics in their blood, compared to patients diagnosed with chronic ischemic heart disease and those who have normal blood vessels supplying the heart, according to a study published in the European Heart Journal on Wednesday.

The study also revealed that people who smoke and people exposed to higher levels of air pollution had higher levels of micro and nanoplastics in their blood. The researchers say the study adds to growing evidence that environmental pollution may affect cardiovascular health.

This study is a collaboration between researchers at Sapienza University of Rome, University of Verona and the Research Centre on Environmental Pollution and Cardiovascular Diseases at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” in Naples, Italy, a centre dedicated to understanding how environmental pollutants influence cardiovascular health.

The first author of the study Dr Pasquale Paolisso from Sant'Andrea Hospital Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, said: “Micro and nanoplastics are tiny plastic particles that are found virtually everywhere in the environment, including the air we breathe, the water we drink, and many foods we consume. In recent years, scientists have begun to detect these particles in human tissues and organs, raising concerns about their potential health effects.”

“However, very little was known about whether these particles are present in the coronary circulation (the blood flowing through the arteries that supply the heart) or whether environmental exposures such as smoking and air pollution might influence their presence.” The study included 61 patients at Sant’Andrea University Hospital or Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata of Verona, Italy, diagnosed with either a heart attack, chronic ischemic heart disease or normal coronary arteries.

Researchers took samples of the patients’ blood from the blood vessels supplying the heart and from elsewhere in the body. They also collected data on whether the patients were smokers and their exposure to pollution, both on the day of testing and over the preceding two years. Coronary micro and nanoplastics were analysed at the Research Centre for Environmental Pollution and Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Naples, Italy.

Among those who had heart attacks, micro and nanoplastics were detected in 84% of patients, compared with 40% of patients with chronic ischemic heart disease and 32% of patients with normal coronary arteries. Heart attack patients had a greater variety of plastic types in their blood. The most common type of plastic was polyethylene, which is commonly used in packaging and consumer products.