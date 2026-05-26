ETV Bharat / health

The New Office Anxiety: 44% More Indians Are Turning To Therapy At Work, Finds Corporate Mental Health Report

Counselling sessions across India Inc. have grown 44% since 2023, says a new report ( ETV Bharat )

For decades, Indian workplaces functioned like particularly crowded trains: people squeezed together, enduring discomfort in silence, occasionally glancing at one another but rarely asking difficult questions. Stress was normal. Burnout was ambition in disguise. Anxiety was called “pressure.” But things are changing rapidly, according to a new report by digital health benefits platform ekincare, titled From Silence To Signal: India Inc.’s Mental Wellness Reckoning (2023-2026).

Based on more than 6,000 counselling sessions across the platform's corporate clients between 2023 and 2026, the report finds that workplace mental health utilization has grown by 44% since 2023. The interesting question is not whether employees are stressed. They always were. The real question is: why are they suddenly talking about it?

Key findings (Source: ekincare)

Key Findings

Counselling sessions across India Inc. have grown 44% since 2023, indicating that workplace mental health support is evolving from an underused employee benefit into a mainstream care channel.

Gen Z is normalizing therapy at work: employees aged 20-25 recorded 203% growth in counselling utilization over two years, far outpacing the 31-35 age group, which grew just 18%, suggesting a clear generational shift in comfort with seeking mental health support.

High-pressure industries are leading the mental health surge: counselling utilisation surged 408% in BFSI, the highest among industries studied, followed by Healthcare & Pharma at 122%, highlighting rising demand in high-pressure sectors.

The “Articulation Gap” is changing how distress appears in workplace data: while men are more clinically represented in anxiety and depression than women (38% vs 32%), they often describe their struggles using broader or less direct language, potentially masking underlying mental health concerns.

Asking for help doesn’t always translate into receiving it: 26.6% of employees who book a counselling session never attend one, revealing a critical drop-off between seeking help and accessing support.